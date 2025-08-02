MTG x Spider-Man set spoilers continue with the incredibly powerful Soul Stone

In a shocking spoiler, the MTG x Spider-Man set now confirms at least one Infinity Stone will be in the set: The Soul Stone! With this in mind, it’s likely that the other gems will appear in the set, one for each color, and then likely a colorless/five-color one. While that’s just a guess, we do know that the mono-Black Soul Stone is confirmed for the set, and it has some powerful effects, as well as amazing art.
The upcoming expansion featuring everyone’s favorite Web-Slinger will, in addition to plenty of familiar faces, at least one cosmic-level artifact. The Soul Stone is but one of six gems that, when combined, gives the owner unparalleled power to affect anything across time, reality, and much more. Here’s what this new artifact can do for you in-game.
The Soul Stone is an amazing mono-Black artifact in upcoming MTG Spider-Man set
The Soul Stone has had several masters over the years, and with the MTG Spider-Man set, you will join those fascinating individuals. In the MCU, the Red Skull was the guardian of the Soul Stone, and in the comics, it has had a few owners, in particular, Adam Warlock. Here’s what the Mythic Rare Legendary artifact does:
The Soul Stone
- Mana Value: 1B
- Card Type: Legendary Artifact - Infinity Stone
- Rarity: Mythic Rare
- Keywords: Indestructible
- Ability #1: Tap for B
- Ability #2: 6B, Tap, Exile a creature you control: Harness The Soul Stone.
- Ability #3: Infinity Power: At the beginning of your upkeep, return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.
This MTG Spider-Man card features a new mechanic, harness. When you harness one of the stones (pay whatever cost is required), you can then access its Infinity Power. In this case, you exile a creature you control, but can bring a creature back every single turn. It’s also a source of black mana, and has a ridiculously low cost to get it into play.
I’m a massive fan of this card as a mono-black fan, and a fan of revival shenanigans. This is going to be a valuable, must-play card, I can feel it in my bones. You could run it with cards like Paradox Haze to get an additional upkeep step, or perhaps The Ninth Doctor, so you can get some additional triggers going. This card will be available on September 9, 2026, when the MTG Spider-Man set launches.
