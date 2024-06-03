MultiVersus Joker guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
The Joker in MultiVersus is a prominent mage/ranged character with plenty of tools to aid him in battle. His recovery options are outstanding, achieved by floating with the help of balloons easily. As a Mage/ranged character, the majority of his damage is projectile-based. Nevertheless, this aspect can also make him slightly different from other Mage-type characters.
It's important to follow the best strategic options to utilize his move sets properly in a battle. Thus, if you want Joker to be your main character in the title, this guide should give all the crucial information you need.
Best combos for Joker in MultiVersus
To play as the Joker can be exciting and difficult simultaneously. He possesses unique abilities plus a versatile move set, making it necessary to adopt a strategic style to master him.
Trending
Joker's attack strategies feature strikes from a distance while others require close combat, making it hard for his opponents to predict the next move. His abilities and dynamic move sets make him one of the best Mage/ranged characters in MultiVersus.
Here are the best Jokercombos that you can perform in battles:
Combo
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Side Attack and Side Special
U + 🡆 J (2) + 🡆 K
RB + 🡆 X (2) + 🡆 Y
R1 + 🡆 Square (2) + 🡆 Triangle
Aerial Combos to Blastoff
Jump Down + J (Air) + 🡅 K + Jump Up 🡆 + J (Air) + 🡆 K
Jump Down + X (Air) + 🡅 Y + Jump Up 🡆 + X (Air) + 🡆 Y
Jump Down + Square (Air) + 🡅 Triangle + Jump Up 🡆 + Square (Air) + 🡆 Triangle
Joker move list combo
The lists below show all standard and special attacks by Joker as well as their methods on different controller settings:
Attack move list combos:
Move type
Move name
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground
Joker, Baby!
A/D (Hold) + J
Left/Right (Hold) + X
Left/Right (Hold) + Square
Ground
Dirty Dealer!
J
X
Square
Ground
Everything but the Kitchen Sink!
A/D + J
Left/Right + X
Left/Right + Square
Ground
Crowbarred!
W + J
Up + X
Up + Square
Ground
Brushed and Ready!
S + J
Down + X
Down + Square
Air
Dirty Dealer!
J
X
Square
Air
Lemme at 'em!
A/D + J
Left/Right + X
Left/Right + Square
Air
Flying Crowbar!
W + J
Up + X
Up + Square
Air
Oh No Pogo!
S + J
Down + X
Down + Square
Special move list combos:
Move type
Move name
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Ground
Let's Shake on It!
K
Y
Triangle
Ground
Blastoff!
A/D + K
Left/Right + Y
Left/Right + Triangle
Ground
Balloonatic
W + K
Up + Y
Up + Triangle
Ground
What's Behind the Curtain?
S + K
Down + Y
Down + Triangle
Air
Take a Whiff!
K
Y
Triangle
Air
Puttin' on a Blitz!
A/D + K
Left/Right + Y
Left/Right + Triangle
Air
Balloonatic
W + K
Up + Y
Up + Triangle
Air
Fire in the Hole!
S + K
Down + Y
Down + Triangle
The Joker's attack, known as Blastoff, is a projectile move that can be charged. The longer you were able to charge it, the higher will be its damage and knockback upon hitting the enemy. This move is perfect for ending combos because of the increased hitbox size when enemies are trying to recover.
Similarly, the down key plus attack performs a move called Brushed And Ready. It is another chargeable move where bites inflicted directly depend on the charge made onto it.
Perks are a prominent aspect of the game as these power-ups give specific enhancements to the characters when equipped. The choice of perk is crucial for Joker, as it will make him more powerful and proficient during combat.
Here are some top perk recommendations for Joker:
Perk type
Perk
Effect
Signature perk
Joker's Wild!
When the Joker throws a card, he will occasionally throw an explosive Joker card instead of a normal playing card.
Team perk
That's Flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
Strong perk
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Standard perk
Armor Killer
Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
Joker perk list
All of Joker's signature, team, strong, and standard perks are shown below:
Signature perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Well Rounded
Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.
Free
Runaway Inflation
The Joker's balloon grows in size the longer he charges his attack.
1500 perk currency
Joker's Wild!
When the Joker throws a card, he will occasionally throw an explosive Joker card instead of a normal playing card.
1500 perk currency
Team perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Purest of Motivations
Your team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.
If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.
Free
That's Flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
1000 perk currency
Sturdy Dodger
Your team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Stronger Than Ever
Your team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect
Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Protective Momentum
Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.
1000 perk currency
Press the Advantage
Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.
If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.
1000 perk currency
Strong perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Free
Troll Tactics
Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.
1000 perk currency
Last Stand
While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.
1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage
You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain.
1000 perk currency
Airwalker
Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block
Your dash attacks break armor.
1000 perk currency
Standard perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage.
Free
Static Electricity
After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies.
1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your Winds
You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.
1000 perk currency
Clear the Air
Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.
1000 perk currency
Armor Killer
Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.
1000 perk currency
Armor Crush
Your fully charged attacks can break armor.
1000 perk currency
How to unlock Joker in MultiVersus
If you want to use Joker in the title, you have to unlock it first. There are a few different ways you can obtain him:
Using Fighter currency
Using Gleamium (requires money)
How much does Joker cost?
The Joker costs 6000 Fightercurrency or 1250 Gleamium.
All Joker variants and prices
Variants
Price
The Batman Who Laughs
1,00,000 Prestige Currency
The Killing Joke the Joker
1500 Gleamium
The Dark Price Charming
800 Gleamium
Clown Squad the Joker
500 Gleamium
Tooniverse the Joker
500 Gleamium
Joker fighter mastery rewards
The more adept you become at playing Joker, the more rewards you can unearth. These include perk and fighter currency as well as Gleamium.
Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Joker:
Level
Rewards
1
Joker badge
2
125 Perk Currency
3
150 Perk Currency
4
175 Perk Currency
5
100 Fighter Currency
6
250 Perk Currency
7
275 Perk Currency
8
300 Perk Currency
9
325 Perk Currency
10
200 Fighter Currency
11
500 Perk Currency
12
600 Perk Currency
13
700 Perk Currency
14
300 Fighter Currency
15
150 Gleamium
Final
300 Perk Currency
That covers our Joker guide on the best combos and perks and more in MultiVersus.