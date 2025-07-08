MTG Edge of Eternities preview teases incredible new cards: Thrumming Hivepool, Starfield Vocalist, Ouroboroid, and more 

Wizards of the Coast recently gave us a preview of MTG Edge of Eternities; perhaps the wildest set for the game so far. We’re going out among the stars for some Science Fantasy, instead of Science Fiction. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of incredibly overpowered starships, cosmic horrors, and planets to explore. It’s just focused on the fantasy aspect, instead of the science.

Ad

I wanted to highlight just a few of my favorite cards that were in this preview. With over 30 cards revealed for MTG Edge of Eternities, there were simply too many for me to focus on at once, but there are certainly some that are interesting for their game mechanics, what they could mean for the future, or are just incredibly powerful, like the Tezzeret Cruel Captain card.

Our favorite cards from the MTG Edge of Eternities press preview

MTG Edge of Eternities, scheduled for an August 1, 2025 release date, truly has some remarkable cards, as we saw in the press preview. From cool new mechanics, to cards that are just filthy, I’m so excited for this set. While I adored the Final Fantasy set for being a perfect representation of an RPG series I adore, this set brings us something fresh, new, never before seen.

Ad

Trending

Could Thrumming Hivepool mean more Slivers are in our future? (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Like Slivers! Okay, so we’ve seen Slivers before, this is amazingly fun new Sliver tech, with the Thrumming Hivepool. It has Affinity for Slivers, so it casts quicker, and grants all of your Slivers Double Strike and Haste, which is scarier. Then, if that weren’t enough to make you think Slivers are going to make a comeback at some point, it also makes two 1/1 colorless Sliver creature tokens on your upkeep. Honestly, they fit the cosmic horror vibe of the set.

Ad

Are you a fan of ETB triggers in MTG, and hope Edge of Eternities has something for you? Good news, there’s Starfield Vocalist! This handy blue creature will make any ETB triggers pop off an additional time! It costs 4 mana, which sounds pretty high for what it does, but it also features a new mechanic, Warp.

Combining these two cards could make mana ramp a snap (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Warp lets you cast a spell for a different cost, and put it into play. Then, you exile that card at the beginning of your next end step. You can cast this spell again later, for its original cost. You drop it early to trigger something, get it out of play, and then bring back later, for when you’re really ready for some combo action.

Ad

Perhaps my favorite card for green decks has to be Ouroborid, though it definitely feels a bit powerful. Maybe too powerful? Nah, that can’t be. This card will reward you for playing low-cost, low-power creatures, by making them bigger each turn.

At the beginning of your combat step, you put X +1/+1 counters on each creature you control, where X is its current power. If you use some temporary buffs, it can get even crazier! This goes extremely well with cards that use one of the other new mechanics, Station.

Ad

Station is used on a variety of new starships and artifacts, like The Eternity Elevator. This legendary spacecraft taps for 3 colorless mana, and also has Station. Station allows you to tap a creature you control to put charge counters equal to its power on this Spacecraft. This can only be done at Sorcery speed.

When you get 20+ counters on The Eternity Elevator, it will then let you add X of any one color when tapped, where X is equal to the number of charge counters. Goodness, that’s going to let decks do some truly wild mana ramping shenanigans.

Ad

Mutinous Massacre might be one of my favorite board wipes of all time. Shame it wasn't in the Witch's Cauldron meta (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

We have a new ‘Goyf, too, with the Black/Green Cosmogoyf. The Cosmogoyf has power equal to the number of cards you own in exile, and its toughness is that number +1. It definitely plays well with the Warp mechanic, as well as other self-exile effects. I’m a huge fan of this particular MTG Edge of Eternities card, but maybe not as much as I love The Seriema!

Ad

A white legendary artifact spaceship, it lets you search your deck for any legendary creature card and put it into your hand when you cast it. When you get more than 7 charge counters on it, due to Station, it becomes a flying 5/5 creature, and grants other tapped legendary creatures you control Indestructible. I love how aggressive of a deck you can make with this card included.

What would an MTG set be without some absolutely bonkers, chaotic board wipe? Mutinous Massacre not only wipes the board of creatures (either even or odd mana value), but also give syou control of everyt other creature until end of turn! Then you untap them, and give them haste. Put this in a deck that lets you sacrifice creatures for maximum board hate and value.

Ad

The MTG Edge of Eternities reveals and spoilers have just begun, as well. The set launches on August 1, 2025, and there will no doubt be way more incredible cards set in this galactic, space-faring set to come.

Check out our other MTG guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.