7 best Commanders in MTG Edge of Eternities

MTG Edge of Eternities is here, and with it of course comes a host of incredible Commanders you could run. It’s been a while since I’ve looked at what my favorite Commanders from a set are, and I’m glad I returned to it in this expansion; there’s so much amazing artifact love in this set! I tried to cover a wide array of playstyles, but ultimately, the best cards probably won’t be too surprising.
In fact, one of them is available in the MTG Edge of Eternities Commander precons, so it’s incredibly easy to find if you don’t want to crack packs looking for it. We’re really spoiled for choice in this set, so if you’re looking to build a new Commander deck, like I am, here are some amazing options.
The best Commanders you should try in MTG Edge of Eternities
1) Hearthhull, the Worldseed
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Hearthhull, the Worldseed is available in the World Shaper Commander deck, for MTG Edge of Eternities. This is the deck Wizards of the Coast sent me, and I immediately fell in love with the power it offers. To get it to its first power, you only need to reach Station 2; one of the new mechanics in this expansion.
That will in turn, let you tap it, and 1 mana to sacrifice a land, and draw two cards, and if that weren’t enough, also let you play another land this turn. Run lots of cards that let you sacrifice and reclaim lands from the graveyard, and any kind of benefits from playing lands (Landfall), and you can demolish player’s life totals with Hearthhull’s second power: sacrificing a land makes each opponent lose two life.
Potential cards to run:
- Exploration Broodship
- Szarel, Genesis Shepherd
- Crucible of Worlds
- Conduit of Worlds
- Ramunap Excavator
- Titania, Protector of Argoth
2) Ragost, Deft Gastronaut
Ragost, Deft Gastronaut is easily one of my favorite cards from this set, without question. That also means they’re a prime candidate for the best Commander cards to pick for MTG Edge of Eternities. Unsurprisingly, it has artifact love: Artifacts you control (all of them) are Foods in addition to the other types. That means you can pay 2, tap, and sacrifice that card to gain 3 life.
If you sacrifice a food using Ragost’s ability, he deals 3 damage to each opponent, and if you gained life on a turn, untap Ragost. That means, with enough life gain recursion, and enough mana, you can sort out an entire game in just a few short turns. While he does untap during your end step, that means you can use him on your opponent’s turn.
All you need to do is have a steady supply of free, or nearly free artifacts. Academy Manufactor, for example, lets you create an additional Clue, Food, or Treasure Token when you make one. There are so many ways to get Food Tokens. Then you have artifacts like Basilisk Collar, which grants him deathtouch/lifelink.
That means when he uses his power to deal damage, he immediately gains life, and thus, untaps. Do this each opponent’s turn as long as you have the mana, and you can deal untold damage to a table of players in MTG Edge of Eternities.
Potential cards to run
- Basilisk Collar
- Academy Manufactor
- Witch’s Cauldron
- Weapons Manufacturing
- Daretti, Scarp Savant
- Trash for Treasure
- Scarecrone
3) The Seriema
The Seriema is one of the flagship legendary artifacts from MTG Edge of Eternities, and it also makes a fantastic commander. While it’s expensive to make this card into a creature (Station 7+), that’s not what makes this such a potent Commander. Instead, it’s its ETB trigger. When this creature enters play, search your library for a legendary creature card, reveal it, and put it into your hand.
So what do you do with that? You essentially run a Commander deck with “no real commander”! The creature you want to run is safely nestled somewhere in your deck; like Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines, or any of the amazing mono-White planeswalkers. This deck is so flexible, because you can build whatever mono-White deck you want, without giving the game away with your Commander.
Nobody will be able to guess what your strategy is going to be, and you can use flicker cards to bounce The Seriema to keep pulling cards out of your deck.
Potential cards to run
- Whatever shenanigans you decide for your mono-White deck. This one’s entirely too flexible.
4) Syr Vondam, Sunstar Exemplar
Syr Vondam can take advantage of quite a few rules to build up an incredible amount of +1/+1 counters, and gain you life. This creature gains +1/+1 and grants you 1 life anytime another creature you control dies or is put into exile. What’s interesting about that, is when you blink/flicker a card out of existence, it’s technically exiled. Then, that card returns later, and you lose nothing.
He also allows you to play pretty aggressively, since creatures that perish make him stronger, and Syr Vondam has Vigilance/Menace, so he can also be incredibly aggressive. I like him in any deck that has flicker effects, because of his second ability. When Syr Vondam dies or is put into exile while its power is 4 or greater, destroy up to one target nonland permanent.
You can effectively, with enough blink triggers, bounce him every turn and blow up whatever permanent you dislike the most. He also works great in Aristocrat decks, due to his life gain, +1/+1 counters, and incredibly low WB mana cost. His power and ability to blow up cards makes him one of the best Commanders in MTG Edge of Eternities.
Potential cards to run
- Ephemerate
- Emiel the Blessed
- Felidar Guardian
- Parting Guest
- Eldrazi Displacer
- Charming Prince
5) Alpharael, Stonechosen
Alpharael, Stonechosen is another very popular MTG Commander from Edge of Eternities; for me, at least. It allows you to set up some pretty unpleasant one-hit kills, if you have the right set up. When you attack with him, if a nonland permanent left play this turn or a spell was warped, the defending player loses half their life, rounded up.
Combine this with Exquisite Blood and Sanguine Blood, for example, to create a one-turn kill. You can also run Epicure of Blood+Exquisite Blood, and similar cards in black to decimate players’ life totals. You just need to make sure you have options to keep Alpharael alive, via creature removal, or artifacts that give him Hexproof/Shroud.
Potential cards to run
- Exquisite Blood
- Sanguine Bond
- Swiftfood Boots
- LIghtning Greaves
- Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose
- Defiant Bloodlord
- Enduring Tenacity
6) Mm'menon, the Right Hand
My other favorite kind of deck is an artifact deck! Mm’menon, the Right Hand might have a silly name and also is a jellyfish, but it’s still one of the best artifact commanders for mono-Blue I’ve seen in ages. It’s also one of the best Commanders period in MTG Edge of Eternities. It makes me want to drag out my favorite blue cards from the Alara block and give them another chance to shine.
This creature lets you look at the top card of your deck at any time, and cast artifact spells from there. In addition, artifacts you control can be tapped to add blue mana, but only to cast spells from anywhere other than your hand; the top of your deck, for example. Then fill it with your favorite powerful colorless/blue artifacts.
You can use Uthros, Research Craft as your end-game damage dealer, since it gets +1/+0 for each artifact you control. Then just throw in some cards that make artifacts cost less, or even run Virulent Silencer to win via poison counters. This is another very flexible, powerful artifact deck.
Potential cards to run
- Etherium Sculptor
- Foundry Inspector
- Master Transmuter
- Sensei’s Diving Top
- Kappa Cannoneer
- Inkwell Leviathan
- Encroaching Mycosynth
- Sharding Sphinx
- Simulacrum Synthesizer
7) Xu-Ifit, Osteoharmonist
Xu-Ifit, Osteoharmonist is a MTG Commander from Edge of Eternities that solves a few interesting problems. There are so many cool creatures with high stats, but terrible drawbacks. You can tap him to return a creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield, but they become a skeleton in addition to other types, and have no abilities. Suddenly, those drawbacks are gone.
This is a sorcery-speed ability sadly, but with the right discard/self-mill, you can get those powerful creatures thrown away and bring them back without paying a mana cost. Then, you can run Death’s Baron, Skeleton Crew, and Corpses of the Lost to further buff your skeletons.
A Torpor Orb also does something useful too, in that it stops all ETB triggers. You also want to run cards that put creatures from your deck/hand into the grave, so you can bring them back. Below, I’ll highlight some of my favorite big, annoying creatures you could run in this MTG Commander deck.
Potential cards to run
- Death’s Shadow
- Eater of Days
- Nyxathid
- Desecration Elemental
- Leveler
- Hunted Horror
- Phyrexian Dreadnought
Check out our other MTG guides and features
- MTG x Spider-Man set details revealed
- MTG: All Spider-Man Welcome Deck precons
- MTG: All Final Fantasy Commander precons and decklists
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.