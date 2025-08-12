MTG x Avatar The Last Airbender set details revealed: Release date, prices, products, and more

Spider-Man isn’t the only MTG crossover left this year: Avatar The Last Airbender is also on the way later this year! Ahead of the August 12, 2025 Magic: The Gathering presentation, we got a little sneak peek at what’s coming for the set. Everything from the release date, prices, new mechanics, and of course, a deluge of amazing spoilers, which you can find right here.
The MTG Avatar The Last Airbender set already feels like it’s full of the heart, emotion, and familiar moments fans remember from the television series, that’s for sure. As someone who found Avatar rather late, I’m nonetheless very excited, especially after seeing some of the cards in this set.
MTG x Avatar The Last Airbender release date and other important dates
MTG x Avatar The Last Airbender is launching on November 21, 2025, right around Thanksgiving time in America. It’s right as the holiday buying season kicks off, so I can imagine these cards are going to find themselves in a lot of holiday gift giving lists for 2025. The primary set for Avatar The Last Airbender (TLA) is legal in all formats.
The Avatar (TLE) tagged cards are Commander/Legacy/Vintage legal. In addition, individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats, so do keep that in mind for reprints. The Play Boosters will have TLA and TLE cards in them, so keep an eye out. In addition, here are some other important dates surrounding MTG Avatar The Last Airbender:
- Magic: The Gathering x Avatar: The Last Airbender debut stream: October 28
- Full Set Reveal: November 7
- Prerelease Events: November 14-20
- MTG Arena Release Date: November 18
- Tabletop Release Date: November 21
MTG x Avatar The Last Airbender to feature new “Elemental Bending” mechanics
What would an MTG x Avatar The Last Airbender set be without Bending? Each of the four basic bending styles appears to be appearing, with its own specific rules. Sorry, fans of Metalbending and Bloodbending, I haven’t seen any cards with those yet, despite there being a Toph, the First Metalbender being a card.
Airbending, Waterbending, Firebending, and Earthbending are all available, across a variety of cards in the set. They primarily do appear to be color-coded, though not entirely. For example, The Rise of Sozin // Fire Lord Sozin is black, but has Firebending, and the three-colored Toph card also has Earthbending. We’ll just have to see how wide-spread it is. Below, you can see examples of abilities in each bending style:
- Airbending: When you airbend a permanent, exile it. As long as it remains exiled, its owner can cast it for 2 rather than its mana cost.
- Waterbending: When you cast Katara, Water Tribe’s Hope is in play, Waterbend X. Creatures you control have base power/toughness of X until end of turn. Only activate on your turn.
- Firebending: Whenever this creature attacks, gain X Red Mana. This lasts until end of combat.
- Earthbending: Target land you control. It becomes a 0/0 land with X +1/+1 counters on it and has haste. When it dies or is exiled, return it to play tapped.
It will be interesting to see how Waterbending works, because there’s another card with Waterbend that does something else: Aang’s Iceberg. It has Waterbend 3, which sacrifices the enchantment to Scry 2.
MTG x Avatar The Last Airbender product and prices revealed
Wizards of the Coast also revealed the MTG x Avatar The Last Airbender as well as the prices for these. The only real big thing that stands out for me, is that instead of individual Commander decks, they revealed a Commander’s Bundle, for $109.99. Instead of decks, there’s a bundle of stuff to build decks with, which I do think is interesting. Here’s what all the product contains, and how much it costs:
Play Boosters ($6.99 USD)
- 14 Magic: The Gathering cards
- 7 Commons (In 1 out of every 26 Play Boosters, a common is replaced with a TLE card)
- 3 Uncommons
- 1 Wildcard of any rarity
- 1 Rare or mythic rare
- 1 Traditional foil card of any rarity
- 1 Land card
- 1 Non-foil DFC helper card or double-sided token
Collector Boosters ($37.99)
- 15 Magic: The Gathering cards
- 3 Traditional foil commons
- 3 Traditional foil uncommons
- 2 Traditional foil TLE commons
- 1 Traditional foil TLE uncommon
- 1 Traditional foil full-art land card
- 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare
- 1 Traditional foil TLE rare or mythic rare
- 1 Non-foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare
- 1 Non-foil or traditional foil TLE card
- 1 Foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare (Includes borderless raised foil copies of Avatar Aang)
- 1 Art card or traditional foil double-sided token
Jumpstart Boosters ($6.99)
- 20 Magic: The Gathering cards
- 61 Possible Jumpstart themes
- 1–2 Rare or mythic rare cards
- Includes lands
- 1 Theme insert
Bundles ($69.99)
- 9 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Boosters
- 15 Traditional foil basic lands (Includes 5 full-art Appa lands)
- 15 Non-foil basic lands (Includes 5 full-art Appa lands)
- 2 Reference cards
- 1 Traditional foil promo card
- 1 Oversized spindown life counter
Commander's Bundles ($109.99)
- 9 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Boosters
- 1 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Collector Booster
- 5 Non-foil promo cards (Three (3) of these promo cards are the same in each Commander's Bundle.)
- 15 Traditional foil basic lands (Includes 5 full-art Appa lands)
- 15 Non-foil basic lands (Includes 5 full-art Appa lands)
- 1 Click-wheel
Scene Boxes ($41.99)
- 3 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Boosters
- 6 Traditional foil borderless scene cards
- 6 Art cards
- 1 Display Easel
Beginner Boxes ($34.99)
- 10 Themed Jumpstart half-decks (Two (2) of these Jumpstart half-decks are tutorial decks and are designed to be played against each other. Each half-deck includes 20 cards. Shuffle two together and play!)
- 5 Non-foil tokens
- 2 Gameboard playmats
- 2 "How to Play" guides
- 2 Reference cards
- 2 Spindown dice
- 1 Reference guide booklet
