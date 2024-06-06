MultiVersus Steven Universe guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
MultiVersus' Steven Universe is one of the best mages and tanks in the game. His ability to generate platforms opens up new possibilities for both offense and defense by providing alternative pathways, while his barriers can be used to negate any projectile threats.
Steven Universe's team utility is also prominent due to the heals, armor, and summons that he provides. Yet it is essential to use him properly in the battles, including being aware of essential combos and the perks to use.
As such, this MultiVersus Steven Universe guide will provide an in-depth explanation of all his key aspects.
Best combos for MultiVersus Steven Universe
Steven Universe is a tank as well as a mage class character in MultiVersus who can summon a duplicate of himself to support the team by inflicting damage. You can coordinate custom combos with this summoned copy as well. Additionally, Steven Universe also summons shields, which can serve as platforms to enhance your combos.
Trending
The following are some of Steven Universe's best combos that you can execute in MultiVersus:
Here are all the details of MultiVersus Steven Universe's standard and special attacks, and how you can perform them on various devices:
Attack move list combos:
Move type
Move name
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground
Dynamic Entry!
A/D (Hold) + J
Left/Right (Hold) + X
Left/Right (Hold) + Square
Ground
Spiky Bubble
J
X
Square
Ground
Bubble Barrage
A/D + J
Left/Right + X
Left/Right + Square
Ground
Spiky Uppercut
W + J
Up + X
Up + Square
Ground
Blockade
S + J
Down + X
Down + Square
Air
Pop!
J
X
Square
Air
Shield-Breaker
A/D + J
Left/Right + X
Left/Right + Square
Air
Bubble Clap!
W + J
Up + X
Up + Square
Air
Bubble Slam!
S + J
Down + X
Down + Square
Special move list combos:
Move type
Move name
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground
Bubble Boy!
K
Y
Triangle
Ground
Shield Wall, Activated!
A/D + K
Left/Right + Y
Left/Right + Triangle
Ground
Shield Stepper
W + K
Up + Y
Up + Triangle
Ground
Watermelon Steven, Go!
S + K
Down + Y
Down + Triangle
Air
Bubble Boy!
K
Y
Triangle
Air
Shield Wall, Activated!
A/D + K
Left/Right + Y
Left/Right + Triangle
Air
Shield Stepper
W + K
Up + Y
Up + Triangle
Air
X-Treme Moves!
S + K
Down + Y
Down + Triangle
Best perks for MultiVersus Steven Universe
MultiVersus features a perk system that serves as power-ups for fighters, offering different types of enhancements. Notably, when both teammates select the same perk, it will be doubled due to stacking, resulting in increased strength.
Here are some top perk recommendations for Steven Universe:
Perk type
Perk
Effect
Signature perk
Bounce Bubble
Enemies have their hit stun extended and velocity increased after getting knocked into Steven's walls or platform shields.
Team perk
Stronger Than Ever
Your team gains armor for two seconds after respawning.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
Strong perk
Airwalker
Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
Standard perk
Armor Killer
Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.
Steven Universe perk list
All of Steven Universe's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below:
Signature perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Well Rounded
Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.
Free
Bounce Bubble
Enemies have their hit stun extended and velocity increased after getting knocked into Steven's walls or platform shields.
1500 perk currency
Green Thumb
Watermelon Steven grows larger and deals more damage the longer he is alive.
1500 perk currency
Team perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Purest of Motivations
Your team gains a 15% damage boost for ten seconds after an ally is rung out.
If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.
Free
That's Flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
1000 perk currency
Sturdy Dodger
Your team obtains armor for one second after parrying a projectile. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Stronger Than Ever
Your team gains armor fortwo seconds after respawning.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect
Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Protective Momentum
Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.
1000 perk currency
Press the Advantage
Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.
If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.
1000 perk currency
Strong perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Free
Troll Tactics
Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.
1000 perk currency
Last Stand
While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.
1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage
You dealone additional damage when you knock back enemies into the terrain.
1000 perk currency
Airwalker
Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block
Your dash attacks break armor.
1000 perk currency
Standard perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage.
Free
Static Electricity
After moving on the ground for fourseconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies.
1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your Winds
You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.
1000 perk currency
Clear the Air
Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.
1000 perk currency
Armor Killer
Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.
Steven Universe is a locked character in MultiVersus. Thus, you must purchase him to use him in battle. There are only two methods to acquire Steven Universe:
Using Fighter currency
Using Gleamium (requires money)
How much does Steven Universe cost?
Steven Universe can be purchased from the in-game store with 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium.
All Steven Universe variants and prices
Variants
Price
Tiger Millionaire
1500 Gleamium
Coach Steven
500 Gleamium
MultiVersus Steven Universe fighter mastery rewards
The fighter mastery rewards system is one of the major ways to obtain numerous benefits while playing MultiVersus. It only requires you to play a lot with one specific character, which can help you unlock several types of in-game currency rewards easily.
The following are the rewards you can get by mastering Steven Universe:
Level
Rewards
1
Steven Universe badge
2
125 Perk Currency
3
150 Perk Currency
4
175 Perk Currency
5
100 Fighter Currency
6
250 Perk Currency
7
275 Perk Currency
8
300 Perk Currency
9
325 Perk Currency
10
200 Fighter Currency
11
500 Perk Currency
12
600 Perk Currency
13
700 Perk Currency
14
300 Fighter Currency
15
150 Gleamium
Final
300 Perk Currency
That's all to cover our MultiVersus Steven Universe guide on his best combos, perks, and other details.