MTG x Spider-Man set details revealed: Release date, prices, products, card art variations, and more

MTG and Spider-Man are crossing over in an incredible Standard expansion, later this Fall. What that means for new players, is that, similar to the Final Fantasy set, you can use those cards in all Standard meta tournaments, as well as Magic: The Gathering Arena decks. The only exception right now are the Welcome Decks, which are designed for new and returning players. We haven’t seen any Commander decks yet, but those likely would not have many Standard-legal cards either.

Quite a few cards have been revealed for the Spider-Man MTG set; around 20-30 so far. We’ll litter this article with cards that have officially been revealed; talking about each and every card would take entirely too long! However, we do have the main, important details for you, for this upcoming set.

MTG Spider-Man set launches in September 2025

Even Spider-Ham gets some love in this set! (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

MTG Spider-Man is a Standard set from Wizards of the Coast, and will launch officially on September 26, 2025. With it will come a full suite of brand-new cards, with truly amazing Spider-Man themed art. We also know that there will also be a variety of chase cards, such as cards designed like comic book covers, and cards that fit together to create a diorama.

There are so many different versions of Spider-Man in this set; pretty much everyone who has donned the mask is likely to be represented, as well as the most dangerous of his Rogues’ Gallery. So far we know that Venom, Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus will be featured as cards, but there will surely be other villainous reveals later on.

This MTG Spider-Man set features three “set codes”: SPM, SPE, and MAR. The SPM cards are Standard-legal. The Eternal-legal sets (Commander, Legacy, Vintage) are SPE and MAR. The Play Boosters will feature cards with the SPM and MAR tags, so that is something to be aware of.

What will the cost of the various MTG Spider-Man products be?

There's a wide assortment of familiar friends and foes all throughout this set (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Below, we’ll highlight the baseline costs of the known MTG Spider-Man content that is available for purchase as the set draws closer. Wizards didn’t give the Play Booster/Collector Booster box costs on their website. That could vary between big box stores, and your LGS (Local Game Store). If Commander decks should be revealed, we’ll put their costs right here as well, but those have yet to be unveiled, should they exist.

Play Boosters: $6.99

Collector Booster: $37.99

Bundle: $69.99

Scene Box: $41.99

What can you expect in the product itself, though? We’ve got you covered there, too:

These scene cards would make fantastic art pieces to hang up (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Play Boosters (14 cards)

6–7 Commons

3 Uncommons

1 Wildcard of any rarity

1 Rare or mythic rare

1 Traditional foil card of any rarity

1 Basic land

0–1 MAR card

1 Non-foil double-sided token

Collector Boosters (15 cards)

5 Traditional foil commons

4 Traditional foil uncommons

1 Traditional foil basic land

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare

2 Non-foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare cards

1 MAR card

1 Traditional foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare

1 Art card or traditional foil double-sided token

Bundle Box

9 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man Play Boosters

30 Basic lands

1 Alternate-art promo card

2 Reference cards

1 Spindown die

1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man card-storage box

Spidey’s Spectacular Showdown Scene Box

3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man Play Boosters

6 Traditional foil borderless scene cards

6 Art cards

1 Display easel

MTG Spider-Man set spoilers reveal a variety of incredible card-art variations

Who will have the third Comic Panel cover? Our guess is Venom/Eddie Brock, but it could be any Spider-Man protagonist (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Along with the standard MTG Spider-Man cards, borderless cards, and traditional foils, there will also be a number of incredible chase/variant cards players will be able to hunt down. Below are the types you can expect, and more importantly, where you can find them (which products):

Iconic Cover Cards (Collector Boosters only)

Web-Slinger Cards (Play and Collector Boosters)

Comic Panel Cards (Play and Collector Boosters)

Scene Cards (Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Scene Box)

There will be 3 Mythic Rare Iconic Cover cards in this MTG Spider-Man set, and all three are Double-faced legendary creatures. These are only found in the Collector Boosters, though, so they may be quite difficult to track down. You can see two of them above: Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

We can't wait to see what other characters get this Web-Slinging treatment. Ben Reilly maybe? (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

This MTG Spider-Man set will also feature 10 borderless web-slinger cards, 3 of which are Mythic Rares, and 7 are Rare. Found in both types of Boosters, only one of these cards was teased, and that’s Symbiote Spider-Man, seen above.

These comic panel treatments look amazing; in particular Doc Ock (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Then there are the 14 borderless Comic Panel Cards, 4 of which are Mythic Rare, and 10 that are Rare. Found in both types of Boosters, two of these cards have been revealed: Origin of Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus, Master Planner.

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy both transform, and both sides appear to form different scenes (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

There are also Scene Cards, which, when you have the right cards, in the right order, form a larger picture. We know of at least one 9-card collection of borderless scene cards, seen earlier in this article, as well as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, seen above. A separate set of scene cards are in the Spidey’s Spectacular Showdown Scene Box. All this and more will be available when the MTG Spider-Man set drops on September 26, 2025.

