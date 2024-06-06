  • home icon
  • MultiVersus Jason guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 06, 2024 15:31 GMT
MultiVersus Jason guide
MultiVersus Jason guide (Image via Player First Games)

Among the best tank-class characters, MultiVersus Jason is a popular choice, as he employs a variety of distinct strategies and an intimidating combat technique. Notably, he does not engage in head-on battles but stealthily stalks his prey and eliminates them through ring-outs. Jason's attacks are either heavy or difficult to evade. Moreover, he can use some swift evasive maneuvers to ensure he remains standing.

Despite his vulnerability against opponents who attack from a distance, he responds with overpowering melee strikes. These strikes can easily take down any incoming threat, making it challenging to knock him off the stage.

If you are new to MultiVersus and want to be proficient at using Jason, this guide will share all the details about his combos, perks, and more aspects.

Best combos for MultiVersus Jason

All Jason move sets in MultiVersus (Image via Player First Games)
Jason falls in the tank class in MultiVersus and has a diverse set of abilities that allow him to dodge and absorb incoming attacks. The majority of his combos revolve around the mechanics of taking damage and then dishing it back out.

A couple of Jason's best combos are shown below:

ComboPCXboxPlayStation
Vertical Combo
Jump up
🡇 + Attack (Air)
🡅 + K
🡅 + J
Jump up
🡇 + X (Air)
🡅 + Y
🡅 + X
Jump up
🡇 + Square (Air)
🡅 + Triangle
🡅 + Square
Combo to Grab🡇 + J
🡆 + J
🡇 + K
J
K
🡇 + X
🡆 + X
🡇 + Y
X
Y
🡇 + Square
🡆 + Square
🡇 + Triangle
Square
Triangle

Jason move list combo

Here are all the details of Jason's standard and special attacks and how you can execute them on different systems in MultiVersus:

Attack move list combos

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundFreight TrainA/D (Hold) + JLeft/Right (Hold) + XLeft/Right (Hold) + Square
GroundAxe Slam
JXSquare
GroundFear the 13thA/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
GroundCrunch TimeW + JUp + XUp + Square
GroundZombie Stomp or Z Stomp?S + JDown + XDown + Square
AirScoop and SliceJ
XSquare
AirCut Them DownA/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
AirFrom Below
W + JUp + XUp + Square
Air6 Feet Under or Go to HellS + JDown + XDown + Square

Special move list combos

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundUnstoppable RageKYTriangle
GroundMist StepA/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
GroundNo EscapeW + KUp + YUp + Triangle
GroundSweet DreamsS + KDown + YDown + Triangle
AirThe SlasherKYTriangle
AirAir Mist StepA/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
AirRisen StrikeW + KUp + YUp + Triangle
AirDown and OutS + KDown + YDown + Triangle

Best perks for MultiVersus Jason

Monstrous Sidestep is the best signature perk for Jason (Image via Player First Games)
The perks in MultiVersus function as power-ups, offering a variety of different augmentations. If both teammates select the same perk, it gets doubled due to them stacking. As a result, the team becomes stronger with their increased strength.

As you can select four of these from each perk category for a character, here are the best ones for MultiVersus' Jason:

Perk typePerk Effect
Signature perkMonstrous Sidestep
Jason will move behind the nearest opponent in front of him while performing his side special.
Team perkPress the AdvantageYour team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.

If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.
Strong perk2 Fast 2 BlockYour dash attacks break armor.
Standard perkPugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.

Jason perk list

All of MultiVersus Jason's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below.

Signature perk list

PerkEffectPrice
Well RoundedReceive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.Free
Resurrectionist
The first time Jason or his teammate is about to be Rung Out, they will instead get pulled back toward the center of the map. The team will then have a brief opportunity to keep fighting before automatically being Rung Out.1500 perk currency
Monstrous Sidestep
Jason will move behind the nearest opponent in front of him while performing his side special.1500 perk currency

Team perk list

PerkEffectPrice
Purest of MotivationsYour team gains a 15% damage boost for ten seconds after an ally is rung out.

If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.		Free
That's Flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.1000 perk currency
Sturdy DodgerYour team obtains armor for one second after parrying a projectile.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Stronger Than EverYour team gains armor for two seconds after respawning.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Snowball EffectYour team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Protective MomentumYour team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.		1000 perk currency
Press the AdvantageYour team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.

If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.		1000 perk currency

Strong perk list

PerkEffectPrice
Speed Force AssistYou receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.Free
Troll TacticsYour taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.1000 perk currency
Last StandWhile you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.1000 perk currency
Collateral DamageYou deal one additional damage when you knock back enemies into the terrain.1000 perk currency
AirwalkerPressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 BlockYour dash attacks break armor.1000 perk currency

Standard perk list

PerkEffectPrice
PugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.Free
Static ElectricityAfter moving on the ground for four seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your WindsYou refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.1000 perk currency
Clear the AirParrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.1000 perk currency
Armor KillerHitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.1000 perk currency
Armor CrushYour fully charged attacks can break armor.1000 perk currency

Read more: MultiVersus Steven Universe guide

How to unlock Jason in MultiVersus?

You have to buy MultiVersus&#039; Season 1 Battle Pass to obtain Jason (Image via Player First Games)
Jason is a newly launched character in MultiVersus. Currently, there's only one way you can unlock him. You have to purchase MultiVersus' Season 1 Premium Battle Pass for 950 Gleamium. Subsequently, you can get this character through the pass.

If you took part in the MultiVersus beta, the battle pass will be free for you, so you can claim Jason for free.

It's worth noting the game doesn't mention how you can acquire him after Season 1 ends. Once information regarding that is available, this article will be updated to include it.

All Jason variants and prices

VariantsPrice
Tooniverse Jason Voorhees500 Gleamium

MultiVersus Jason fighter mastery rewards

MultiVersus has different currencies, and acquiring them can be quite difficult. However, if you are extensively using one character in battles, this will unlock numerous benefits. The fighter mastery rewards have multiple levels, and they provide various currencies, including Gleamium.

The following are the rewards you can get for mastering Jason:

LevelRewards
1Jason badge
2125 Perk Currency
3150 Perk Currency
4175 Perk Currency
5100 Fighter Currency
6250 Perk Currency
7275 Perk Currency
8300 Perk Currency
9325 Perk Currency
10200 Fighter Currency
11500 Perk Currency
12600 Perk Currency
13700 Perk Currency
14300 Fighter Currency
15150 Gleamium
Final300 Perk Currency

That's it for this MultiVersus Jason guide covering his best combos, perks, and other details.

