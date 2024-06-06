MultiVersus Jason guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
Among the best tank-class characters, MultiVersus Jason is a popular choice, as he employs a variety of distinct strategies and an intimidating combat technique. Notably, he does not engage in head-on battles but stealthily stalks his prey and eliminates them through ring-outs. Jason's attacks are either heavy or difficult to evade. Moreover, he can use some swift evasive maneuvers to ensure he remains standing.
Despite his vulnerability against opponents who attack from a distance, he responds with overpowering melee strikes. These strikes can easily take down any incoming threat, making it challenging to knock him off the stage.
If you are new to MultiVersus and want to be proficient at using Jason, this guide will share all the details about his combos, perks, and more aspects.
Best combos for MultiVersus Jason
Jason falls in the tank class in MultiVersus and has a diverse set of abilities that allow him to dodge and absorb incoming attacks. The majority of his combos revolve around the mechanics of taking damage and then dishing it back out.
Here are all the details of Jason's standard and special attacks and how you can execute them on different systems in MultiVersus:
Attack move list combos
Move type
Move name
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground
Freight Train
A/D (Hold) + J
Left/Right (Hold) + X
Left/Right (Hold) + Square
Ground
Axe Slam
J
X
Square
Ground
Fear the 13th
A/D + J
Left/Right + X
Left/Right + Square
Ground
Crunch Time
W + J
Up + X
Up + Square
Ground
Zombie Stomp or Z Stomp?
S + J
Down + X
Down + Square
Air
Scoop and Slice
J
X
Square
Air
Cut Them Down
A/D + J
Left/Right + X
Left/Right + Square
Air
From Below
W + J
Up + X
Up + Square
Air
6 Feet Under or Go to Hell
S + J
Down + X
Down + Square
Special move list combos
Move type
Move name
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground
Unstoppable Rage
K
Y
Triangle
Ground
Mist Step
A/D + K
Left/Right + Y
Left/Right + Triangle
Ground
No Escape
W + K
Up + Y
Up + Triangle
Ground
Sweet Dreams
S + K
Down + Y
Down + Triangle
Air
The Slasher
K
Y
Triangle
Air
Air Mist Step
A/D + K
Left/Right + Y
Left/Right + Triangle
Air
Risen Strike
W + K
Up + Y
Up + Triangle
Air
Down and Out
S + K
Down + Y
Down + Triangle
Best perks for MultiVersus Jason
The perks in MultiVersus function as power-ups, offering a variety of different augmentations. If both teammates select the same perk, it gets doubled due to them stacking. As a result, the team becomes stronger with their increased strength.
As you can select four of these from each perk category for a character, here are the best ones for MultiVersus' Jason:
Perk type
Perk
Effect
Signature perk
Monstrous Sidestep
Jason will move behind the nearest opponent in front of him while performing his side special.
Team perk
Press the Advantage
Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.
If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.
Strong perk
2 Fast 2 Block
Your dash attacks break armor.
Standard perk
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage.
Jason perk list
All of MultiVersus Jason's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below.
Signature perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Well Rounded
Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.
Free
Resurrectionist
The first time Jason or his teammate is about to be Rung Out, they will instead get pulled back toward the center of the map. The team will then have a brief opportunity to keep fighting before automatically being Rung Out.
1500 perk currency
Monstrous Sidestep
Jason will move behind the nearest opponent in front of him while performing his side special.
1500 perk currency
Team perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Purest of Motivations
Your team gains a 15% damage boost for ten seconds after an ally is rung out.
If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.
Free
That's Flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
1000 perk currency
Sturdy Dodger
Your team obtains armor for one second after parrying a projectile. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Stronger Than Ever
Your team gains armor for two seconds after respawning.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect
Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Protective Momentum
Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.
1000 perk currency
Press the Advantage
Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.
If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.
1000 perk currency
Strong perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Free
Troll Tactics
Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.
1000 perk currency
Last Stand
While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.
1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage
You deal one additional damage when you knock back enemies into the terrain.
1000 perk currency
Airwalker
Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block
Your dash attacks break armor.
1000 perk currency
Standard perk list
Perk
Effect
Price
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage.
Free
Static Electricity
After moving on the ground for fourseconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies.
1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your Winds
You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.
1000 perk currency
Clear the Air
Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.
1000 perk currency
Armor Killer
Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.
Jason is a newly launched character in MultiVersus. Currently, there's only one way you can unlock him. You have to purchase MultiVersus' Season 1 Premium Battle Pass for 950 Gleamium. Subsequently, you can get this character through the pass.
If you took part in the MultiVersus beta, the battle pass will be free for you, so you can claim Jason for free.
It's worth noting the game doesn't mention how you can acquire him after Season 1 ends. Once information regarding that is available, this article will be updated to include it.
All Jason variants and prices
Variants
Price
Tooniverse Jason Voorhees
500 Gleamium
MultiVersus Jason fighter mastery rewards
MultiVersus has different currencies, and acquiring them can be quite difficult. However, if you are extensively using one character in battles, this will unlock numerous benefits. The fighter mastery rewards have multiple levels, and they provide various currencies, including Gleamium.
The following are the rewards you can get for mastering Jason:
Level
Rewards
1
Jason badge
2
125 Perk Currency
3
150 Perk Currency
4
175 Perk Currency
5
100 Fighter Currency
6
250 Perk Currency
7
275 Perk Currency
8
300 Perk Currency
9
325 Perk Currency
10
200 Fighter Currency
11
500 Perk Currency
12
600 Perk Currency
13
700 Perk Currency
14
300 Fighter Currency
15
150 Gleamium
Final
300 Perk Currency
That's it for this MultiVersus Jason guide covering his best combos, perks, and other details.