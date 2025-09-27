Magic: The Gathering 2026 lineup revealed: Lorwyn, Hobbit, Marvel and more

During MagicCon: Atlanta, we got a glimpse of Magic: The Gathering’s future for 2026. A whopping seven expansions will be dropping next year, instead of the usual six. However, some fans are going to be excited, and others are no doubt going to be frustrated, because there are four Universes Beyond sets coming in 2026: An unnamed set, Marvel Super Heroes, The Hobbit, and Star Trek.

When it comes to original sets created for the Magic: The Gathering universe, we’re getting three in 2026: Lorwyn Eclipsed, Secrets of Strixhaven, and Reality Fracture. While 2026 may not be the year we finally return to the Alara block, here’s what we do know about the upcoming sets.

Magic: The Gathering to see seven expansions in 2026: Lorwyn, Hobbit, Star Trek, and more

2026 lineup for MTG

Lorwyn Eclipsed: January 23, 2026

Unnamed Mystery Set (Universes Beyond): Revealed on October 10, 2025 at NYCC

Secrets of Strixhaven: April, 2026

MTG x Marvel Super Heroes: June 2026

MTG x The Hobbit: August 2026

Reality Fracture: October 2026

MTG x Star Trek: November 2026

We're going back to Lorwyn with all that entails: Rogue decks, Elemental Incarnates, and more (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Magic: The Gathering’s 2026 lineup is jam-packed, and it starts with a return to the Lorwyn block, Lorwyn Eclipsed. Lorwyn was the thirteenth block, and it consisted of just two sets: Lorwyn and Shadowmoor. Consider this similar to the Ice Age block, which had two sets, and Coldsnap that showed up much later.

A return to a fan-favorite set for sure, and it’s connected to the Magical school realm of Strixhaven. As a part of this sets lore, a group of Strixhaven students go on a journey to Lorwyn. We know for certain that transforming creatures, Elemental Incarnations, double mana costs, and familiar clan-based cards will be an important part of the set.

Human Torch, Thor, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Wasp, She-Hulk and more seem to be confirmed for this set (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Between January and April, there’s going to be a mystery Universes Beyond set, but we have no idea what that will be. It will be revealed at NYCC, so stay tuned for more on that. Beyond that, we have Secrets of Strixhaven in April 2026, which returns to the magical school, Strixhaven University on the plane of Arcavios.

The set will take fans off campus, and we’ll likely learn more about Arcavios in general. There will also be a young adult novel coming to supplement this set, Strixhaven: Omens of Chaos.

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a good Magic: The Gathering physical novel to read. This one appears to also come with a promo card like the old school ones; this one will be a Command Tower card. We were first teased about a return to Strixhaven back in 2023, and it’s finally come to light what it will be.

The Magic: The Gathering set for June 2026 will be MTG x Marvel Super Heroes, and instead of just being Spider-Man characters, we’ll no doubt see characters from across the Marvel Universe. It’s likely that we’ll see more of the Infinity Stones in this set, too, since we’ve only seen the Soul Stone so far.

"My armour is like tenfold shields, my teeth are swords, my claws spears, the shock of my tail a thunderbolt. . . " The Hobbit (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

With the success of the Lord of the Rings set no doubt meant we’d see a set for The Hobbit, and that’s just what we’re getting in August 2026. Very little is known about these sets later in the year, but there will no doubt be Hobbits, Trolls, and one very angry, gold-hoarding dragon who goes by the name Smaug.

October 2026 will feature a brand-new in-universe set, Reality Fracture. Wizards of the Coast didn’t give us much to go on for this Magic: The Gathering expansion, only that we’d have to “see to believe” the villain. Is it finally time for Lim-Dul the Necromancer to come back? Probably not, but a guy can dream.

Chancellor Gowron of the Klingon Empire is but one of several confirmed cards for this set (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Finally, in November 2026, Magic: The Gathering will boldly go where no man has gone before: MTG x Star Trek! The success of the spaceship-filled Edge of Eternities perhaps meant we were always meant to go back to the stars.

We’ve seen some key art for this, so we know Captain James T. Kirk is in the set, as is his USS Enterprise, and perhaps Khan? It looks to be primarily The Original Series and The Next Generation, in celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Star Trek, but we’ll learn more in time. At least one confirmed character, Gowron, appeared in TNG and Deep Space Nine, so it will be interesting to see how deep it goes.

