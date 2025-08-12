MTG x Avatar The Last Airbender spoilers revealed: Toph the First Metalbender, Fire Lord Zuko, Redirect Lightning, and more

When the MTG x Avatar The Last Airbender set launches in November 2025, fans of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon are not going to be disappointed, if these spoilers are anything to go by. On August 12, 2025, Wizards of the Coast showed off a wealth of product and card spoilers for the upcoming set, highlighting moments, heroes, and villains. Whether you’re a fan of the animal friends like Appa and Momo, or you’re a die-hard Fire Nation fan, there’s something for you here.
I’m already a huge fan of this set, to be completely honest. While the Spider-Man set is one I have more emotional attachment to, the sheer strength of some of the MTG x Avatar The Last Airbender cards is bonkers. Here’s what was revealed today.
MTG x Avatar The Last Airbender treats fans to familiar heroes (and villains)
Before going into the popular, familiar heroes of MTG x Avatar The Last Airbender, I wanted to highlight one of my favorite spoilers in the set: The Rise of Sozin // Fire Lord Sozin. What an absolutely bonkers card! Not just because it’s a card of a character voiced by Ron Perlman/Lex Lang, but it’s just. . . so strong.
For 6 mana (4BB), you get an Enchantment Saga that is a board wipe (Chapter 1), a better Surgical Extraction (Chapter 2), and it transformers into a powerful 5/5 creature with Menace/Firebending 3. When he deals combat damage to a player, you can pay X. If you do, you can put any number of target creature cards with total mana value X or less into play from that player’s graveyard, and into your control.
Pure madness, that. I say better Surgical Extraction, because it lets you choose a card name, and you search an opponent’s graveyard, hand, and library for up to four cards with that name and exile them. That means you can target anything - including lands! Oh how I adore this MTG x Avatar The Last Airbender card.
In addition, we have Fire Lord Zuko, who gives each of your creatures a +1/+1 counter anytime you cast a spell from exile, and whenever a permanent you control enters from exile. That synergizes amazingly well with a variety of Airbending cards. Sokka, Bold Boomeranger is a discard/draw engine, and gets stronger with every artifact or Lesson you cast. He’s going to get wildly out of control in UR decks.
Topha, the First Metalbender makes your nontoken artifacts into lands, though they cannot tap for mana this way. However, every turn, you can Earthbend 2, to make a land into a 2/2 creature. If it dies or gets exiled, it returns to play tapped, so you really risk nothing.
Kata, Water Tribe’s Hope will make small creature decks into titanic threats. She makes a 1/1 white Ally when she enters, and can Waterbend X on her turn. Whatever mana value you pay, your creatures become X/X base power and toughness. All those 0/1s, 1/1s you put into play with flying? Suddenly, they’re 9/9s!
MTG x Avatar The Last Airbender revisits some iconic moments in the franchise
There are some pretty great moments represented, too. Aang’s Journey in general, is just a solid card. A 2-drop, it also has Kicker 2. It lets you search your library for a basic land, and if you kick it, you can also search for a Shrine card in addition. Both go into your hand, and you also gain 2 life.
Redirect Lightning features Zuko mastering the Lightning Redirect technique, passed down from Iroh. While it only costs 1 red mana, you also need to pay an additional 2, or pay 5 life. It allows you to change the target or target spell or ability with a single target, which is a card affect we haven’t seen in a while in MTG.
Sokka’s Haiku is a reference to one of my favorite episodes of Avatar The Last Airbender, now in MTG form: The Tales of Ba Sing Se. It’s a counterspell that also lets you draw a card, and mill three cards. You also get to untap a land. Conveniently, the card text also follows Haiku rules (5-7-5).
Aang’s Iceberg is something all fans remember, of course; it’s where the series really began! It’s also an Oblivion Ring that you can Flash into play, and can be Waterbent for 3 mana, to sacrifice it (and then Scry 2). Simple, effective, and great at stopping powerful creatures from getting out of control.
