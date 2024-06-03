MultiVersus Joker guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

The Joker in MultiVersus is a prominent mage/ranged character with plenty of tools to aid him in battle. His recovery options are outstanding, achieved by floating with the help of balloons easily. As a Mage/ranged character, the majority of his damage is projectile-based. Nevertheless, this aspect can also make him slightly different from other Mage-type characters.

It's important to follow the best strategic options to utilize his move sets properly in a battle. Thus, if you want Joker to be your main character in the title, this guide should give all the crucial information you need.

Best combos for Joker in MultiVersus

All Joker move sets (Image via Player First Games)

To play as the Joker can be exciting and difficult simultaneously. He possesses unique abilities plus a versatile move set, making it necessary to adopt a strategic style to master him.

Trending

Joker's attack strategies feature strikes from a distance while others require close combat, making it hard for his opponents to predict the next move. His abilities and dynamic move sets make him one of the best Mage/ranged characters in MultiVersus.

Here are the best Joker combos that you can perform in battles:

Combo PC Xbox PlayStation Side Attack and Side Special U + 🡆 J (2) + 🡆 K RB + 🡆 X (2) + 🡆 Y

R1 + 🡆 Square (2) + 🡆 Triangle Aerial Combos to Blastoff Jump Down + J (Air) + 🡅 K + Jump Up 🡆 + J (Air) + 🡆 K Jump Down + X (Air) + 🡅 Y + Jump Up 🡆 + X (Air) + 🡆 Y Jump Down + Square (Air) + 🡅 Triangle + Jump Up 🡆 + Square (Air) + 🡆 Triangle

Joker move list combo

The lists below show all standard and special attacks by Joker as well as their methods on different controller settings:

Attack move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Joker, Baby! A/D (Hold) + J Left/Right (Hold) + X Left/Right (Hold) + Square Ground Dirty Dealer! J X Square Ground Everything but the Kitchen Sink! A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Ground Crowbarred! W + J Up + X Up + Square Ground Brushed and Ready! S + J Down + X Down + Square Air Dirty Dealer!

J X Square Air Lemme at 'em! A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Air Flying Crowbar! W + J Up + X Up + Square Air Oh No Pogo! S + J Down + X Down + Square

Special move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Let's Shake on It! K Y Triangle Ground Blastoff! A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Ground Balloonatic W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Ground What's Behind the Curtain? S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle Air Take a Whiff! K Y Triangle Air Puttin' on a Blitz! A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Air Balloonatic W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Air Fire in the Hole! S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle

The Joker's attack, known as Blastoff, is a projectile move that can be charged. The longer you were able to charge it, the higher will be its damage and knockback upon hitting the enemy. This move is perfect for ending combos because of the increased hitbox size when enemies are trying to recover.

Similarly, the down key plus attack performs a move called Brushed And Ready. It is another chargeable move where bites inflicted directly depend on the charge made onto it.

Read more: Arya Stark guide

Best perks for Joker in MultiVersus

"Joker's Wild" is a great signature perk for the Joker. (Image via Player First Games)

Perks are a prominent aspect of the game as these power-ups give specific enhancements to the characters when equipped. The choice of perk is crucial for Joker, as it will make him more powerful and proficient during combat.

Here are some top perk recommendations for Joker:

Perk type Perk Effect Signature perk Joker's Wild!

When the Joker throws a card, he will occasionally throw an explosive Joker card instead of a normal playing card.

Team perk That's Flammable, Doc!

Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.

Strong perk Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Standard perk Armor Killer Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.



Joker perk list

All of Joker's signature, team, strong, and standard perks are shown below:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense. Free Runaway Inflation The Joker's balloon grows in size the longer he charges his attack. 1500 perk currency Joker's Wild! When the Joker throws a card, he will occasionally throw an explosive Joker card instead of a normal playing card. 1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations Your team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.



If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds. Free That's Flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Your team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Your team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled. 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster. 1000 perk currency Press the Advantage Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.



If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage. 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Free Troll Tactics Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff. 1000 perk currency Last Stand While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect. 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain. 1000 perk currency Airwalker Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage. Free Static Electricity After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Winds You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy. 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it. 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor. 1000 perk currency Armor Crush Your fully charged attacks can break armor. 1000 perk currency

How to unlock Joker in MultiVersus

You can unlock the Joker using Fighter currency or Gleamium (Image via Player First Games)

If you want to use Joker in the title, you have to unlock it first. There are a few different ways you can obtain him:

Using Fighter currency

Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Joker cost?

The Joker costs 6000 Fighter currency or 1250 Gleamium.

All Joker variants and prices

Variants Price The Batman Who Laughs 1,00,000 Prestige Currency The Killing Joke the Joker 1500 Gleamium The Dark Price Charming 800 Gleamium Clown Squad the Joker 500 Gleamium

Tooniverse the Joker 500 Gleamium



Joker fighter mastery rewards

The more adept you become at playing Joker, the more rewards you can unearth. These include perk and fighter currency as well as Gleamium.

Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Joker:

Level Rewards 1 Joker badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Final 300 Perk Currency

That covers our Joker guide on the best combos and perks and more in MultiVersus.

Check out more guides for MultiVersus below:

Best controller settings for MultiVersus || Tom & Jerry guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback