MultiVersus Steven Universe guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 06, 2024 11:57 GMT
MultiVersus Steven Universe guide
MultiVersus Steven Universe guide (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

MultiVersus' Steven Universe is one of the best mages and tanks in the game. His ability to generate platforms opens up new possibilities for both offense and defense by providing alternative pathways, while his barriers can be used to negate any projectile threats.

Steven Universe's team utility is also prominent due to the heals, armor, and summons that he provides. Yet it is essential to use him properly in the battles, including being aware of essential combos and the perks to use.

As such, this MultiVersus Steven Universe guide will provide an in-depth explanation of all his key aspects.

Best combos for MultiVersus Steven Universe

All of Steven Universe move sets (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Steven Universe is a tank as well as a mage class character in MultiVersus who can summon a duplicate of himself to support the team by inflicting damage. You can coordinate custom combos with this summoned copy as well. Additionally, Steven Universe also summons shields, which can serve as platforms to enhance your combos.

The following are some of Steven Universe's best combos that you can execute in MultiVersus:

ComboPCXboxPlayStation
Bubble Slam & Side Attack
Jump Up + 🡇
🡇 + J (Air)
🡆 + J (3 Times)
Jump Up + 🡇
🡇 + X (Air)
🡆 + X (3 Times)
Jump Up + 🡇
🡇 + Square (Air)
🡆 + Square (3 Times)
Side Attack Shield Wall🡆 + J
🡆 + K (very close)
🡆 + J (3 Times)		🡆 + X
🡆 + Y (very close)
🡆 + X (3 Times)		🡆 + Square
🡆 + Triangle (very close)
🡆 + Square (3 Times)
Bubble Slam & Clap
Jump Forward + 🡇
🡇 + J
🡅 + J (Air)
🡅 + K (Air)
Jump Forward + 🡇
🡇 + X
🡅 + X (Air)
🡅 + Y (Air)
Jump Forward + 🡇
🡇 + Square
🡅 + Square (Air)
🡅 + Triangle (Air)
Jumping Bubble Slam & Spiky Uppercut Jump Up
🡇 + J (Air)
Neutral Attack (Air)
🡆 + J (Ground)
🡆 + J
🡅 + J
Jump Up
🡇 + X (Air)
RB (Air)
🡆 + X (Ground)
🡆 + X
🡅 + X 		Jump Up
🡇 + Square (Air)
R1 (Air)
🡆 + Square (Ground)
🡆 + Square
🡅 + Square

Steven Universe move list combo

Here are all the details of MultiVersus Steven Universe's standard and special attacks, and how you can perform them on various devices:

Attack move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundDynamic Entry!A/D (Hold) + JLeft/Right (Hold) + XLeft/Right (Hold) + Square
GroundSpiky Bubble
JXSquare
GroundBubble BarrageA/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
GroundSpiky UppercutW + JUp + XUp + Square
GroundBlockadeS + JDown + XDown + Square
AirPop!J
XSquare
AirShield-BreakerA/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
AirBubble Clap!W + JUp + XUp + Square
AirBubble Slam!S + JDown + XDown + Square

Special move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundBubble Boy!KYTriangle
GroundShield Wall, Activated!A/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
GroundShield StepperW + KUp + YUp + Triangle
GroundWatermelon Steven, Go!S + KDown + YDown + Triangle
AirBubble Boy!KYTriangle
AirShield Wall, Activated!A/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
AirShield StepperW + KUp + YUp + Triangle
AirX-Treme Moves!S + KDown + YDown + Triangle

Best perks for MultiVersus Steven Universe

Specific perks can boost Steven Universe&#039;s capabilities in battles (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Specific perks can boost Steven Universe's capabilities in battles (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

MultiVersus features a perk system that serves as power-ups for fighters, offering different types of enhancements. Notably, when both teammates select the same perk, it will be doubled due to stacking, resulting in increased strength.

Here are some top perk recommendations for Steven Universe:

Perk typePerk Effect
Signature perkBounce BubbleEnemies have their hit stun extended and velocity increased after getting knocked into Steven's walls or platform shields.
Team perkStronger Than EverYour team gains armor for two seconds after respawning.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
Strong perkAirwalkerPressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
Standard perkArmor KillerHitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.

Steven Universe perk list

All of Steven Universe's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below:

Signature perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Well RoundedReceive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.Free
Bounce BubbleEnemies have their hit stun extended and velocity increased after getting knocked into Steven's walls or platform shields.
1500 perk currency
Green ThumbWatermelon Steven grows larger and deals more damage the longer he is alive.
1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Purest of MotivationsYour team gains a 15% damage boost for ten seconds after an ally is rung out.

If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.		Free
That's Flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.1000 perk currency
Sturdy DodgerYour team obtains armor for one second after parrying a projectile.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Stronger Than EverYour team gains armor for two seconds after respawning.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Snowball EffectYour team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Protective MomentumYour team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.		1000 perk currency
Press the AdvantageYour team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.

If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.		1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Speed Force AssistYou receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.Free
Troll TacticsYour taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.1000 perk currency
Last StandWhile you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.1000 perk currency
Collateral DamageYou deal one additional damage when you knock back enemies into the terrain.1000 perk currency
AirwalkerPressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 BlockYour dash attacks break armor.1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
PugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.Free
Static ElectricityAfter moving on the ground for four seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your WindsYou refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.1000 perk currency
Clear the AirParrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.1000 perk currency
Armor KillerHitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.1000 perk currency
Armor CrushYour fully charged attacks can break armor.1000 perk currency

Read more: MultiVersus Rick guide

How to unlock Steven Universe in MultiVersus?

Steven Universe can be purchased using Gleamium or Fighter currency (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Steven Universe can be purchased using Gleamium or Fighter currency (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Steven Universe is a locked character in MultiVersus. Thus, you must purchase him to use him in battle. There are only two methods to acquire Steven Universe:

  • Using Fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Steven Universe cost?

Steven Universe can be purchased from the in-game store with 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium.

All Steven Universe variants and prices

VariantsPrice
Tiger Millionaire
1500 Gleamium
Coach Steven500 Gleamium

MultiVersus Steven Universe fighter mastery rewards

The fighter mastery rewards system is one of the major ways to obtain numerous benefits while playing MultiVersus. It only requires you to play a lot with one specific character, which can help you unlock several types of in-game currency rewards easily.

The following are the rewards you can get by mastering Steven Universe:

LevelRewards
1Steven Universe badge
2125 Perk Currency
3150 Perk Currency
4175 Perk Currency
5100 Fighter Currency
6250 Perk Currency
7275 Perk Currency
8300 Perk Currency
9325 Perk Currency
10200 Fighter Currency
11500 Perk Currency
12600 Perk Currency
13700 Perk Currency
14300 Fighter Currency
15150 Gleamium
Final300 Perk Currency

That's all to cover our MultiVersus Steven Universe guide on his best combos, perks, and other details.

