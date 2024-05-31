MultiVersus Bugs Bunny guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

  • home icon
By Ayush Soni
Modified May 31, 2024 15:39 GMT
Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus is a beginner-friendly Mage class character (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
After staying in the beta phase for over a year, MultiVersus finally became available on May 28, 2024. Along with the release came many unique Warner Bros characters, of which Bugs Bunny garnered plenty of attention. This simple-to-use character belongs to the Mage/Ranged class. While his attack combos can deal heavy damage, his traps and projectiles are what truly make this character shine.

If you’re planning to main Bugs Bunny, this guide will show his attacks, best combos, perks, and everything else you need to know to climb the ranked ladder.

Best combos for Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus

Bugs Bunny has great projectile attacks (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Bugs Bunny is a beginner-friendly character with a mix of projectile attacks, traps, and melee attack strings, which can be combined to deal massive amounts of damage and secure some flashy knockouts.

Here are some of the best Bugs Bunny combos in the game:

Combos

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Air Launcher Combo

A or D key + J key, W + J keys, J key, space, W + J keys

Left/right + square button, up + square button, square button, X button, up + square button

Left/right + X button, up + X button, X button, A button, up + X button

Air Juggle Combo

A/D key + J key, space, W + J keys, J key, W + J keys, space, W key + J key

Left/right + square button, X button, up + square button, square button, up + square button, X button, up + sqaure button

Left/right + X button, A button, up + X button, X button, up + X button, A button, up + X button

Edge Combo

A/D + J keys, W + J key, space, A/D + J keys

Left/right + square button, up + square button, X button, left/right + square button

Left/right + X button, up + X button, A button, left/right + X button

Knockout Combo

J key, W + J keys, J key, W + J keys

Square button, up + square button, square button, up + square button

X button, up + X button, X button, up + X button

Bugs Bunny move list combo

In this section, we look at all of Bugs Bunny’s melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Attack move list combos:

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

Whack-Y, Ain’t It?

J key

Square key

X key

Ground

Bunny Hop

Hold A/D + J key

Hold Left/Right + Square key

Hold Left/Right + X key

Ground

Why I Oughta!

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Ground

Rabbit Kick

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Ground

Pie Barrage

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Air

Helicopter Punch

J key

Square key

X key

Air

Flying Rabbit’s Foot

A/D + J key


Left/Right + Square key

Left/Right + X key

Air

Swing Batta Batta!

W + J keys

Up + Square key

Up + X key

Air

Look Out Below!

S + J keys

Down + Square key

Down + X key

Special move list combos:

Move type

Move name

PC

PlayStation

Xbox

Ground

A Safe Investment

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Ground

Ain’t I A Charmer?

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Ground

Special Delive Rocket

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Ground

Bunny Burrow

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Air

Safe Painter

K key

Triangle key

Y key

Air

Rocket Rider

A/D + K keys

Left/Right + Triangle key

Left/Right + Y key

Air

Special Delive Rocket

W + K keys

Up + Triangle key

Up + Y key

Air

Bun on the Run

S + K Keys

Down + Triangle key

Down + Y key

Best perks for Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus

Perks that boost Bugs Bunny&#039;s projectiles are recommended (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Bugs Bunny has many projectile attacks in between his combo strings, so perks that boost his projectile damage or add additional effects to projectiles are highly useful for him.

Here’s a list of the best perks for Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus:

Perk Type

Perk

Effect

Signature Perk

Comin’ Through Doc

Bugs and his teammate release a shockwave that deals damage.

Team Perk

Protective Momentum

The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds.

Strong Perk

Speed Force Assist

Grants a 5% movement speed bonus.

Standard Perk

Static Electricity

Projectile attack receives shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds.

Bugs Bunny perk list

Here’s a list of all of Bugs Bunny’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks:

Signature perk list:

Perk

Effect

Unlock criteria

Well Rounded

5% attack and defense boost.

Unlocks with character mastery

Lingering Love

Bugs Bunny’s kiss leaves behind a floating heart that applies a charm effect to enemies who touch it.

Unlocks with character mastery

Comin’ Through Doc

Bugs and his teammate release a shockwave that deals damage.

Unlocks with character mastery

Team perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Press the Advantage

Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.

1000 perk currency

Protective Momentum

The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds.

1000 perk currency

Purest of Motivations

15% damage boost after ally is knocked out.

1000 perk currency

That's Flammable, Doc!

Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.

1000 perk currency

Snowball Effect

7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.

1000 perk currency

Stronger Than Ever

Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning.

1000 perk currency

Sturdy Dodger

Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile.

1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Airwalker

Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you.

1000 perk currency

2 Fast 2 Block

Dash attacks break armor.

1000 perk currency

Collateral Damage

1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain.

1000 perk currency

Last Stand

Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage.

1000 perk currency

Speed Force Assist

5% increased movement speed.

1000 perk currency

Troll Tactics

Taunts give your enemies a rage buff.

1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk

Effect

Price

Armor Crush

Fully charged attacks break armor.

1000 perk currency

Armor Killer

Hitting armored enemy stops them from using armor.

1000 perk currency

Clear the Air

Parrying projectiles will reflect it back.

1000 perk currency

Pugilist

Melee attacks deal more damage.

1000 perk currency

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy.

1000 perk currency

Static Electricity

Projectile attack receives shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds.

1000 perk currency

How to unlock Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus?

How much does Bugs Bunny cost?

Bugs Bunny can be unlocked by spending in-game currency (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Bugs Bunny is free to play for a limited time. However, he can be permanently unlocked by spending any one of the following:

  • 3000 fighter currency
  • 1000 Gleamium
  • Character unlock token

All Bugs Bunny variants and prices

You can unlock additional skins for Bugs Bunny by spending Glemium currency. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Bugs Bunny has appeared in many different outfits throughout the years. Some of those outfits can be purchased in-game to customize Bugs’ in-game look. Here’s a list of all Bugs Bunny variants with their prices:

Bugs Bunny Variants

Price

Brunhilde Bugs

1500 Gleamium

Hollywood Bugs

1500 Gleamium

Maestro Bugs

1500 Gleamium

This Is It Bugs Bunny

800 Gleamium

Tooniverse Bugs Bunny

500 Gleamium

Tune Squad '96 Bugs

800 Gleamium

Tune Squad Bugs

800 Gleamium

Bugs Bunny fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering a character in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, fighter currency, and even Glemium.

Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering Bugs Bunny:

Level

Rewards

1

Bugs Bunny Wins Badge

2

125 Perk Currency

3

150 Perk Currency

4

175 Perk Currency

5

100 Fighter Currency

6

250 Perk Currency

7

275 Perk Currency

8

300 Perk Currency

9

325 Perk Currency

10

200 Fighter Currency

11

500 Perk Currency

12

600 Perk Currency

13

700 Perk Currency

14

300 Fighter Currency

15

150 Gleamium

This concludes our Bugs Bunny guide, listing everything you need to know about this character from Looney Tunes.

