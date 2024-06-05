MultiVersus Morty guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

Having MultiVersus Morty on your in-game team for 1v1 and 2v2 battles is highly advantageous. However, it's important to use the character's moves strategically. Morty is classified as a Bruiser. However, he also possesses multiple support abilities, such as healing and supporting ally projectiles, as well as recalling teammates who are about to be rung out and creating platforms.

This MultiVersus Morty guide features crucial information regarding the character's attack combinations in the game, the perks that work best with him, and other aspects.

Best combos for MultiVersus Morty

Morty move sets (Image via Player First Games)

MultiVersus Morty is a force to be reckoned with from a distance, thanks to his laser abilities, as well as his grenades and earth pillar powers.

A versatile character with strength in all aspects, Morty synergizes effectively within team compositions. Notably, he falls under the Bruiser class in MultiVersus.

Here are the best Morty combos that you can perform in battles:

Combo PC Xbox PlayStation Mid Range Laser & Side Attack Neutral Attack (Mid Range) 🡆 + Left Shift 🡆 + J (3 Times) RB (Mid Range) 🡆 + LB 🡆 + X (3 Times) R1 (Mid Range) 🡆 + L1 🡆 + Cross (3 Times) Far Range Grenade & Laser Shot Neutral Special (Far Range) 🡆 + J RT (Far Range) 🡆 + X R2 (Far Range) 🡆 + X Side Attack Twice & Whip 🡆 + J (2 Times) 🡇 + J Neutral Attack (Laser) 🡆 + J (2 Times) Neutral Attack 🡆 + X (2 Times) 🡇 + X RB (Laser) 🡆 + X (2 Times) RB 🡆 + Square (2 Times) 🡇 + Square R1 (Laser) 🡆 + Square (2 Times) R1 Jumping Armothy Assault Move and Jump Forward 🡇 + J (Air) 🡅 + J Move and Jump Forward 🡇 + X (Air) 🡅 + X Move and Jump Forward 🡇 + Square (Air) 🡅 + Square Jumping Armothy Assault & Side Attack Jump Up 🡇 +J (Air) Neutral Attack (Air) Neutral Attack (Ground) 🡆 + J (2 Times) Neutral Attack Jump Up 🡇 +X (Air) RB (Air) RB (Ground) 🡆 + X (2 Times) RB Jump Up 🡇 +Square (Air) R1 (Air) RB (Ground) 🡆 + Square (2 Times) R1 Jumping Axe & Power of Fire 🡆 + Jump Forward Short 🡆 + J (Air) 🡆 + J (Ground) 🡆 + J 🡅 + J Jump Up Short 🡅 + J 🡆 + Jump Forward Short 🡆 + X (Air) 🡆 + X (Ground) 🡆 + X 🡅 + X Jump Up Short 🡅 + X 🡆 + Jump Forward Short 🡆 + Square (Air) 🡆 + Square (Ground) 🡆 + Square 🡅 + Square Jump Up Short 🡅 + Square

Morty move list combo

The tables below showcase all the standard and special attacks by Morty, as well as how to exeute them on different platforms:

Attack move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Armothy Launch A/D (Hold) + J Left/Right (Hold) + X Left/Right (Hold) + Square Ground Aw Geez, Snakes J X Square Ground Unresolved Anger Issues A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Ground Aw Geez, More Snakes W + J Up + X Up + Square Ground Plumbus Time S + J Down + X Down + Square Air Aw Geez, Air Snakes J X Square Air Barbarian Instincts A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Air Power of Fire W + J Up + X Up + Square Air Armothy Assault S + J Down + X Down + Square

Special move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground It's a Grenade, I think K Y Triangle Ground Power of Earth A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Ground Uh, Auto-Pilot? W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Ground Temporal Back-Up S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle Air Yep, That's a Grenade K Y Triangle Air Another Portal? A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Air Uh, Auto-Pilot? W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Air Temporal Back-Up S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle

Best perks for MultiVersus Morty

The correct perks are essential to expanding Morty's fighting capabilities. (Image via Player First Games)

MultiVersus features perks for each character, and these power-ups grant specific enhancements. Choosing the right perks is vital for Morty, as it greatly determines his strength and effectiveness in combat.

Here are some of the best perk recommendations for Morty:

Perk type Perk Effect Signature perk Oh That's Still a Grenade The explosion radius of his grenades is increased based on their cooking duration. If the grenades are thrown by Morty's teammates, they will always have the max explosion radius. Team perk That's Flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. Strong perk Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Standard perk Second Wind Beneath Your Winds You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.

Morty perk list

Here are all of Morty's signature, team, strong, and standard perks:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded

Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.

Free Oh That's Still a Grenade The explosion radius of his grenades is increased based on their cooking duration. If the grenades are thrown by Morty's teammates, they will always have the max explosion radius. 1500 perk currency

I'm More Than Just a Hammer When Morty summons the Hammer Morty, he will spin in a circle, hitting around himself numerous times. 1500 perk currency Extra Fleeb Juice Morty receives a projectile shield when using his plumbus. 1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations Your team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out. If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds. Free That's Flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Your team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Your team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled. 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster. 1000 perk currency Press the Advantage Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage. If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage. 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Free Troll Tactics Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff. 1000 perk currency Last Stand While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect. 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain. 1000 perk currency Airwalker Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage. Free Static Electricity After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Winds You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy. 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it. 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor. 1000 perk currency Armor Crush Your fully charged attacks can break armor. 1000 perk currency

Read more: MultiVersus Joker guide

How to unlock MultiVersus Morty

Morty can be purchased using Fighter currency or Gleamium. (Image via Player First Games)

If you wish to include Morty in your lineup, be sure to unlock him first. Here are the methods through which you can obtain this character:

Using Fighter currency

Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Morty cost?

The Morty costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium.

All Morty variants and prices

Variants Price Evil Morty 2000 Gleamium President Morty 1500 Gleamium

Morty fighter mastery rewards

As you improve your skills in Morty's gameplay, you can unlock more rewards by leveling up his mastery. That includes perks, fighter currency, and even Gleamium.

Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Morty:

Level Rewards 1 Morty badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Final 300 Perk Currency

That covers our Morty guide for the best combos, perks, and more in MultiVersus.

