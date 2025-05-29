MTG Final Fantasy reveals incredibly powerful Limit Breaks for both Tifa and Vincent (Exclusive)

The MTG Final Fantasy expansion is chock full of incredible cards, including the two we’re exclusively revealing today: Tifa’s Limit Break and Vincent’s Limit Break. In their own way, they are incredibly valuable, powerful cards for a wide assortment of decks, whether you’re playing Commander or Standard. Both of the cards we’re revealing today are found in the traditional booster packs, not the Commander precons.

Both Tifa’s Limit Break and Vincent’s Limit Break are pretty remarkable MTG Final Fantasy cards, but personally, I think Tifa’s could be a real game-ender, with the right mana ramping on its side. If you want to know what both of the Final Fantasy VII party members bring to your deck, I’m here to help.

Tifa’s Limit Break and Vincent’s Limit Break breakdown for the MTG Final Fantasy expansion

Both Tifa’s Limit Break and Vincent’s Limit Break in the MTG Final Fantasy expansion are “Tiered” cards. This means, when you cast them, you also pick an additional cost, and depending on what you pick, it changes the effect of the card. These two cards both have pretty solid costs, for what they do. First, let’s break down what Tifa’s Limit Break does.

Tifa’s Limit Break

Mana Value: G

Card Type: Spell - Instant

Rarity: Uncommon

Ability: Tiered (Choose one additional cost:

Somersault — 0 — Target creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

Meteor Strikes — 2 — Double target creature’s power and toughness until end of turn

Final Heaven — 6G — Triple target creature’s power and toughness until end of turn

With enough mana and some Trample, Tifa will finish anyone off in a hurry (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Tifa’s Limit Break is for when you either need a little power boost in the early going to win a trade/get combat damage in, or for when you absolutely must win a game/defeat a player right now. For a total of 3 mana (2G), you get to double a creature’s power and toughness for the turn. Let’s say we go with the Balamb T-Rexaur, which is a 6/6 Trample. Suddenly, it’s a 12/12 Trample.

You could also pair this with Blitzball Shot, which gives a creature +3/+3 and Trample until end of turn, to make sure damage is getting through beyond blockers. This would go well with Gladiolus Amicitia, who gives creatures +2/+2 and Trample, whenever you play a land.

There are plenty of ways to get tons of value out of Tifa’s Limit Break in the Final Fantasy x MTG expansion alone. However, I love Final Heaven the most, even if it’s expensive. Thankfully, Green excels at mana ramp, so it shouldn’t be much of a chore to triple something’s Power/Toughness.

Speaking of Power/Toughness, why not use it on Tifa Lockhart herself? She’s a 1/2 Trample, and doubles her power for the turn, anytime a Land is played. With the right timing, she can blast through someone’s life in one shot.

Vincent’s Limit Break

Mana Value: 1B

1B Card Type: Spell - Instant

Spell - Instant Rarity: Uncommon

Uncommon Ability: Tiered (Choose one additional cost: Until end of turn, creature you control gains “When this creature dies, return it to the battlefield tapped under its owner’s control” and has the chosen base power and toughness.

Tiered (Choose one additional cost: Until end of turn, creature you control gains “When this creature dies, return it to the battlefield tapped under its owner’s control” and has the chosen base power and toughness. Galian Beast — 0 — 3/2

Death Gigas — 1 — 5/2

Hellmasker — 3 — 7/2

Have a 0/2 or a 1/1 you want to make a little more powerful? Vincent's here to help (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

I think that Vincent’s Limit Break is one of the more interesting cards in the MTG Final Fantasy expansion. It alters the base power/toughness of a creature, and brings it back, should it die this turn, albeit tapped.

That allows for pretty significant aggression, in terms of trying to get damage on the board. If you play this turning your First Main Phase, you could sacrifice it for one of the game’s many sacrificial effects, bring it back into play, if you aren't looking to attack.

You could play a Malboro, sacrifice it and bring it back again for an additional loss of life/exiling cards off their deck, as an example. You could also do this with Reno and Rude for even more shenanigans — exiling the top card of someone’s deck and then playing that exiled card with any mana. That is of course provided you sacrifice another creature or artifact.

I’d also like to see this card used with Zodiark, Umbral God, to force even more sacrifices, by sacrificing Zodiark and bringing him back again to trigger that ETB once again. Otherwise, you can just put it on any 0/2, 1/1, or other weak creature, to turn them into an aggressive powerhouse. There are so many great possibilities with these two cards in the MTG Final Fantasy expansion! I can’t wait to see them get used.

