MTG Edge of Eternities review: A science-fantasy adventure filled with incredible cards and interesting mechanics

MTG Edge of Eternities is finally here, and though I’ve been hands-on with the cards for about a week or so now, I haven’t quite had the time to put my words onto the page, so to speak. Between covering the Spider-Man set, and the many releases in the world of MMOs, not to mention Battlefield 6 and EVO, I just haven’t had the time, but now we’re here, so let’s talk MTG, but in Outer Space!

It’s important to note that this is Science-Fantasy, not Science-Fiction. They are two very different genres, but they’re both fun to experience. With new card types, mechanics, and some rules changes, there’s a lot to be excited about in MTG Edge of Eternities.

MTG Edge of Eternities is a change of pace for the franchise: a Science-Fantasy adventure in outer space!

MTG Edge of Eternities, which released on August 1, 2025, and it is a canon storyline, which feels very much like a Space Opera. Many forces vie for power in the Sothera system, which is in the Edge; a region outside of the Multiverse as we know it. We have powerful starships, horrifying alien entities, and even teases of Eldrazi and Slivers.

MTG Edge of Eternities is a fresh design choice, with tons of interesting cards to shake things up (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

While I’m always glad to see new characters show up, and lord there are plenty of new faces in this set, I’m also thrilled to see my favorite planeswalker is finally getting some love! That’s right, Tezzeret, Cruel Captain shows up in this set as the planeswalker of the set.

I kind of like this change where there simply are fewer planeswalkers; it fits the storyline, post Brothers War, and makes them feel more powerful, more interesting. It will be very interesting to see if the events that take place in Edge of Eternities somehow impact the more grounded, fantasy sets coming up in Lorwyn Eclipsed and Secrets of Strixhaven.

MTG Edge of Eternities’ new mechanics are a bit of a mixed bag

Dawnsire is an incredible example of Spacecraft/Station. If you manage to power it up, it's going to get out of control (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

There are quite a few new mechanics in MTG Edge of Eternities; I don’t think it overly complicates the game, but I certainly enjoy certain mechanics more than others. I think Spacecraft (new card type) and Station (new mechanic) are interesting, but in the overall meta, where things are incredibly fast (at least in MTG Arena), I am curious to see how useful it’s going to be.

Station is a mechanic you can use on Spacecraft, where you tap a creature you control to give charge counters equal to its power to that particular Spacecraft. When that Spacecraft reaches a certain threshold, it becomes a creature, and gains other amazing abilities. It’s neat, but I wonder how impactful it will be as a whole.

Planets are a non-basic land that can also be Stationed. They don’t become creatures, but they do gain some pretty extraordinary powers, so it’s worth investing them into certain decks, I can see. Authors, Titanic Godcore, for example, at 12+ Station can be tapped for U (1 blue mana) for each artifact you control. That can be a huge mana ramp for mid/endgame combos.

Somehow, this card just feels ... wrong. But in a good way (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

While I’m mixed and uncertain about Station, I love Warp. Warp lets you cast a card from your hand for its Warp cost, and then exile it at the beginning of the next end step. You can then cast it from Exile again at a later date. It’s a great way to get a powerful effect/ETB trigger early, and then get the card back in play when you really need it.

As far as MTG mechanics go, it’s one of my favorites in a long time, and it fits Edge of Eternities perfectly. There’s another mechanic that goes along nicely with Warp too, and that’s Void. Cards with Void have a much bigger/more useful effect, if you Warped a card this turn, or if a nonland permanent left the battlefield this turn. I love that it doesn’t change the card, only enhances it.

I appreciate the way Interceptor Mechan is worded, because it's balanced, but still quite strong (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Then finally, we come to the last MTG Edge of Eternities new feature, and those are Lander Tokens. Because that’s what we needed in Magic: The Gathering - another new token! As if Blood, Clue, Treasure, Food weren’t enough! However, Landers are useful, because you can tap 2, tap them and sacrifice it to fetch a basic land and put it into play tapped. It is neat, and feels well balanced. There are just...so many token types now.

There are some truly remarkable cards hiding in the MTG Edge of Eternities set

Here are some set highlights for MTG Edge of Eternities (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Below, I'd like to highlight some of my absolute favorite cards in this set. It's not the exhaustive list of best cards, but just some I'd like to highlight, that I didn't talk about/show above. So yes, I love Tezzeret, Cruel Commander, but there are other Mythic Rares that definitely deserve to be talked about.

As a honorable mention, Hearthhull the Worldseed is probably my favorite Commander from the two Commander decks, as well. Sacrificing lands to make all opponents lose 2 life? Dingus Egg? Never heard of it.

Mythic Rare

Evendo, Waking Haven: A green planet that can ultimately tap 1G for each creature you control? In GREEN? Gaea’s Cradle who?

A green planet that can ultimately tap 1G for each creature you control? In GREEN? Gaea’s Cradle who? Cosmogrand Zenith: Token generator+creature support all in one creature? Rewards low-cost spell decks and enables their token swarm to easily win.

Token generator+creature support all in one creature? Rewards low-cost spell decks and enables their token swarm to easily win. Sothera, The Supervoid: A much-better Grave Pact. Opponents exile a creature when one of yours dies, and then if a pl ayer controls no creatures, sac this and put a creature exiled with it into play, two +1/+1 counters. Bonkers.

Rare

Shock Lands: Come on, they’re Shock Lands, and they’re back.

Come on, they’re Shock Lands, and they’re back. Biotech Specialist: Makes a Lander, and anytime you sac an artifact, an opponent takes 2 damage. A brutal way to win games.

Makes a Lander, and anytime you sac an artifact, an opponent takes 2 damage. A brutal way to win games. Consult the Star Charts: Look at X cards of your library based on your lands, and put a card into hand. If you pay the kicker, get two instead. This is on a two-mana instant, mind.

Uncommon

Tragic Trajectory: A -2/-2 for 1 is great, but if you can trigger Void, it gets -10/-10 instead, and that’s terrifying.

A -2/-2 for 1 is great, but if you can trigger Void, it gets -10/-10 instead, and that’s terrifying. Systems Override: Act of Treason but better! If you steal a Spacecraft, you put 10 station counters on it, and when it leaves your control, you remove 10 charge counters on it. If you don’t sacrifice it, your opponent gains no benefits.

Act of Treason but better! If you steal a Spacecraft, you put 10 station counters on it, and when it leaves your control, you remove 10 charge counters on it. If you don’t sacrifice it, your opponent gains no benefits. Eusocial Engineering: Landfall that creates creatures, but with Warp, so you can use it in the early game and midgame. Love it.

Common

Banishing Light: It’s a new version of Oblivion Ring, and so it’s always going to be one of the best cards.

It’s a new version of Oblivion Ring, and so it’s always going to be one of the best cards. Cryogen Relic: Who doesn’t love easy card advantage?

Who doesn’t love easy card advantage? Gravkill: Exile a creature or spacecraft, at Instant speed? Worth the 4 mana.

Final thoughts: Is it worth it?

I’m a huge fan of Edge of Eternities as an MTG set, that’s for sure. It has a nice, strong power curve, with plenty of absolutely crazy options no matter what you play. Both Commander decks are pretty strong, and while I expected more than two, I’m happy with the power base of both of them. This set has a distinct flavor that allows it to stand out from everything else we’ve seen this year.

While I do still think MTG sets need to slow down just a little bit, I was a big fan of this set and what it brings to the table. From the little rules changes of allowing Spacecraft and Vehicle Commanders, to the major, game-changing power cards, there’s so much to love about the set.

While the cards themselves are great, I cannot say enough good things about how fantastic the art direction was in this set. Whether it's the special chase cards, alternate arts, or even the basic cards, the color choices and visual design of this set is second-to-none. They really went all out with Edge of Eternities, that's for sure.

I certainly think it’s worth adding some booster packs to your collection, whether you purchase packs for potential money cards, or because you want to update decks/create new ones.

