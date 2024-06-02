All MultiVersus Mage/ranged characters, ranked

Character classes define the strengths and abilities of individual characters in the MultiVersus roster. It allows players to easily identify the specific roles each character is best suited for, helping them decide their ideal role as they experiment with different characters within each class.

The Mage/ranged class characters are essentially distant shooters. These characters are particularly tricky with spells as they weave various ranged weapons. They can also dual-wield both magical and physical implements.

This article will list all MultiVersus Mage/ranged characters based on their skills and power.

Velma, Reindog, and other MultiVersus Mage/ranged characters, ranked

7) Velma

Velma, the mystery solver (Image via Player First Games)

Velma boasts an interesting mechanic in MultiVersus. She creates pieces of evidence when she makes her attacks. When enough basic attacks have been made and the evidence has been collected, the Mystery Machine van will appear on the scene and snatch an enemy away, sending them off the platform.

Though it may be gratifying to eliminate an enemy by launching them off the stage, Velma's primary move sets make her vulnerable to nearly all bruiser-style characters in MultiVersus when they are within proximity. This weakness allows opponents to easily take advantage of rush-down tactics against her.

6) Reindog

Reindog is the only original character created specifically for MultiVersus. (Image via Player First Games)

Reindog stands out as the sole original character created specifically for MultiVersus. Although he's a Mage/ranged character, Reindog is support-focused and not meant to deal powerful damage. He is great at crippling the opponents with a myriad of status effects.

This makes Reindog an excellent choice for 2v2 matches when he is coupled with a partner who is keen on dealing damage. Thus, he is not great on his own in a 1v1 fight mode with only diverse tail swipes and magical projectiles.

5) Gizmo

Gizmo's combos can implement Silence effects on enemies. (Image via Player First Games)

Gizmo thrives in shattering opponents' strikes through status effects. His toy car drives foes up the metaphorical wall. Moreover, some of Gizmo's combos can cast Silence upon enemies, stopping their use of particular attacks. As he charges himself with the Neutral-Normal attack, a flaming arrow sets ablaze those it meets.

But what restrains Gizmo is his low weight statistics, and he also does not have a good method of throwing enemies into the air, unlike other characters with this disadvantage. All in all, he fails to apply large amounts of damage to an opponent.

4) Rick

Rick is a difficult character to control properly in MultiVersus. (Image via Player First Games)

Rick possesses exceptional recovery abilities, which make it challenging to push him back. Additionally, equipping Rick with the slow perk and utilizing the plasma gun and Mr. MeSeekes is an incredibly secure approach.

However, Rick is one of the more difficult characters to maneuver in MultiVersus. It takes some time to do a significant amount of damage because he is a Mage. If you excel in creating portals, you can push enemies into them. Subsequently, that would create great sequences for combos.

3) Tom & Jerry

Tom & Jerry are the only dual characters in the game. (Image via Player First Games)

The only dual characters in MultiVersus are none other than Tom and Jerry. The two draw inspiration from their well-known on-screen antics for their moves. This involves Tom wielding a hammer but comically failing to hit his target as he misses and ends up striking an unintended enemy instead, just like in the cartoons.

When playing 2v2 mode, Tom can toss Jerry toward an ally. This results in both players gaining a strength and speed bonus. However, Tom also requires Jerry for support in executing certain attacks, which adds complexity to their coordination. These two characters make up one of the toughest duos due to their interdependent gameplay mechanics.

2) The Joker

The Joker uses projectiles to deal massive damage. (Image via Player First Games)

The Joker has plenty of tools at his disposal, ranging from pies to explosive balloons and other surprises. His recovery options are also top-notch, as he uses balloons to float across easily. As a Mage/ranged character, most of his damage comes from projectiles.

Although the Joker is excellent to use and can deal a great amount of damage, reducing cooldown time for his Normal attacks can lead to situations where you unintentionally find yourself pressing buttons with no response. Thus, it can make him a bit more of a strategic choice compared to other Mage-type characters.

1) Bugs Bunny

Bugs Bunny uses a multitude of elements during battles. (Image via Player First Games)

Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus is rated as the strongest Mage/ranged character by far, being able to produce dynamite, rockets, falling safes, and robots that throw custard pies. All in all, he is a reliable projectile thrower who can excel in any situation. He can perform a continuous storm of punches and becomes a valuable diversion in 2v2 battles where most fighters are easily countered by projectiles.

Coupled with his signature perks, Bugs Bunny can apply a charm effect or release a shockwave that deals a massive amount of damage. Although he has been adjusted down during balance updates in MultiVersus, he is still the best Mage/ranged character who creates massive combos.

This concludes our attempt to rank the best MultiVersus Mage/ranged characters.

