MTG: All Edge of Eternities Commander precons and decklists

MTG Edge of Eternities reveals have begun, and alongside some truly incredible spoilers, and important antagonists, we’ve also got the Commander precons and their decklists revealed. Unlike the MTG Final Fantasy set, there are only two decklists this time, and they should be priced at a far more reasonable level compared to the Universes Beyond Commander decks, just in general.

Ad

We’ll cover everything you’ll find in these MTG Edge of Eternities Commander precons, so you know if they’re going to be for you or not. Personally, I’m more interested in Counter Intelligence compared to World Shaper, but both are really quite great. Here’s what you can expect out of both decks.

Note: At the time of writing, only one of the Commander decks has been fully revealed. We will update once both have been unveiled.

Ad

Trending

All available MTG Edge of Eternities Commander decklists

Available Commander decks

World Shaper (Black/Red/Green)

Counter Intelligence (Blue/Red/White)

The MTG Edge of Eternities Commander decklists are incredibly interesting. Alone, the World Shaper deck features a card type I haven't seen in years: Kindred. Used primarily in Future Sight, and the Lorwyn block, it's back! Formless Genesis lets players create Shapeshifters, and it even has Retrace, so you can cast it an additional time by discarding a land (which will in turn, benefit the deck). At this time, we don't know if the Counter Intelligence deck has any exciting throwback types, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Ad

1) World Shaper (Black/Red/Green)

Insectoid Starships sound interesting, fun, and infuriating in equal measures (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The MTG Edge of Eternities Commander precon World Shaper’s theme is “sacrifice lands, grow back stronger”, and the decklist definitely reflects that. It comes with two commanders: Hearthhull, the Worldseed, and Szarel, Genesis Shepherd. Hearthhull, the Worldseed is a Spacecraft with Station, and it has a pretty reasonable cost to turn it into a 6/7 creature with Flying, Vigilance, and Haste. You need to hit a Station amount of 8.

Ad

Its primary ability is to tap 1, it, and sacrifice a land to draw two cards. This allows you to play an additional land this turn. It even becomes its own win condition once it’s been Stationed. When you hit the 8+ marker, anytime you sacrifice a land, each opponent loses two life, which is incredibly fun.

Szarel, Genesis Shepherd is a 2/5 Flying creature, and allows you to play lands from your graveyard. Suddenly, Hearthhull feels way more devastating. You just need cards that let you play even more extra lands a turn.

Ad

Don’t worry, this MTG Edge of Eternities Commander decklist allows for that, with cards like Oracle of Mul Daya. Then, whenever you sacrifice another nontoken permanent on your turn, you get a number of +1/+1 counters equal to Szarel’s power on up to one other target creature. This deck is loaded with ways to spiral wildly out of control.

Creatures

1 Szarel, Genesis Shepherd

1 Eumidian Wastewaker

1 Evendo Brushrazer

1 Baloth Prime

1 Horizon Explorer

1 Scouring Swarm

1 Braids, Arisen Nightmare

1 God-Eternal Bontu

1 Moraug, Fury of Akoum

1 Augur of Autumn

1 Centaur Vinecrasher

1 Loamcrafter Faun

1 Multani, Yavimaya's Avatar

1 Oracle of Mul Daya

1 Rampaging Baloths

1 Tireless Tracker

1 Titania, Protector of Argoth

1 World Breaker

1 The Gitrog Monster

1 Korvold, Fae-Cursed King

1 Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest

1 Omnath, Locus of Rage

1 Soul of Windgrace

1 Springbloom Druid

1 Sprouting Goblin

1 Aftermath Analyst

1 Groundskeeper

1 Satyr Wayfinder

1 Juri, Master of the Revue

1 Mayhem Devil

1 Uurg, Spawn of Turg

Ad

Artifacts

1 Hearthhull, the Worldseed

1 Exploration Broodship

1 Hammer of Purphoros

1 Arcane Signet

1 Sol Ring

Enchantment

1 Hammer of Purphoros

1 Binding the Old Gods

Kindred

Formless Genesis

Instants

1 Windgrace's Judgment

1 Infernal Grasp

1 Beast Within

1 Harrow

1 Roiling Regrowth

1 Tear Asunder

1 Putrefy

1 Rakdos Charm

Sorceries

1 Planetary Annihilation

1 Blasphemous Act

1 Formless Genesis

1 Pest Infestation

1 Splendid Reclamation

1 Escape to the Wilds

1 Gaze of Granite

1 Worldsoul's Rage

1 Farseek

1 Night's Whisper

1 Cultivate

1 Nature's Lore

1 Skyshroud Claim

Lands

1 Eumidian Hatchery

1 Festering Thicket

1 Vernal Fen

1 Fabled Passage

1 Canyon Slough

1 Cinder Glade

1 Karplusan Forest

1 Llanowar Wastes

1 Sheltered Thicket

1 Smoldering Marsh

1 Sulfurous Springs

1 Twilight Mire

1 Viridescent Bog

1 Command Tower

1 Mountain Valley

1 Terramorphic Expanse

1 Bojuka Bog

1 Cabaretti Courtyard

1 Dakmor Salvage

1 Escape Tunnel

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Maestros Theater

1 Myriad Landscape

1 Riveteers Overlook

1 Rocky Tar Pit

1 Wastes

5 Swamp

3 Mountain

8 Forest

Ad

2) Counter Intelligence (Blue/Red/White)

I cannot wait to see what this deck can do (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

What can I say? I’m a sucker for proliferate shenanigans and cool starships. MTG Edge of Eternities Commander decklist Counter Intelligence’s theme is “Boost artifacts, proliferate counters”, and suddenly, I flashed back to the Esper decks I built in the Alara block. We have two great commanders in this deck, Inspirit, Flagship Vessel and Kilo, APogee Mind. It’s hard to say which I like more, because they both do so much for the deck.

Ad

Inspirit, Flagship Vessel is a 5/5 with Station, and a very low Mana Value of 3. When you reach 1+ for Station, you can put your choice of a +1/+1 counter or two charge counters on up to one other target artifact.

It can make your starships build faster, or just make a creature better. Then, when it hits 8+, it becomes a 5/5 flying creature, and makes other artifacts you control have Hexproof and Indestructible. All you need is a way to make this indestructible, and this MTG Edge of Eternities decklist will feel unstoppable.

Ad

Kilo, Apogee Mind is a 3/3 creature with the same 3 mana value, and it also has Haste. It’s a very simple card: Whenever Kilo becomes tapped, proliferate. You don’t even have to attack. You just need an outlet to tap it. I’m sure it will have one, but at this time, we don’t have the full decklist.

Check out our other MTG guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.