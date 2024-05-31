MultiVersus Bugs Bunny guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
After staying in the beta phase for over a year, MultiVersus finally became available on May 28, 2024. Along with the release came many unique Warner Bros characters, of which Bugs Bunny garnered plenty of attention. This simple-to-use character belongs to the Mage/Ranged class. While his attack combos can deal heavy damage, his traps and projectiles are what truly make this character shine.
If you’re planning to main Bugs Bunny, this guide will show his attacks, best combos, perks, and everything else you need to know to climb the ranked ladder.
Best combos for Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus
Bugs Bunny is a beginner-friendly character with a mix of projectile attacks, traps, and melee attack strings, which can be combined to deal massive amounts of damage and secure some flashy knockouts.
Here are some of the best Bugs Bunny combos in the game:
Combos
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Air Launcher Combo
A or D key + J key, W + J keys, J key, space, W + J keys
Left/right + square button, up + square button, square button, X button, up + square button
Left/right + X button, up + X button, X button, A button, up + X button
Air Juggle Combo
A/D key + J key, space, W + J keys, J key, W + J keys, space, W key + J key
Left/right + square button, X button, up + square button, square button, up + square button, X button, up + sqaure button
Left/right + X button, A button, up + X button, X button, up + X button, A button, up + X button
Edge Combo
A/D + J keys, W + J key, space, A/D + J keys
Left/right + square button, up + square button, X button, left/right + square button
Left/right + X button, up + X button, A button, left/right + X button
Knockout Combo
J key, W + J keys, J key, W + J keys
Square button, up + square button, square button, up + square button
X button, up + X button, X button, up + X button
Bugs Bunny move list combo
In this section, we look at all of Bugs Bunny’s melee and special attacks and how to perform them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Attack move list combos:
Move type
Move name
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Ground
Whack-Y, Ain’t It?
J key
Square key
X key
Ground
Bunny Hop
Hold A/D + J key
Hold Left/Right + Square key
Hold Left/Right + X key
Ground
Why I Oughta!
A/D + J key
Left/Right + Square key
Left/Right + X key
Ground
Rabbit Kick
W + J keys
Up + Square key
Up + X key
Ground
Pie Barrage
S + J keys
Down + Square key
Down + X key
Air
Helicopter Punch
J key
Square key
X key
Air
Flying Rabbit’s Foot
A/D + J key
Left/Right + Square key
Left/Right + X key
Air
Swing Batta Batta!
W + J keys
Up + Square key
Up + X key
Air
Look Out Below!
S + J keys
Down + Square key
Down + X key
Special move list combos:
Move type
Move name
PC
PlayStation
Xbox
Ground
A Safe Investment
K key
Triangle key
Y key
Ground
Ain’t I A Charmer?
A/D + K keys
Left/Right + Triangle key
Left/Right + Y key
Ground
Special Delive Rocket
W + K keys
Up + Triangle key
Up + Y key
Ground
Bunny Burrow
S + K Keys
Down + Triangle key
Down + Y key
Air
Safe Painter
K key
Triangle key
Y key
Air
Rocket Rider
A/D + K keys
Left/Right + Triangle key
Left/Right + Y key
Air
Special Delive Rocket
W + K keys
Up + Triangle key
Up + Y key
Air
Bun on the Run
S + K Keys
Down + Triangle key
Down + Y key
Best perks for Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus
Bugs Bunny has many projectile attacks in between his combo strings, so perks that boost his projectile damage or add additional effects to projectiles are highly useful for him.
Here’s a list of the best perks for Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus:
Perk Type
Perk
Effect
Signature Perk
Comin’ Through Doc
Bugs and his teammate release a shockwave that deals damage.
Team Perk
Protective Momentum
The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds.
Strong Perk
Speed Force Assist
Grants a 5% movement speed bonus.
Standard Perk
Static Electricity
Projectile attack receives shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds.
Bugs Bunny perk list
Here’s a list of all of Bugs Bunny’s signature, standard, strong, and team perks:
Signature perk list:
Perk
Effect
Unlock criteria
Well Rounded
5% attack and defense boost.
Unlocks with character mastery
Lingering Love
Bugs Bunny’s kiss leaves behind a floating heart that applies a charm effect to enemies who touch it.
Unlocks with character mastery
Comin’ Through Doc
Bugs and his teammate release a shockwave that deals damage.
Unlocks with character mastery
Team perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Press the Advantage
Applies a stack of weakened when knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.
1000 perk currency
Protective Momentum
The team gains a projectile shield after running on the ground for 0.5 seconds.
1000 perk currency
Purest of Motivations
15% damage boost after ally is knocked out.
1000 perk currency
That's Flammable, Doc!
Melee attack an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect
7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.
1000 perk currency
Stronger Than Ever
Receive armor for 2 seconds after respawning.
1000 perk currency
Sturdy Dodger
Gains armor for 1 second after parrying projectile.
1000 perk currency
Strong perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Airwalker
Dodge in the air will spawn a platform under you.
1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block
Dash attacks break armor.
1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage
1 additional damage when knocking enemies into terrain.
1000 perk currency
Last Stand
Knocking back enemies applies weakness if you have 100 damage.
1000 perk currency
Speed Force Assist
5% increased movement speed.
1000 perk currency
Troll Tactics
Taunts give your enemies a rage buff.
1000 perk currency
Standard perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Armor Crush
Fully charged attacks break armor.
1000 perk currency
Armor Killer
Hitting armored enemy stops them from using armor.
1000 perk currency
Clear the Air
Parrying projectiles will reflect it back.
1000 perk currency
Pugilist
Melee attacks deal more damage.
1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
Refreshes all air abilities after knocking out enemy.
1000 perk currency
Static Electricity
Projectile attack receives shock effect after moving on the ground for 4 seconds.
1000 perk currency
How to unlock Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus?
How much does Bugs Bunny cost?
Bugs Bunny is free to play for a limited time. However, he can be permanently unlocked by spending any one of the following:
3000 fighter currency
1000 Gleamium
Character unlock token
All Bugs Bunny variants and prices
Bugs Bunny has appeared in many different outfits throughout the years. Some of those outfits can be purchased in-game to customize Bugs’ in-game look. Here’s a list of all Bugs Bunny variants with their prices:
Bugs Bunny Variants
Price
Brunhilde Bugs
1500 Gleamium
Hollywood Bugs
1500 Gleamium
Maestro Bugs
1500 Gleamium
This Is It Bugs Bunny
800 Gleamium
Tooniverse Bugs Bunny
500 Gleamium
Tune Squad '96 Bugs
800 Gleamium
Tune Squad Bugs
800 Gleamium
Bugs Bunny fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus
You can unlock rewards for playing and mastering a character in the game. These rewards range from perk currency, fighter currency, and even Glemium.
Here’s a list of rewards you get by mastering Bugs Bunny:
Level
Rewards
1
Bugs Bunny Wins Badge
2
125 Perk Currency
3
150 Perk Currency
4
175 Perk Currency
5
100 Fighter Currency
6
250 Perk Currency
7
275 Perk Currency
8
300 Perk Currency
9
325 Perk Currency
10
200 Fighter Currency
11
500 Perk Currency
12
600 Perk Currency
13
700 Perk Currency
14
300 Fighter Currency
15
150 Gleamium
This concludes our Bugs Bunny guide, listing everything you need to know about this character from Looney Tunes.