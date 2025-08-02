MTG x Spider-Man set spoilers continue with the incredibly powerful Soul Stone

In a shocking spoiler, the MTG x Spider-Man set now confirms at least one Infinity Stone will be in the set: The Soul Stone! With this in mind, it’s likely that the other gems will appear in the set, one for each color, and then likely a colorless/five-color one. While that’s just a guess, we do know that the mono-Black Soul Stone is confirmed for the set, and it has some powerful effects, as well as amazing art.

Ad

The upcoming expansion featuring everyone’s favorite Web-Slinger will, in addition to plenty of familiar faces, at least one cosmic-level artifact. The Soul Stone is but one of six gems that, when combined, gives the owner unparalleled power to affect anything across time, reality, and much more. Here’s what this new artifact can do for you in-game.

The Soul Stone is an amazing mono-Black artifact in upcoming MTG Spider-Man set

The Soul Stone has had several masters over the years, and with the MTG Spider-Man set, you will join those fascinating individuals. In the MCU, the Red Skull was the guardian of the Soul Stone, and in the comics, it has had a few owners, in particular, Adam Warlock. Here’s what the Mythic Rare Legendary artifact does:

Ad

Trending

The Soul Stone brings back an ally every single turn, allowing for some truly overpowered combos to be set up (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The Soul Stone

Ad

Mana Value: 1B

1B Card Type: Legendary Artifact - Infinity Stone

Legendary Artifact - Infinity Stone Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Keywords: Indestructible

Indestructible Ability #1: Tap for B

Tap for B Ability #2: 6B, Tap, Exile a creature you control: Harness The Soul Stone.

6B, Tap, Exile a creature you control: Harness The Soul Stone. Ability #3: Infinity Power: At the beginning of your upkeep, return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

This MTG Spider-Man card features a new mechanic, harness. When you harness one of the stones (pay whatever cost is required), you can then access its Infinity Power. In this case, you exile a creature you control, but can bring a creature back every single turn. It’s also a source of black mana, and has a ridiculously low cost to get it into play.

Ad

I’m a massive fan of this card as a mono-black fan, and a fan of revival shenanigans. This is going to be a valuable, must-play card, I can feel it in my bones. You could run it with cards like Paradox Haze to get an additional upkeep step, or perhaps The Ninth Doctor, so you can get some additional triggers going. This card will be available on September 9, 2026, when the MTG Spider-Man set launches.

Ad

Check out our other MTG guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.