MTG: All Edge of Eternities Commander precons and decklists

MTG Edge of Eternities reveals have begun, and alongside some truly incredible spoilers, and important antagonists, we’ve also got the Commander precons and their decklists revealed. Unlike the MTG Final Fantasy set, there are only two decklists this time, and they should be priced at a far more reasonable level compared to the Universes Beyond Commander decks, just in general.
We’ll cover everything you’ll find in these MTG Edge of Eternities Commander precons, so you know if they’re going to be for you or not. Personally, I’m more interested in Counter Intelligence compared to World Shaper, but both are really quite great. Here’s what you can expect out of both decks.
Note: At the time of writing, only one of the Commander decks has been fully revealed. We will update once both have been unveiled.
All available MTG Edge of Eternities Commander decklists
Available Commander decks
- World Shaper (Black/Red/Green)
- Counter Intelligence (Blue/Red/White)
The MTG Edge of Eternities Commander decklists are incredibly interesting. Alone, the World Shaper deck features a card type I haven't seen in years: Kindred. Used primarily in Future Sight, and the Lorwyn block, it's back! Formless Genesis lets players create Shapeshifters, and it even has Retrace, so you can cast it an additional time by discarding a land (which will in turn, benefit the deck). At this time, we don't know if the Counter Intelligence deck has any exciting throwback types, so we'll just have to wait and see.
1) World Shaper (Black/Red/Green)
The MTG Edge of Eternities Commander precon World Shaper’s theme is “sacrifice lands, grow back stronger”, and the decklist definitely reflects that. It comes with two commanders: Hearthhull, the Worldseed, and Szarel, Genesis Shepherd. Hearthhull, the Worldseed is a Spacecraft with Station, and it has a pretty reasonable cost to turn it into a 6/7 creature with Flying, Vigilance, and Haste. You need to hit a Station amount of 8.
Its primary ability is to tap 1, it, and sacrifice a land to draw two cards. This allows you to play an additional land this turn. It even becomes its own win condition once it’s been Stationed. When you hit the 8+ marker, anytime you sacrifice a land, each opponent loses two life, which is incredibly fun.
Szarel, Genesis Shepherd is a 2/5 Flying creature, and allows you to play lands from your graveyard. Suddenly, Hearthhull feels way more devastating. You just need cards that let you play even more extra lands a turn.
Don’t worry, this MTG Edge of Eternities Commander decklist allows for that, with cards like Oracle of Mul Daya. Then, whenever you sacrifice another nontoken permanent on your turn, you get a number of +1/+1 counters equal to Szarel’s power on up to one other target creature. This deck is loaded with ways to spiral wildly out of control.
Creatures
- 1 Szarel, Genesis Shepherd
- 1 Eumidian Wastewaker
- 1 Evendo Brushrazer
- 1 Baloth Prime
- 1 Horizon Explorer
- 1 Scouring Swarm
- 1 Braids, Arisen Nightmare
- 1 God-Eternal Bontu
- 1 Moraug, Fury of Akoum
- 1 Augur of Autumn
- 1 Centaur Vinecrasher
- 1 Loamcrafter Faun
- 1 Multani, Yavimaya's Avatar
- 1 Oracle of Mul Daya
- 1 Rampaging Baloths
- 1 Tireless Tracker
- 1 Titania, Protector of Argoth
- 1 World Breaker
- 1 The Gitrog Monster
- 1 Korvold, Fae-Cursed King
- 1 Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest
- 1 Omnath, Locus of Rage
- 1 Soul of Windgrace
- 1 Springbloom Druid
- 1 Sprouting Goblin
- 1 Aftermath Analyst
- 1 Groundskeeper
- 1 Satyr Wayfinder
- 1 Juri, Master of the Revue
- 1 Mayhem Devil
- 1 Uurg, Spawn of Turg
Artifacts
- 1 Hearthhull, the Worldseed
- 1 Exploration Broodship
- 1 Hammer of Purphoros
- 1 Arcane Signet
- 1 Sol Ring
Enchantment
- 1 Hammer of Purphoros
- 1 Binding the Old Gods
Kindred
- Formless Genesis
Instants
- 1 Windgrace's Judgment
- 1 Infernal Grasp
- 1 Beast Within
- 1 Harrow
- 1 Roiling Regrowth
- 1 Tear Asunder
- 1 Putrefy
- 1 Rakdos Charm
Sorceries
- 1 Planetary Annihilation
- 1 Blasphemous Act
- 1 Formless Genesis
- 1 Pest Infestation
- 1 Splendid Reclamation
- 1 Escape to the Wilds
- 1 Gaze of Granite
- 1 Worldsoul's Rage
- 1 Farseek
- 1 Night's Whisper
- 1 Cultivate
- 1 Nature's Lore
- 1 Skyshroud Claim
Lands
- 1 Eumidian Hatchery
- 1 Festering Thicket
- 1 Vernal Fen
- 1 Fabled Passage
- 1 Canyon Slough
- 1 Cinder Glade
- 1 Karplusan Forest
- 1 Llanowar Wastes
- 1 Sheltered Thicket
- 1 Smoldering Marsh
- 1 Sulfurous Springs
- 1 Twilight Mire
- 1 Viridescent Bog
- 1 Command Tower
- 1 Mountain Valley
- 1 Terramorphic Expanse
- 1 Bojuka Bog
- 1 Cabaretti Courtyard
- 1 Dakmor Salvage
- 1 Escape Tunnel
- 1 Evolving Wilds
- 1 Maestros Theater
- 1 Myriad Landscape
- 1 Riveteers Overlook
- 1 Rocky Tar Pit
- 1 Wastes
- 5 Swamp
- 3 Mountain
- 8 Forest
2) Counter Intelligence (Blue/Red/White)
What can I say? I’m a sucker for proliferate shenanigans and cool starships. MTG Edge of Eternities Commander decklist Counter Intelligence’s theme is “Boost artifacts, proliferate counters”, and suddenly, I flashed back to the Esper decks I built in the Alara block. We have two great commanders in this deck, Inspirit, Flagship Vessel and Kilo, APogee Mind. It’s hard to say which I like more, because they both do so much for the deck.
Inspirit, Flagship Vessel is a 5/5 with Station, and a very low Mana Value of 3. When you reach 1+ for Station, you can put your choice of a +1/+1 counter or two charge counters on up to one other target artifact.
It can make your starships build faster, or just make a creature better. Then, when it hits 8+, it becomes a 5/5 flying creature, and makes other artifacts you control have Hexproof and Indestructible. All you need is a way to make this indestructible, and this MTG Edge of Eternities decklist will feel unstoppable.
Kilo, Apogee Mind is a 3/3 creature with the same 3 mana value, and it also has Haste. It’s a very simple card: Whenever Kilo becomes tapped, proliferate. You don’t even have to attack. You just need an outlet to tap it. I’m sure it will have one, but at this time, we don’t have the full decklist.
