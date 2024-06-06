MultiVersus Jason guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

Among the best tank-class characters, MultiVersus Jason is a popular choice, as he employs a variety of distinct strategies and an intimidating combat technique. Notably, he does not engage in head-on battles but stealthily stalks his prey and eliminates them through ring-outs. Jason's attacks are either heavy or difficult to evade. Moreover, he can use some swift evasive maneuvers to ensure he remains standing.

Despite his vulnerability against opponents who attack from a distance, he responds with overpowering melee strikes. These strikes can easily take down any incoming threat, making it challenging to knock him off the stage.

If you are new to MultiVersus and want to be proficient at using Jason, this guide will share all the details about his combos, perks, and more aspects.

Best combos for MultiVersus Jason

All Jason move sets in MultiVersus (Image via Player First Games)

Jason falls in the tank class in MultiVersus and has a diverse set of abilities that allow him to dodge and absorb incoming attacks. The majority of his combos revolve around the mechanics of taking damage and then dishing it back out.

A couple of Jason's best combos are shown below:

Combo PC Xbox PlayStation Vertical Combo

Jump up

🡇 + Attack (Air)

🡅 + K

🡅 + J

Jump up

🡇 + X (Air)

🡅 + Y

🡅 + X

Jump up

🡇 + Square (Air)

🡅 + Triangle

🡅 + Square Combo to Grab 🡇 + J

🡆 + J

🡇 + K

J

K

🡇 + X

🡆 + X

🡇 + Y

X

Y

🡇 + Square

🡆 + Square

🡇 + Triangle

Square

Triangle

Jason move list combo

Here are all the details of Jason's standard and special attacks and how you can execute them on different systems in MultiVersus:

Attack move list combos

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Freight Train A/D (Hold) + J Left/Right (Hold) + X Left/Right (Hold) + Square Ground Axe Slam

J X Square Ground Fear the 13th A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Ground Crunch Time W + J Up + X Up + Square Ground Zombie Stomp or Z Stomp? S + J Down + X Down + Square Air Scoop and Slice J

X Square Air Cut Them Down A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Air From Below

W + J Up + X Up + Square Air 6 Feet Under or Go to Hell S + J Down + X Down + Square

Special move list combos

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Unstoppable Rage K Y Triangle Ground Mist Step A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Ground No Escape W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Ground Sweet Dreams S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle Air The Slasher K Y Triangle Air Air Mist Step A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Air Risen Strike W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Air Down and Out S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle

Best perks for MultiVersus Jason

Monstrous Sidestep is the best signature perk for Jason (Image via Player First Games)

The perks in MultiVersus function as power-ups, offering a variety of different augmentations. If both teammates select the same perk, it gets doubled due to them stacking. As a result, the team becomes stronger with their increased strength.

As you can select four of these from each perk category for a character, here are the best ones for MultiVersus' Jason:

Perk type Perk Effect Signature perk Monstrous Sidestep

Jason will move behind the nearest opponent in front of him while performing his side special. Team perk Press the Advantage Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.



If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.

Strong perk 2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor.

Standard perk Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage.

Jason perk list

All of MultiVersus Jason's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below.

Signature perk list

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense. Free Resurrectionist

The first time Jason or his teammate is about to be Rung Out, they will instead get pulled back toward the center of the map. The team will then have a brief opportunity to keep fighting before automatically being Rung Out. 1500 perk currency Monstrous Sidestep

Jason will move behind the nearest opponent in front of him while performing his side special. 1500 perk currency

Team perk list

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations Your team gains a 15% damage boost for ten seconds after an ally is rung out.



If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds. Free That's Flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Your team obtains armor for one second after parrying a projectile.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Your team gains armor for two seconds after respawning.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled. 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster. 1000 perk currency Press the Advantage Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.



If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage. 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Free Troll Tactics Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff. 1000 perk currency Last Stand While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect. 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage You deal one additional damage when you knock back enemies into the terrain. 1000 perk currency Airwalker Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage. Free Static Electricity After moving on the ground for four seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Winds You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy. 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it. 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor. 1000 perk currency Armor Crush Your fully charged attacks can break armor. 1000 perk currency

How to unlock Jason in MultiVersus?

You have to buy MultiVersus' Season 1 Battle Pass to obtain Jason (Image via Player First Games)

Jason is a newly launched character in MultiVersus. Currently, there's only one way you can unlock him. You have to purchase MultiVersus' Season 1 Premium Battle Pass for 950 Gleamium. Subsequently, you can get this character through the pass.

If you took part in the MultiVersus beta, the battle pass will be free for you, so you can claim Jason for free.

It's worth noting the game doesn't mention how you can acquire him after Season 1 ends. Once information regarding that is available, this article will be updated to include it.

All Jason variants and prices

Variants Price Tooniverse Jason Voorhees 500 Gleamium



MultiVersus Jason fighter mastery rewards

MultiVersus has different currencies, and acquiring them can be quite difficult. However, if you are extensively using one character in battles, this will unlock numerous benefits. The fighter mastery rewards have multiple levels, and they provide various currencies, including Gleamium.

The following are the rewards you can get for mastering Jason:

Level Rewards 1 Jason badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Final 300 Perk Currency

That's it for this MultiVersus Jason guide covering his best combos, perks, and other details.

