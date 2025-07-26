MTG: All Spider-Man Welcome Deck precons

MTG and Spider-Man are teaming up in September 2025 for a brand-new Standard expansion, but to help new players, there will also be a set of five Welcome Deck precons. These are designed for beginning/returning players, and each box will feature two 30-card decks, built around a particular person to wear the mantle of “Spider-Man”. At this time, we don’t know what these will cost, but we do know they will be out at launch.
We also know the complete precons for these, so if you want to know who the star of each deck is, and what comes in each precon deck for MTG Spider-Man, we’ve got you covered. However, these cards are not Standard Legal, but you can use them in Commander. Here’s what you can pick up, when the set releases on September 26, 2025.
All MTG Spider-Man Welcome Deck precons
- Spider-Man, Peter Parker (White)
- Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara (Blue)
- Venom, Eddie Brock (Black)
- Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy (Red)
- Spider-Man, Miles Morales (Green)
Each MTG Spider-Man Welcome Deck comes with two decks. One of them is guaranteed to be whoever is on the outside of the box (seen above). The other deck will be a random insert, so I imagine the odds of the same character being in a box twice are incredibly low.
1) Spider-Man, Peter Parker (White)
The Spider-Man, Peter Parker Welcome Deck typifies what you can expect from MTG’s various Mono-White decks. It’s, for the most part, low-cost, high value. Peter Parker himself, for example, is a 4/4 Flyer, who gives a +1/+1 counter to a creature anytime you gain life, and then that creature also gets Indestructible until end of turn, allowing them to be far more aggressive.
It also introduces the Web-slinging ability, via Spider-Man, Web-Slinger. You can put this into play for 1 white mana instead of the normal cost, but you have to return a tapped creature you control back to your hand. It even has a “All creatures you control get +1/+1” card in this deck, that also gives you life in the Amazing Alliance card.
Creatures
- 1 Spider-Man, Peter Parker
- 2 Amateur Hero
- 2 Wild Pack Squad
- 1 Spider-Bot
- 1 Starling, Aerial Ally
- 1 MJ, Rising Star
- 1 Spider-Man, Web-Slinger
- 1 Daily Bugle Reporters
- 1 Selfless Police Captain
- 1 Aunt May
Instants
- 2 Thwip!
- 1 Spectacular Tactics
Enchantments
- 2 Web Up
- 1 Amazing Alliance
Lands
- 11 Plains
2) Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara (Blue)
If you want to play Blue in MTG, why not try the Blue Spider-Man Welcome Deck precon, starring Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara? Blue is all about control of the board state, through card draw, counters, and bouncing creatures back out of play. Miguel O’Hara for example, returns a creature to its owner’s hand when it comes into play, and anytime one or more of your creatures deal combat damage to a player, you draw a card.
This deck also features a version of Doc Ock, Doc Ock, Sinister Scientist. If you have 8 or more cards in your graveyard, this creature has a base power/toughness of 8/8, instead of 4/5. Then, if you have another Villain (creature type) in play, Doc Ock gains Hexproof (cannot be targeted by enemy spells/abilities).
Creatures
- 1 Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O'Hara
- 1 Spider-Bot
- 2 Doc Ock's Henchmen
- 1 Oscorp Research Team
- 2 Flying Octobot
- 1 Lyla, Holographic Assistant
- 1 Doc Ock, Sinister Scientist
- 1 Spider-Byte, Web Warden
- 1 Beetle, Legacy Criminal
- 2 Alchemax Slayer-Bots
Instants
- 2 Unstable Experiment
- 2 Whoosh!
Enchantment
- 1 Future Flight
Lands
- 11 Island
3) Venom, Eddie Brock (Black)
As far as MTG colors go, Black is an aggressive color focusing on themes like creature removal and buffs, and thus, this Welcome Deck precon stars Venom, Eddie Brock. Venom is a 6/4 with Menace (can’t be blocked except by two or more creatures), but he’s going to keep getting bigger. Whenever another creature dies, no matter who’s side, Venom gets a +1/+1 counter. Then, if it’s a Villain, draw a card.
This allows you to play incredibly aggressively, or sacrifice creatures to benefit Eddie Brock. Feeding into this theme are cards like Symbiote Spawn, which makes each opponent lose 2 life, and grant you 2 life whenever it dies. Then, if Venom is in play, he will, in turn, grow more powerful, making him a bigger and bigger threat.
Creatures
- 1 Venom, Eddie Brock
- 1 Spider-Bot
- 2 Symbiote Spawn
- 1 Merciless Enforcers
- 2 Mechanical Mobster
- 1 Scorpion, Seething Striker
- 1 Tombstone, Career Criminal
- 1 Venom, Evil Unleashed
- 1 Grendel, Spawn of Knull
Instant
- 1 Scorpion’s Sting
Sorceries
- 2 Venom’s Hunger
- 1 Lethal Protection
- 1 Risky Research
Artifact
- 1 Eerie Gravestone
Lands
- 11 Swamp
4) Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy (Red)
Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy leads off the MTG Spider-Man Welcome Deck precon, and there couldn’t be a more fitting way to wrap matches up. Mono-Red decks are fast, aggressive, and deal tons of damage before your opponent has a chance to react. However, this one’s a little higher cost than you might expect; almost certainly for balance reasons.
Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy also has Menace, and whenever she attacks, she also deals X damage to the defending player, where X is the amount of attacking creatures. You get guaranteed damage, and that’s great. Partner this with Double Trouble, which is an Instant that temporarily doubles the power of each creature you control, and games are over in the blink of an eye.
Creatures
- 1 Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy
- 1 Spider-Bot
- 1 Rampaging Classmate
- 1 Spider-Islanders
- 1 Taxi Driver
- 1 Shocker, Unshakable
- 1 Stegron the Dinosaur Man
- 1 The Mary Janes
- 1 Spider-Gwen, Free Spirit
- 2 Angry Rabble
- 1 Masked Meower
Instants
- 1 Double Trouble
- 2 Shock
Sorceries
- 1 Electro’s Bolt
- 1 Romantic Rendezvous
Lands
- 11 Mountain
5) Spider-Man, Miles Morales (Green)
Wrapping up this spectacular set of MTG Welcome Decks is the Spider-Man, Miles Morales precon, which is Green. When you think of Green in Magic: The Gathering, you think of massive creatures that have trample, and are easily capable of ending games. Miles Morales is a 5/5 with Vigilance (doesn’t tap to attack) and Trample (excess blocked damage hits the defending player).
Whenever he enters play or attacks, all of your other creatures gain +1/+1 counters, and Trample. He’s a solid way to make sure games end quickly. Pair this with Twisted Spider-Clone, which gives a +1/+1 counter to each creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it, when it enters play.
Creatures
- 1 Spider-Man, Miles Morales
- 1 Spider-Bot
- 1 Lurking Lizards
- 2 Guy in the Chair
- 2 Kraven's Cats
- 1 Twisted Spider-Clone
- 1 Spider-Man, Brooklyn Visionary
- 1 Spider-Rex, Daring Dino
- 1 Prowler, Misguided Mentor
Instant
- 1 Grow Extra Arms
Sorceries
- 1 Scout the City
- 1 Venom Blast
- 1 Kapow!
Lands
- 11 Forest
