MTG's next expansion Edge of Eternities spoilers begin, with wildly overpowered Tezzeret Cruel Captain

MTG’s next expansion, Edge of Eternities, have already had some spoilers revealed, such as Tezzeret Cruel Captain. That’s right, my favorite planeswalker is back, and he’s more overpowered than ever before. With some truly remarkable powers, artifact decks are going to be in season, come this expansion’s launch. He’s also colorless, so he can fit in just about any artifact-flavored deck you’d like.

We’ll talk about the card below, but rest assured, if you’re an artifact fan at all, this is going to be a must-have card. Here’s what Tezzeret Cruel Captain does, in MTG’s upcoming expansion, Edge of Eternities.

MTG Edge of Eternities spoilers begin, and Tezzeret Cruel Captain is super busted

The dust hasn’t even settled from MTG Final Fantasy, and now we have a spoiler for Edge of Eternities: Tezzeret Cruel Captain. Instead of being Mono-Blue, or Blue/Black, as he’s been in the past, this iteration of everyone’s favorite artifact master is going to be colorless. He has a similar look to one’s he’s sported in the past, but he’s stronger than ever before.

What a truly godlike card (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Tezzeret, Cruel Captain

Mana Value: 3

3 Rarity: Rare

Rare Card Type: Legendary Planeswalker — Tezzeret

Legendary Planeswalker — Tezzeret Base Loyalty: 4

4 Ability #1: Whenever an artifact you control enters, put a loyalty counter on Tezzeret.

Whenever an artifact you control enters, put a loyalty counter on Tezzeret. Loyalty Power #1: +0: Untap target artifact or creature. If it’s an artifact creature, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

+0: Untap target artifact or creature. If it’s an artifact creature, put a +1/+1 counter on it. Loyalty Power #2: -3: Search your library for an artifact card with mana value 1 or less, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

-3: Search your library for an artifact card with mana value 1 or less, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle. Loyalty Power #3: -7: You get an emblem with “At the beginning of combat on your turn, put three +1/+1 counters on target artifact you control. If it’s not a creature, it becomes a 0/0 Robot artifact creature.

By simply spamming 0 or 1 cost artifacts, Tezzeret can almost instantly hit Loyalty 7 for that ultimate. With enough artifacts coming in at once, he can drop that ultimate ability the turn he enters play! There are so many ways to abuse that passive power. He also starts with more loyalty than his mana value, which is rare.

MTG’s Tezzeret Cruel Captain in Edge of Eternities is just such a bonkers card. He can fetch cheap artifacts, and his ultimate allows you to put three +1/+1 counters on an artifact you control every turn. If it’s not a creature, it becomes one, just expanding your army even more.

I’m such a huge fan of this card, and it promises to be broken and overpowered in ways that we could only dream. Whether you’re using the artifact reprints from The Brothers’ War, or just some 0-drop Treasure Tokens, or cards like Bootleggers Stash, which lets you tap lands to create Treasure Tokens, there’s no telling how people will abuse this when Edge of Eternities releases on August 1, 2025:

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More