MTG: All Spider-Man Welcome Deck precons

MTG and Spider-Man are teaming up in September 2025 for a brand-new Standard expansion, but to help new players, there will also be a set of five Welcome Deck precons. These are designed for beginning/returning players, and each box will feature two 30-card decks, built around a particular person to wear the mantle of “Spider-Man”. At this time, we don’t know what these will cost, but we do know they will be out at launch.

Ad

We also know the complete precons for these, so if you want to know who the star of each deck is, and what comes in each precon deck for MTG Spider-Man, we’ve got you covered. However, these cards are not Standard Legal, but you can use them in Commander. Here’s what you can pick up, when the set releases on September 26, 2025.

All MTG Spider-Man Welcome Deck precons

Spider-Man, Peter Parker (White)

Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara (Blue)

Venom, Eddie Brock (Black)

Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy (Red)

Spider-Man, Miles Morales (Green)

Ad

Trending

Each Welcome Deck precon for MTG Spider-Man comes with two thirty-card decks as well as instructions on how to play (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Each MTG Spider-Man Welcome Deck comes with two decks. One of them is guaranteed to be whoever is on the outside of the box (seen above). The other deck will be a random insert, so I imagine the odds of the same character being in a box twice are incredibly low.

Ad

1) Spider-Man, Peter Parker (White)

Peter Parker is the star of the White deck, showing that with Great Power, comes Great Responsibility (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The Spider-Man, Peter Parker Welcome Deck typifies what you can expect from MTG’s various Mono-White decks. It’s, for the most part, low-cost, high value. Peter Parker himself, for example, is a 4/4 Flyer, who gives a +1/+1 counter to a creature anytime you gain life, and then that creature also gets Indestructible until end of turn, allowing them to be far more aggressive.

Ad

It also introduces the Web-slinging ability, via Spider-Man, Web-Slinger. You can put this into play for 1 white mana instead of the normal cost, but you have to return a tapped creature you control back to your hand. It even has a “All creatures you control get +1/+1” card in this deck, that also gives you life in the Amazing Alliance card.

Creatures

1 Spider-Man, Peter Parker

2 Amateur Hero

2 Wild Pack Squad

1 Spider-Bot

1 Starling, Aerial Ally

1 MJ, Rising Star

1 Spider-Man, Web-Slinger

1 Daily Bugle Reporters

1 Selfless Police Captain

1 Aunt May

Ad

Instants

2 Thwip!

1 Spectacular Tactics

Enchantments

2 Web Up

1 Amazing Alliance

Lands

11 Plains

1 Plains

2) Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara (Blue)

Miguel O'Hara brings control and order to the table with his Welcome Deck precon (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

If you want to play Blue in MTG, why not try the Blue Spider-Man Welcome Deck precon, starring Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara? Blue is all about control of the board state, through card draw, counters, and bouncing creatures back out of play. Miguel O’Hara for example, returns a creature to its owner’s hand when it comes into play, and anytime one or more of your creatures deal combat damage to a player, you draw a card.

Ad

This deck also features a version of Doc Ock, Doc Ock, Sinister Scientist. If you have 8 or more cards in your graveyard, this creature has a base power/toughness of 8/8, instead of 4/5. Then, if you have another Villain (creature type) in play, Doc Ock gains Hexproof (cannot be targeted by enemy spells/abilities).

Creatures

1 Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O'Hara

1 Spider-Bot

2 Doc Ock's Henchmen

1 Oscorp Research Team

2 Flying Octobot

1 Lyla, Holographic Assistant

1 Doc Ock, Sinister Scientist

1 Spider-Byte, Web Warden

1 Beetle, Legacy Criminal

2 Alchemax Slayer-Bots

Ad

Instants

2 Unstable Experiment

2 Whoosh!

Enchantment

1 Future Flight

Lands

11 Island

1 Island

3) Venom, Eddie Brock (Black)

Venom's endless hunger is shown on his card, with the constant growing, anytime a creature types. Reminds of us cards like Sengir Vampire only better (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

As far as MTG colors go, Black is an aggressive color focusing on themes like creature removal and buffs, and thus, this Welcome Deck precon stars Venom, Eddie Brock. Venom is a 6/4 with Menace (can’t be blocked except by two or more creatures), but he’s going to keep getting bigger. Whenever another creature dies, no matter who’s side, Venom gets a +1/+1 counter. Then, if it’s a Villain, draw a card.

Ad

This allows you to play incredibly aggressively, or sacrifice creatures to benefit Eddie Brock. Feeding into this theme are cards like Symbiote Spawn, which makes each opponent lose 2 life, and grant you 2 life whenever it dies. Then, if Venom is in play, he will, in turn, grow more powerful, making him a bigger and bigger threat.

Creatures

1 Venom, Eddie Brock

1 Spider-Bot

2 Symbiote Spawn

1 Merciless Enforcers

2 Mechanical Mobster

1 Scorpion, Seething Striker

1 Tombstone, Career Criminal

1 Venom, Evil Unleashed

1 Grendel, Spawn of Knull

1 Merciless Enforcers

Ad

Instant

1 Scorpion’s Sting

Sorceries

2 Venom’s Hunger

1 Lethal Protection

1 Risky Research

Artifact

1 Eerie Gravestone

Lands

11 Swamp

1 Swamp

4) Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy (Red)

If you want someone put down in a flash, Ghost-Spider's the one to do it (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy leads off the MTG Spider-Man Welcome Deck precon, and there couldn’t be a more fitting way to wrap matches up. Mono-Red decks are fast, aggressive, and deal tons of damage before your opponent has a chance to react. However, this one’s a little higher cost than you might expect; almost certainly for balance reasons.

Ad

Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy also has Menace, and whenever she attacks, she also deals X damage to the defending player, where X is the amount of attacking creatures. You get guaranteed damage, and that’s great. Partner this with Double Trouble, which is an Instant that temporarily doubles the power of each creature you control, and games are over in the blink of an eye.

Creatures

1 Ghost-Spider, Gwen Stacy

1 Spider-Bot

1 Rampaging Classmate

1 Spider-Islanders

1 Taxi Driver

1 Shocker, Unshakable

1 Stegron the Dinosaur Man

1 The Mary Janes

1 Rampaging Classmate

1 Spider-Gwen, Free Spirit

2 Angry Rabble

1 Masked Meower

Ad

Instants

1 Double Trouble

2 Shock

Sorceries

1 Electro’s Bolt

1 Romantic Rendezvous

Lands

11 Mountain

1 Mountain

5) Spider-Man, Miles Morales (Green)

Green is all about overwhelming force, and all these Trample creatures can for sure do that, thanks to Miles Morales (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Wrapping up this spectacular set of MTG Welcome Decks is the Spider-Man, Miles Morales precon, which is Green. When you think of Green in Magic: The Gathering, you think of massive creatures that have trample, and are easily capable of ending games. Miles Morales is a 5/5 with Vigilance (doesn’t tap to attack) and Trample (excess blocked damage hits the defending player).

Ad

Whenever he enters play or attacks, all of your other creatures gain +1/+1 counters, and Trample. He’s a solid way to make sure games end quickly. Pair this with Twisted Spider-Clone, which gives a +1/+1 counter to each creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it, when it enters play.

Creatures

1 Spider-Man, Miles Morales

1 Spider-Bot

1 Lurking Lizards

2 Guy in the Chair

2 Kraven's Cats

1 Twisted Spider-Clone

1 Spider-Man, Brooklyn Visionary

1 Spider-Rex, Daring Dino

1 Twisted Spider-Clone

1 Prowler, Misguided Mentor

1 Lurking Lizards

Ad

Instant

1 Grow Extra Arms

Sorceries

1 Scout the City

1 Venom Blast

1 Kapow!

Lands

11 Forest

1 Forest

Check out our other MTG guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.