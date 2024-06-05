  • home icon
  MultiVersus Morty guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

MultiVersus Morty guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 05, 2024 05:10 GMT
how to play Morty in MultiVersus
MultiVersus Morty (Image via Player First Games)

Having MultiVersus Morty on your in-game team for 1v1 and 2v2 battles is highly advantageous. However, it's important to use the character's moves strategically. Morty is classified as a Bruiser. However, he also possesses multiple support abilities, such as healing and supporting ally projectiles, as well as recalling teammates who are about to be rung out and creating platforms.

This MultiVersus Morty guide features crucial information regarding the character's attack combinations in the game, the perks that work best with him, and other aspects.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best combos for MultiVersus Morty

Morty move sets (Image via Player First Games)
Morty move sets (Image via Player First Games)

MultiVersus Morty is a force to be reckoned with from a distance, thanks to his laser abilities, as well as his grenades and earth pillar powers.

A versatile character with strength in all aspects, Morty synergizes effectively within team compositions. Notably, he falls under the Bruiser class in MultiVersus.

Here are the best Morty combos that you can perform in battles:

ComboPCXboxPlayStation
Mid Range Laser & Side AttackNeutral Attack (Mid Range) 🡆 + Left Shift 🡆 + J (3 Times)RB (Mid Range) 🡆 + LB 🡆 + X (3 Times)R1 (Mid Range) 🡆 + L1 🡆 + Cross (3 Times)
Far Range Grenade & Laser ShotNeutral Special (Far Range) 🡆 + J RT (Far Range) 🡆 + X R2 (Far Range) 🡆 + X
Side Attack Twice & Whip🡆 + J (2 Times) 🡇 + J Neutral Attack (Laser) 🡆 + J (2 Times) Neutral Attack🡆 + X (2 Times) 🡇 + X RB (Laser) 🡆 + X (2 Times) RB🡆 + Square (2 Times) 🡇 + Square R1 (Laser) 🡆 + Square (2 Times) R1
Jumping Armothy AssaultMove and Jump Forward 🡇 + J (Air) 🡅 + J Move and Jump Forward 🡇 + X (Air) 🡅 + X Move and Jump Forward 🡇 + Square (Air) 🡅 + Square
Jumping Armothy Assault & Side Attack Jump Up 🡇 +J (Air) Neutral Attack (Air) Neutral Attack (Ground) 🡆 + J (2 Times) Neutral Attack Jump Up 🡇 +X (Air) RB (Air) RB (Ground) 🡆 + X (2 Times) RBJump Up 🡇 +Square (Air) R1 (Air) RB (Ground) 🡆 + Square (2 Times) R1
Jumping Axe & Power of Fire 🡆 + Jump Forward Short 🡆 + J (Air) 🡆 + J (Ground) 🡆 + J 🡅 + J Jump Up Short 🡅 + J 🡆 + Jump Forward Short 🡆 + X (Air) 🡆 + X (Ground) 🡆 + X 🡅 + X Jump Up Short 🡅 + X 🡆 + Jump Forward Short 🡆 + Square (Air) 🡆 + Square (Ground) 🡆 + Square 🡅 + Square Jump Up Short 🡅 + Square

Morty move list combo

The tables below showcase all the standard and special attacks by Morty, as well as how to exeute them on different platforms:

Attack move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundArmothy LaunchA/D (Hold) + JLeft/Right (Hold) + XLeft/Right (Hold) + Square
GroundAw Geez, SnakesJXSquare
GroundUnresolved Anger IssuesA/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
GroundAw Geez, More SnakesW + JUp + XUp + Square
GroundPlumbus TimeS + JDown + XDown + Square
AirAw Geez, Air SnakesJXSquare
Air Barbarian InstinctsA/D + J Left/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
Air Power of FireW + J Up + XUp + Square
Air Armothy AssaultS + J Down + XDown + Square

Special move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundIt's a Grenade, I thinkKYTriangle
GroundPower of EarthA/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
GroundUh, Auto-Pilot?W + KUp + YUp + Triangle
GroundTemporal Back-UpS + KDown + YDown + Triangle
AirYep, That's a GrenadeKYTriangle
Air Another Portal?A/D + K Left/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
Air Uh, Auto-Pilot? W + K Up + YUp + Triangle
Air Temporal Back-Up S + K Down + YDown + Triangle

Best perks for MultiVersus Morty

The correct perks are essential to expanding Morty's fighting capabilities. (Image via Player First Games)
The correct perks are essential to expanding Morty's fighting capabilities. (Image via Player First Games)

MultiVersus features perks for each character, and these power-ups grant specific enhancements. Choosing the right perks is vital for Morty, as it greatly determines his strength and effectiveness in combat.

Here are some of the best perk recommendations for Morty:

Perk type Perk Effect
Signature perkOh That's Still a GrenadeThe explosion radius of his grenades is increased based on their cooking duration. If the grenades are thrown by Morty's teammates, they will always have the max explosion radius.
Team perk That's Flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
Strong perk Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Standard perk Second Wind Beneath Your Winds You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.

Morty perk list

Here are all of Morty's signature, team, strong, and standard perks:

Signature perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Well Rounded
Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.
Free
Oh That's Still a GrenadeThe explosion radius of his grenades is increased based on their cooking duration. If the grenades are thrown by Morty's teammates, they will always have the max explosion radius.1500 perk currency
I'm More Than Just a Hammer When Morty summons the Hammer Morty, he will spin in a circle, hitting around himself numerous times. 1500 perk currency
Extra Fleeb Juice Morty receives a projectile shield when using his plumbus. 1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Purest of MotivationsYour team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out. If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.Free
That's Flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.1000 perk currency
Sturdy DodgerYour team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.1000 perk currency
Stronger Than EverYour team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled. 1000 perk currency
Protective Momentum Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster. 1000 perk currency
Press the Advantage Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage. If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage. 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Speed Force AssistYou receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.Free
Troll TacticsYour taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.1000 perk currency
Last StandWhile you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain. 1000 perk currency
Airwalker Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. 1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
PugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.Free
Static ElectricityAfter moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your WindsYou refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.1000 perk currency
Clear the Air Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it. 1000 perk currency
Armor Killer Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor. 1000 perk currency
Armor Crush Your fully charged attacks can break armor. 1000 perk currency

How to unlock MultiVersus Morty

Morty can be purchased using Fighter currency or Gleamium. (Image via Player First Games)
Morty can be purchased using Fighter currency or Gleamium. (Image via Player First Games)

If you wish to include Morty in your lineup, be sure to unlock him first. Here are the methods through which you can obtain this character:

  • Using Fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Morty cost?

The Morty costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium.

All Morty variants and prices

VariantsPrice
Evil Morty2000 Gleamium
President Morty1500 Gleamium

Morty fighter mastery rewards

As you improve your skills in Morty's gameplay, you can unlock more rewards by leveling up his mastery. That includes perks, fighter currency, and even Gleamium.

Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Morty:

LevelRewards
1Morty badge
2125 Perk Currency
3150 Perk Currency
4175 Perk Currency
5100 Fighter Currency
6250 Perk Currency
7275 Perk Currency
8300 Perk Currency
9325 Perk Currency
10200 Fighter Currency
11500 Perk Currency
12600 Perk Currency
13700 Perk Currency
14300 Fighter Currency
15150 Gleamium
Final300 Perk Currency

That covers our Morty guide for the best combos, perks, and more in MultiVersus.

