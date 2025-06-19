"Much softer on the ears and less annoying!": Genshin Impact fans react to new Paimon EN VA

Following the launch of the Genshin Impact 5.7 update, the English voice actor for Paimon has officially been replaced. While the new Paimon EN VA has not been announced yet, Corina Boettger will no longer be voicing the character in Genshin Impact.

For the duration of the SAG-AFTRA video game strike (which has now ended), Corina had been extremely vocal about various issues related to the strike. Starting from severe criticisms of new VAs who had replaced other voice actors who were striking, to calling the entire Genshin Impact community 'idiots', Corina's actions turned a majority of the playerbase against them. Many players had since made repeated requests to HoYoverse to recast Corina and hire a new EN VA for Paimon.

Trending

With the release of the Genshin Impact 5.7 update, HoYoverse officially announced that Paimon's EN VA had been replaced. This news was met with much delight and satisfaction from the community. The new EN VA's voice can be heard in the Genshin Impact 5.7 Archon Quest, and a clip of the same was shared to r/GenshinImpact by u/Wasauserbefore, who commented:

"Much softer on the ears and less annoying!"

This sentiment was echoed by the majority of the playerbase, who also opined that the new EN VA had a much softer voice. One major criticism leveled at Corina over the past couple of years was that their Paimon was 'extremely high-pitched and squeaky'. Now with the recast, almost everyone seems to agree that the new VA voices the character in a much less shrill manner.

Comment by u/Wasauserbefore from discussion in Genshin_Impact Expand Post

u/Chaotic567 chimed in that the new Paimon sounded quite similar to how her voice originally used to be during the launch of Genshin Impact in 2020. This opinion was echoed by almost all players who use the English dub of the game — they seemed to agree that Paimon's voice acting had gotten a lot sharper over the years.

Comment by u/Wasauserbefore from discussion in Genshin_Impact Expand Post

u/27OrdersChaos27 commented on how this role would be extremely profitable for the new VA, as Paimon has the most lines in the entire game. The user also mentioned that, however, they would prefer that the identity of the VA stays anonymous — at least for the time being — so as to avoid "getting bullied online like Kinich's new VA."

This comment refers to the replacement of Kinich's original EN VA (John Patneaude) by Jacob Takanashi, who was harshly criticized on social media by many other EN Genshin Impact VAs — including Corina — for 'scabbing'.

Comment by u/Wasauserbefore from discussion in Genshin_Impact Expand Post

Meanwhile, u/Andrassa had a slightly different opinion regarding the new EN voice of Paimon, and said that they would have preferred if the voice actor had tried a completely different style of voice acting for Paimon. While this might have brought a fresh tone to Paimon's voice, it would be difficult for the new voice actor to completely change the vocal inflections for a character that had sounded a particular way for a long time.

u/ze4lex added to the discussion by stating:

"I think I preferred corina's range, va controversy aside corina seemed more expressive with her line delivery, new one feels a bit monotone. It's probably early days and she will get more used to her role as it goes."

While certain players might feel that way, it could also be a matter of acclimating to the new VA's acting — especially since Corina had voiced Paimon in a certain way for the past five years.

Who is the new EN VA for Paimon in Genshin Impact?

The new EN VA is undisclosed as of yet (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Now that Paimon's EN VA has been officially recast — as announced by HoYoverse in the Genshin Impact 5.7 patch notes — fans are eager to know the person behind the character's new English voice. However, the voice actor has not yet been revealed. Fans must wait for HoYoverse to either make an announcement regarding this matter or add the data to its official website.

Also read: Aether and Lumine EN VAs announce their return to Genshin Impact

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.