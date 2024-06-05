MultiVersus Morty guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
Having MultiVersus Morty on your in-game team for 1v1 and 2v2 battles is highly advantageous. However, it's important to use the character's moves strategically. Morty is classified as a Bruiser. However, he also possesses multiple support abilities, such as healing and supporting ally projectiles, as well as recalling teammates who are about to be rung out and creating platforms.
This MultiVersus Mortyguide features crucial information regarding the character's attack combinations in the game, the perks that work best with him, and other aspects.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer
Best combos for MultiVersus Morty
MultiVersus Morty is a force to be reckoned with from a distance, thanks to his laser abilities, as well as his grenades and earth pillar powers.
A versatile character with strength in all aspects, Morty synergizes effectively within team compositions. Notably, he falls under the Bruiser class in MultiVersus.
Here are the best Mortycombos that you can perform in battles:
🡆 + Jump Forward Short 🡆 + J (Air) 🡆 + J (Ground) 🡆 + J 🡅 + J Jump Up Short 🡅 + J
🡆 + Jump Forward Short 🡆 + X (Air) 🡆 + X (Ground) 🡆 + X 🡅 + X Jump Up Short 🡅 + X
🡆 + Jump Forward Short 🡆 + Square (Air) 🡆 + Square (Ground) 🡆 + Square 🡅 + Square Jump Up Short 🡅 + Square
Mortymove list combo
The tables below showcase all the standard and special attacks by Morty, as well as how to exeute them on different platforms:
Attack move list combos:
Move type
Move name
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground
Armothy Launch
A/D (Hold) + J
Left/Right (Hold) + X
Left/Right (Hold) + Square
Ground
Aw Geez, Snakes
J
X
Square
Ground
Unresolved Anger Issues
A/D + J
Left/Right + X
Left/Right + Square
Ground
Aw Geez, More Snakes
W + J
Up + X
Up + Square
Ground
Plumbus Time
S + J
Down + X
Down + Square
Air
Aw Geez, Air Snakes
J
X
Square
Air
Barbarian Instincts
A/D + J
Left/Right + X
Left/Right + Square
Air
Power of Fire
W + J
Up + X
Up + Square
Air
Armothy Assault
S + J
Down + X
Down + Square
Special move list combos:
Move type
Move name
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground
It's a Grenade, I think
K
Y
Triangle
Ground
Power of Earth
A/D + K
Left/Right + Y
Left/Right + Triangle
Ground
Uh, Auto-Pilot?
W + K
Up + Y
Up + Triangle
Ground
Temporal Back-Up
S + K
Down + Y
Down + Triangle
Air
Yep, That's a Grenade
K
Y
Triangle
Air
Another Portal?
A/D + K
Left/Right + Y
Left/Right + Triangle
Air
Uh, Auto-Pilot?
W + K
Up + Y
Up + Triangle
Air
Temporal Back-Up
S + K
Down + Y
Down + Triangle
Best perks for MultiVersus Morty
MultiVersus features perks for each character, and these power-ups grant specific enhancements. Choosing the right perks is vital for Morty, as it greatly determines his strength and effectiveness in combat.
Here are some of the best perk recommendations for Morty:
Perk type
Perk
Effect
Signature perk
Oh That's Still a Grenade
The explosion radius of his grenades is increased based on their cooking duration. If the grenades are thrown by Morty's teammates, they will always have the max explosion radius.
Team perk
That's Flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
Strong perk
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Standard perk
Second Wind Beneath Your Winds
You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.
Morty perk list
Here are all of Morty's signature, team, strong, and standard perks:
Signature perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Well Rounded
Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.
Free
Oh That's Still a Grenade
The explosion radius of his grenades is increased based on their cooking duration. If the grenades are thrown by Morty's teammates, they will always have the max explosion radius.
1500 perk currency
I'm More Than Just a Hammer
When Morty summons the Hammer Morty, he will spin in a circle, hitting around himself numerous times.
1500 perk currency
Extra Fleeb Juice
Morty receives a projectile shield when using his plumbus.
1500 perk currency
Team perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Purest of Motivations
Your team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out. If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.
Free
That's Flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
1000 perk currency
Sturdy Dodger
Your team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Stronger Than Ever
Your team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect
Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Protective Momentum
Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.
1000 perk currency
Press the Advantage
Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage. If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.
1000 perk currency
Strong perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Free
Troll Tactics
Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.
1000 perk currency
Last Stand
While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.
1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage
You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain.
1000 perk currency
Airwalker
Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block
Your dash attacks break armor.
1000 perk currency
Standard perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage.
Free
Static Electricity
After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies.
1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your Winds
You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.
1000 perk currency
Clear the Air
Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.
1000 perk currency
Armor Killer
Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.