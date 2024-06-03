  • home icon
  MultiVersus Joker guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

MultiVersus Joker guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 03, 2024 15:34 GMT
how to get better at playing Joker in MultiVersus
MultiVersus Joker guide (Image via Player First Games)

The Joker in MultiVersus is a prominent mage/ranged character with plenty of tools to aid him in battle. His recovery options are outstanding, achieved by floating with the help of balloons easily. As a Mage/ranged character, the majority of his damage is projectile-based. Nevertheless, this aspect can also make him slightly different from other Mage-type characters.

It's important to follow the best strategic options to utilize his move sets properly in a battle. Thus, if you want Joker to be your main character in the title, this guide should give all the crucial information you need.

Best combos for Joker in MultiVersus

All Joker move sets (Image via Player First Games)
All Joker move sets (Image via Player First Games)

To play as the Joker can be exciting and difficult simultaneously. He possesses unique abilities plus a versatile move set, making it necessary to adopt a strategic style to master him.

also-read-trending Trending

Joker's attack strategies feature strikes from a distance while others require close combat, making it hard for his opponents to predict the next move. His abilities and dynamic move sets make him one of the best Mage/ranged characters in MultiVersus.

Here are the best Joker combos that you can perform in battles:

ComboPCXboxPlayStation
Side Attack and Side SpecialU + 🡆 J (2) + 🡆 K RB + 🡆 X (2) + 🡆 Y
R1 + 🡆 Square (2) + 🡆 Triangle
Aerial Combos to BlastoffJump Down + J (Air) + 🡅 K + Jump Up 🡆 + J (Air) + 🡆 KJump Down + X (Air) + 🡅 Y + Jump Up 🡆 + X (Air) + 🡆 YJump Down + Square (Air) + 🡅 Triangle + Jump Up 🡆 + Square (Air) + 🡆 Triangle

Joker move list combo

The lists below show all standard and special attacks by Joker as well as their methods on different controller settings:

Attack move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundJoker, Baby!A/D (Hold) + JLeft/Right (Hold) + XLeft/Right (Hold) + Square
GroundDirty Dealer!JXSquare
GroundEverything but the Kitchen Sink!A/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
GroundCrowbarred!W + JUp + XUp + Square
GroundBrushed and Ready!S + JDown + XDown + Square
AirDirty Dealer!
JXSquare
AirLemme at 'em!A/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
AirFlying Crowbar!W + JUp + XUp + Square
AirOh No Pogo!S + JDown + XDown + Square

Special move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundLet's Shake on It!KYTriangle
GroundBlastoff!A/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
GroundBalloonaticW + KUp + YUp + Triangle
GroundWhat's Behind the Curtain?S + KDown + YDown + Triangle
AirTake a Whiff!KYTriangle
AirPuttin' on a Blitz!A/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
AirBalloonaticW + KUp + YUp + Triangle
AirFire in the Hole!S + KDown + YDown + Triangle

The Joker's attack, known as Blastoff, is a projectile move that can be charged. The longer you were able to charge it, the higher will be its damage and knockback upon hitting the enemy. This move is perfect for ending combos because of the increased hitbox size when enemies are trying to recover.

Similarly, the down key plus attack performs a move called Brushed And Ready. It is another chargeable move where bites inflicted directly depend on the charge made onto it.

Read more: Arya Stark guide

Best perks for Joker in MultiVersus

"Joker's Wild" is a great signature perk for the Joker. (Image via Player First Games)
"Joker's Wild" is a great signature perk for the Joker. (Image via Player First Games)

Perks are a prominent aspect of the game as these power-ups give specific enhancements to the characters when equipped. The choice of perk is crucial for Joker, as it will make him more powerful and proficient during combat.

Here are some top perk recommendations for Joker:

Perk typePerk Effect
Signature perkJoker's Wild!
When the Joker throws a card, he will occasionally throw an explosive Joker card instead of a normal playing card.
Team perkThat's Flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
Strong perkSpeed Force AssistYou receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Standard perkArmor KillerPressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.

Joker perk list

All of Joker's signature, team, strong, and standard perks are shown below:

Signature perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Well RoundedReceive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.Free
Runaway InflationThe Joker's balloon grows in size the longer he charges his attack.1500 perk currency
Joker's Wild!When the Joker throws a card, he will occasionally throw an explosive Joker card instead of a normal playing card.1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Purest of MotivationsYour team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.

If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.		Free
That's Flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.1000 perk currency
Sturdy DodgerYour team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Stronger Than EverYour team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Snowball EffectYour team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Protective MomentumYour team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.		1000 perk currency
Press the AdvantageYour team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.

If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.		1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Speed Force AssistYou receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.Free
Troll TacticsYour taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.1000 perk currency
Last StandWhile you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.1000 perk currency
Collateral DamageYou deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain.1000 perk currency
AirwalkerPressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 BlockYour dash attacks break armor.1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
PugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.Free
Static ElectricityAfter moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your WindsYou refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.1000 perk currency
Clear the AirParrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.1000 perk currency
Armor KillerHitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.1000 perk currency
Armor CrushYour fully charged attacks can break armor.1000 perk currency

How to unlock Joker in MultiVersus

You can unlock the Joker using Fighter currency or Gleamium (Image via Player First Games)
You can unlock the Joker using Fighter currency or Gleamium (Image via Player First Games)

If you want to use Joker in the title, you have to unlock it first. There are a few different ways you can obtain him:

  • Using Fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Joker cost?

The Joker costs 6000 Fighter currency or 1250 Gleamium.

All Joker variants and prices

VariantsPrice
The Batman Who Laughs1,00,000 Prestige Currency
The Killing Joke the Joker1500 Gleamium
The Dark Price Charming800 Gleamium
Clown Squad the Joker500 Gleamium
Tooniverse the Joker500 Gleamium

Joker fighter mastery rewards

The more adept you become at playing Joker, the more rewards you can unearth. These include perk and fighter currency as well as Gleamium.

Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Joker:

LevelRewards
1Joker badge
2125 Perk Currency
3150 Perk Currency
4175 Perk Currency
5100 Fighter Currency
6250 Perk Currency
7275 Perk Currency
8300 Perk Currency
9325 Perk Currency
10200 Fighter Currency
11500 Perk Currency
12600 Perk Currency
13700 Perk Currency
14300 Fighter Currency
15150 Gleamium
Final300 Perk Currency

That covers our Joker guide on the best combos and perks and more in MultiVersus.

Check out more guides for MultiVersus below:

Best controller settings for MultiVersus || Tom & Jerry guide

