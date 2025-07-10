MTG Edge of Eternities Sportskeeda Gaming exclusive: Zero Point Ballad and Scavenger Grounds reveal

I’m beyond thrilled to exclusively reveal a pair of MTG cards for the upcoming Edge of Eternities set today: Zero Point Ballad and Scavenger Grounds! There aren’t many things I love more in Magic: The Gathering than powerful control deck tools, and both of these cards fit that bill, in their own way! One is a fun board wipe with a reanimation mechanic, and the other simply exiles graveyards.

In fact, one of them could become a major way to secure victory, thanks to a previous reveal, the Cosmogoyf. We’ll go over both of our MTG Edge of Eternities exclusives in detail below: Zero Point Ballad (Sorcery), and Scavenger Grounds (Land — Desert).

MTG Edge of Eternities reveal: Breaking down Zero Point Ballad and Scavenger Grounds

Zero Point Ballad and Scavenger Grounds are two great control-themed cards for MTG Edge of Eternities, Wizards of the Coast's upcoming science fantasy expansion. These are 100% cards I would run in a variety of decks. Let’s start with the board wipe, Zero Point Ballad:

Do you wish your boardwipes did a little more? Introducing Zero Point Ballad! (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Zero Point Ballad

Mana Value: BX

BX Card Type: Sorcery

Sorcery Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: Destroy all creatures with toughness X or less. You lose X life. If X is 6 or more, return a creature card put into a graveyard this way to the battlefield under your control.

What an amazing effect. Sure, you lose life in the process, but this is likely going in control decks in the first place. This is how we find our game-winning creature. Wait for your opponent to play something, get overconfident, and then obliterate the field. Claim that creature for your own sinister purposes, and win the game! It’s simple, powerful, and direct.

You don’t have to use it for that purpose either. If your opponent(s) are running low-health tokens or creatures, you could pay just a few mana, and completely ruin their plans. You have to be careful of last-second buffs though, I imagine.

Scavenger Grounds answers a wide variety of graveyard-based issues (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Scavenger Grounds

Card Type: Land — Desert

Ability 1: Tap: Add 1 colorless mana

Ability 2: Tap 2, tap Scavenger Grounds, sacrifice a Desert: Exile all graveyards.

MTG Edge of Eternities’ Scavenger Grounds is a great card to pair with this, to be honest. However, it's far from a new card; it's been reprinted several times since its original Hour of Devastation release. A good example is that this card appears in two of the Final Fantasy Commander decks.

That doesn't change its power or value. If you’re sick of dealing with reanimation, players pulling lands from graveyards, or casting spells from there, you can just exile their graveyards. The best part is that you can keep doing this; Outlaws of Thunder Junction brought 15 Deserts to the game.

You could also pair it with cards like Cosmogoyf, slap trample on it, and give yourself a game-winning world beater. Both of these Magic: The Gathering cards solve problems for control decks, but could also be seen in other mid-range/aggro decks. I could see Zero Point Ballad used in tons of decks or at least the sideboard. It can answer a lot of creature problems, and potentially also give you a reward for using it.

Magic: The Gathering Edge of Eternities launches on August 1, 2025, with a wide assortment of incredible cards, and two powerful Commander decks.

