MultiVersus Bugs Bunny guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

After staying in the beta phase for over a year, MultiVersus finally became available on May 28, 2024. Along with the release came many unique Warner Bros characters, of which Bugs Bunny garnered plenty of attention. This simple-to-use character belongs to the Mage/Ranged class. While his attack combos can deal heavy damage, his traps and projectiles are what truly make this character shine.

If you’re planning to main Bugs Bunny, this guide will show his attacks, best combos, perks, and everything else you need to know to climb the ranked ladder.

Best combos for Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus

Bugs Bunny has great projectile attacks (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Bugs Bunny is a beginner-friendly character with a mix of projectile attacks, traps, and melee attack strings, which can be combined to deal massive amounts of damage and secure some flashy knockouts.

Here are some of the best Bugs Bunny combos in the game:

Combos PC PlayStation Xbox Air Launcher Combo A or D key + J key, W + J keys, J key, space, W + J keys Left/right + square button, up + square button, square button, X button, up + square button Left/right + X button, up + X button, X button, A button, up + X button Air Juggle Combo A/D key + J key, space, W + J keys, J key, W + J keys, space, W key + J key Left/right + square button, X button, up + square button, square button, up + square button, X button, up + sqaure button Left/right + X button, A button, up + X button, X button, up + X button, A button, up + X button Edge Combo A/D + J keys, W + J key, space, A/D + J keys Left/right + square button, up + square button, X button, left/right + square button Left/right + X button, up + X button, A button, left/right + X button Knockout Combo J key, W + J keys, J key, W + J keys Square button, up + square button, square button, up + square button X button, up + X button, X button, up + X button

Bugs Bunny move list combo

In this section, we look at all of Bugs Bunny’s melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos:

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground Whack-Y, Ain’t It? J key Square key X key Ground Bunny Hop Hold A/D + J key Hold Left/Right + Square key Hold Left/Right + X key Ground Why I Oughta! A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Ground Rabbit Kick W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Ground Pie Barrage S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key Air Helicopter Punch J key Square key X key Air Flying Rabbit’s Foot A/D + J key

Left/Right + Square key Left/Right + X key Air Swing Batta Batta! W + J keys Up + Square key Up + X key Air Look Out Below! S + J keys Down + Square key Down + X key

Special move list combos:

Move type Move name PC PlayStation Xbox Ground A Safe Investment K key Triangle key Y key Ground Ain’t I A Charmer? A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Ground Special Delive Rocket W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Ground Bunny Burrow S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key Air Safe Painter K key Triangle key Y key Air Rocket Rider A/D + K keys Left/Right + Triangle key Left/Right + Y key Air Special Delive Rocket W + K keys Up + Triangle key Up + Y key Air Bun on the Run S + K Keys Down + Triangle key Down + Y key

Best perks for Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus

Perks that boost Bugs Bunny's projectiles are recommended (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Bugs Bunny has many projectile attacks in between his combo strings, so perks that boost his projectile damage or add additional effects to projectiles are highly useful for him.

Here’s a list of the best perks for Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus:

Perk Type Perk Effect Signature Perk Comin’ Through Doc Bugs and his teammate release a shockwave that deals damage. Team Perk Protective Momentum The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds. Strong Perk Speed Force Assist Grants a 5% movement speed bonus. Standard Perk Static Electricity Projectile attack receives shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds.

Bugs Bunny perk list

Here’s a list of all of Bugs Bunny’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Unlock criteria Well Rounded 5% attack and defense boost. Unlocks with character mastery Lingering Love Bugs Bunny’s kiss leaves behind a floating heart that applies a charm effect to enemies who touch it. Unlocks with character mastery Comin’ Through Doc Bugs and his teammate release a shockwave that deals damage. Unlocks with character mastery

Team perk list

Perk Effect Price Press the Advantage Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage. 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds. 1000 perk currency Purest of Motivations 15% damage boost after ally is knocked out. 1000 perk currency That's Flammable, Doc! Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage. 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning. 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile. 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk Effect Price Airwalker Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you. 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Dash attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage 1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain. 1000 perk currency Last Stand Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage. 1000 perk currency Speed Force Assist 5% increased movement speed. 1000 perk currency Troll Tactics Taunts give your enemies a rage buff. 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk Effect Price Armor Crush Fully charged attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting armored enemy stops them from using armor. 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying projectiles will reflect it back. 1000 perk currency Pugilist Melee attacks deal more damage. 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy. 1000 perk currency Static Electricity Projectile attack receives shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds. 1000 perk currency

How to unlock Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus?

How much does Bugs Bunny cost?

Bugs Bunny can be unlocked by spending in-game currency (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Bugs Bunny is free to play for a limited time. However, he can be permanently unlocked by spending any one of the following:

3000 fighter currency

1000 Gleamium

Character unlock token

All Bugs Bunny variants and prices

You can unlock additional skins for Bugs Bunny by spending Glemium currency. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Bugs Bunny has appeared in many different outfits throughout the years. Some of those outfits can be purchased in-game to customize Bugs’ in-game look. Here’s a list of all Bugs Bunny variants with their prices:

Bugs Bunny Variants Price Brunhilde Bugs 1500 Gleamium Hollywood Bugs 1500 Gleamium Maestro Bugs 1500 Gleamium This Is It Bugs Bunny 800 Gleamium Tooniverse Bugs Bunny 500 Gleamium Tune Squad '96 Bugs 800 Gleamium Tune Squad Bugs 800 Gleamium

Bugs Bunny fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering a character in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, fighter currency, and even Glemium.

Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering Bugs Bunny:

Level Rewards 1 Bugs Bunny Wins Badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium

This concludes our Bugs Bunny guide, listing everything you need to know about this character from Looney Tunes.

