MultiVersus Steven Universe guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

MultiVersus' Steven Universe is one of the best mages and tanks in the game. His ability to generate platforms opens up new possibilities for both offense and defense by providing alternative pathways, while his barriers can be used to negate any projectile threats.

Steven Universe's team utility is also prominent due to the heals, armor, and summons that he provides. Yet it is essential to use him properly in the battles, including being aware of essential combos and the perks to use.

As such, this MultiVersus Steven Universe guide will provide an in-depth explanation of all his key aspects.

Best combos for MultiVersus Steven Universe

All of Steven Universe move sets (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Steven Universe is a tank as well as a mage class character in MultiVersus who can summon a duplicate of himself to support the team by inflicting damage. You can coordinate custom combos with this summoned copy as well. Additionally, Steven Universe also summons shields, which can serve as platforms to enhance your combos.

The following are some of Steven Universe's best combos that you can execute in MultiVersus:

Combo PC Xbox PlayStation Bubble Slam & Side Attack

Jump Up + 🡇

🡇 + J (Air)

🡆 + J (3 Times)

Jump Up + 🡇

🡇 + X (Air)

🡆 + X (3 Times)

Jump Up + 🡇

🡇 + Square (Air)

🡆 + Square (3 Times)

Side Attack Shield Wall 🡆 + J

🡆 + K (very close)

🡆 + J (3 Times) 🡆 + X

🡆 + Y (very close)

🡆 + X (3 Times) 🡆 + Square

🡆 + Triangle (very close)

🡆 + Square (3 Times) Bubble Slam & Clap

Jump Forward + 🡇

🡇 + J

🡅 + J (Air)

🡅 + K (Air)

Jump Forward + 🡇

🡇 + X

🡅 + X (Air)

🡅 + Y (Air)

Jump Forward + 🡇

🡇 + Square

🡅 + Square (Air)

🡅 + Triangle (Air)

Jumping Bubble Slam & Spiky Uppercut Jump Up

🡇 + J (Air)

Neutral Attack (Air)

🡆 + J (Ground)

🡆 + J

🡅 + J

Jump Up

🡇 + X (Air)

RB (Air)

🡆 + X (Ground)

🡆 + X

🡅 + X Jump Up

🡇 + Square (Air)

R1 (Air)

🡆 + Square (Ground)

🡆 + Square

🡅 + Square

Steven Universe move list combo

Here are all the details of MultiVersus Steven Universe's standard and special attacks, and how you can perform them on various devices:

Attack move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Dynamic Entry! A/D (Hold) + J Left/Right (Hold) + X Left/Right (Hold) + Square Ground Spiky Bubble

J X Square Ground Bubble Barrage A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Ground Spiky Uppercut W + J Up + X Up + Square Ground Blockade S + J Down + X Down + Square Air Pop! J

X Square Air Shield-Breaker A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Air Bubble Clap! W + J Up + X Up + Square Air Bubble Slam! S + J Down + X Down + Square

Special move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Bubble Boy! K Y Triangle Ground Shield Wall, Activated! A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Ground Shield Stepper W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Ground Watermelon Steven, Go! S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle Air Bubble Boy! K Y Triangle Air Shield Wall, Activated! A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Air Shield Stepper W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Air X-Treme Moves! S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle

Best perks for MultiVersus Steven Universe

Specific perks can boost Steven Universe's capabilities in battles (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

MultiVersus features a perk system that serves as power-ups for fighters, offering different types of enhancements. Notably, when both teammates select the same perk, it will be doubled due to stacking, resulting in increased strength.

Here are some top perk recommendations for Steven Universe:

Perk type Perk Effect Signature perk Bounce Bubble Enemies have their hit stun extended and velocity increased after getting knocked into Steven's walls or platform shields.

Team perk Stronger Than Ever Your team gains armor for two seconds after respawning.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. Strong perk Airwalker Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. Standard perk Armor Killer Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.

Steven Universe perk list

All of Steven Universe's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense. Free Bounce Bubble Enemies have their hit stun extended and velocity increased after getting knocked into Steven's walls or platform shields.

1500 perk currency Green Thumb Watermelon Steven grows larger and deals more damage the longer he is alive.

1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations Your team gains a 15% damage boost for ten seconds after an ally is rung out.



If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds. Free That's Flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Your team obtains armor for one second after parrying a projectile.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Your team gains armor for two seconds after respawning.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled. 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster. 1000 perk currency Press the Advantage Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.



If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage. 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Free Troll Tactics Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff. 1000 perk currency Last Stand While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect. 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage You deal one additional damage when you knock back enemies into the terrain. 1000 perk currency Airwalker Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage. Free Static Electricity After moving on the ground for four seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Winds You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy. 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it. 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor. 1000 perk currency Armor Crush Your fully charged attacks can break armor. 1000 perk currency

Read more: MultiVersus Rick guide

How to unlock Steven Universe in MultiVersus?

Steven Universe can be purchased using Gleamium or Fighter currency (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Steven Universe is a locked character in MultiVersus. Thus, you must purchase him to use him in battle. There are only two methods to acquire Steven Universe:

Using Fighter currency

Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Steven Universe cost?

Steven Universe can be purchased from the in-game store with 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium.

All Steven Universe variants and prices

Variants Price Tiger Millionaire

1500 Gleamium

Coach Steven 500 Gleamium

MultiVersus Steven Universe fighter mastery rewards

The fighter mastery rewards system is one of the major ways to obtain numerous benefits while playing MultiVersus. It only requires you to play a lot with one specific character, which can help you unlock several types of in-game currency rewards easily.

The following are the rewards you can get by mastering Steven Universe:

Level Rewards 1 Steven Universe badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Final 300 Perk Currency

That's all to cover our MultiVersus Steven Universe guide on his best combos, perks, and other details.

