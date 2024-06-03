  • home icon
  MultiVersus Arya Stark guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 03, 2024 06:56 GMT
MultiVersus Arya Stark guide
This guide explains MultiVersus Arya Stark's combos and perks (Image via Player First Games)

Arya Stark is one of the most prominent characters to use in MultiVersus. She has a quicksilver grace in her movements that makes her almost untouchable on the ground and displays surprising power in mid-air. Hence, if you choose the right perks and pull off killer combos, taking down your opponents should be a walk in the park.

Arya Stark falls into the category of assassins. Although she may not be a hero who is easily controlled when equipped with appropriate setups and combinations, she can be threatening to enemies.

If you are interested in making Arya Stark your main character, this guide should provide all the crucial details.

Best combos for Arya Stark in MultiVersus

Arya Stark's move list (Image via Player First Games)
Arya Stark's move list (Image via Player First Games)

Arya Stark from Game of Thrones has joined MultiVersus as an assassin. It's only fitting given her actual role in the show. She's a nimble character able to swiftly traverse the stage, leaving her opponents in pieces using skillful combos.

also-read-trending Trending

Here are all the Arya Stark combos that you can perform in battles:

ComboPCXboxPlayStation
Side Attack & Dagger Slash🡆 + J 🡅 + K 🡅 + J (Air)🡆 + X 🡅 + Y 🡅 + J (Air)
🡆 + Square 🡅 + Triangle 🡅 + J (Air)
Stinger & Dagger SlashJump Up 🡇 + J (Air) 🡆 + J (Air) 🡆 + J (Ground) 🡅 + K 🡅 + K (Air)Jump Up 🡇 + X (Air) 🡆 + X (Air) 🡆 + X (Ground) 🡅 + Y 🡅 + Y (Air)Jump Up 🡇 + Square (Air) 🡆 + Square (Air) 🡆 + Square (Ground) 🡅 + Triangle 🡅 + Triangle (Air)
Knife Throw & Dagger Slashes
🡆 + K (Knife Thrower) 🡆 + J 🡅 + K 🡇 + J (Air) 🡆 + K (Air) 🡅 + K (Air) 🡅 + J (Air)
🡆 + Y (Knife Thrower) 🡆 + X 🡅 + Y 🡇 + X (Air) 🡆 + Y (Air) 🡅 + Y (Air) 🡅 + X (Air)
🡆 + Triangle (Knife Thrower) 🡆 + Square 🡅 + Triangle 🡇 + Square (Air) 🡆 + Triangle (Air) 🡅 + Y (Air) 🡅 + Square (Air)
Air Knife & Side AttackJump Up Short Quick Neutral Attack (Air) 🡆 + J (Ground) 🡆 + JJump Up Short Quick Neutral Attack (Air) 🡆 + X (Ground) 🡆 + XJump Up Short Quick Neutral Attack (Air) 🡆 + Square (Ground) 🡆 + Square
Knife Flourish & Dagger SlashJump Up Short Neutral Attack (Air) 🡆 + J (Ground) 🡅 + J 🡅 + K 🡅 + J (Air)Jump Up Short Neutral Attack (Air) 🡆 + X (Ground) 🡅 + X 🡅 + Y 🡅 + X (Air)Jump Up Short Neutral Attack (Air) 🡆 + Square (Ground) 🡅 + Square 🡅 + Triangle 🡅 + Square (Air)
Aerial & Dagger Slash
Move Forward Jump Forward Short Very Quick 🡆 + J (Air) 🡆 + J (Ground) 🡅 + J 🡅 + K 🡅 + J (Air)Move Forward Jump Forward Short Very Quick 🡆 + X (Air) 🡆 + X (Ground) 🡅 + X 🡅 + Y 🡅 + X (Air)
Move Forward Jump Forward Short Very Quick 🡆 + Square (Air) 🡆 + Square (Ground) 🡅 + Square 🡅 + Triangle 🡅 + Square (Air)
Rolling Slash & Sharp Edges
🡇 + Attack Neutral Dodge (On Hit) 🡄 + J (2 Times)🡇 + Attack Neutral Dodge (On Hit) 🡄 + X (2 Times)
🡇 + Attack Neutral Dodge (On Hit) 🡄 + Square (2 Times)
Needle Strike & Dagger SlashNeutral Attack 🡆 + Dodge (On Hit) 🡆 + J 🡅 + J 🡅 + K 🡅 + J (Air)
Neutral Attack 🡆 + Dodge (On Hit) 🡆 + X 🡅 + X 🡅 + Y 🡅 + X (Air)Neutral Attack 🡆 + Dodge (On Hit) 🡆 + Square 🡅 + Square 🡅 + Triangle 🡅 + Square (Air)

Arya Stark move list combo

Here are all the details of the standard and special attacks by Arya Stark, along with how to perform them on different devices:

Attack move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundWaterdancerA/D (Hold) + JLeft/Right (Hold) + XLeft/Right (Hold) + Square
GroundNeedle StrikeJXSquare
GroundSharp EdgesA/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
GroundUpward SlashW + JUp + XUp + Square
GroundRolling SlashS + JDown + XDown + Square
AirKnife FlourishJXSquare
AirAerial SlashA/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
AirWhirling StabW + JUp + XUp + Square
AirStingerS + JDown + XDown + Square

Special move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundFace-StealerKYTriangle
GroundKnife-ThrowerA/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
GroundDagger SlashW + KUp + YUp + Triangle
GroundBlade-SharpenerS + KDown + YDown + Triangle
AirFace-StealerKYTriangle
AirKnife-ThrowerA/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
AirDagger SlashW + KUp + YUp + Triangle
AirBlade-SharpenerS + KDown + YDown + Triangle

Along with these move sets, Arya has some passive abilities as well, as listed below:

  • Arya and her teammate can deal increased damage with melee attacks when they hit the opponents in the back.
  • Arya and her teammate briefly obtain a turn attack when the former dodges an attack on the ground.
  • If Arya rings out an enemy, she can spawn a pie that will heal and deal slow effects to enemies.
  • If Arya's teammate is rung out, she is enraged and will apply a max stack of weakened effects on her next melee attack.

Read more: Best characters for new players

Best perks for Arya Stark in MultiVersus

Choosing the correct perks can significantly enhance Arya's abilities (Image via Player First Games)
Choosing the correct perks can significantly enhance Arya's abilities (Image via Player First Games)

One of the crucial elements in MultiVersus combat is the utilization of perks. These power-ups provide particular enhancements for the characters when attached. Therefore, the correct selection of perks can make Arya stronger and more capable in battle.

Here are some top perk recommendations for Arya Stark:

Perk typePerk Effect
Signature perkTrophyIf Arya knocks out an enemy, she automatically gets their face.
Team perkThat's flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
Strong perkSpeed Force AssistYou receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Standard perkPugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.

Arya Stark perk list

All of Arya Stark's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are shown below:

Signature perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Well RoundedReceive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.Free
TrophyIf Arya knocks out an enemy, she automatically gets their face.1500 perk currency
BetrayalHitting a teammate with Arya's dagger hands them an enraged buff. If Arya dashes to a dagger on a teammate, she enrages herself.1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Purest of MotivationsYour team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.

If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.		Free
That's Flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.1000 perk currency
Sturdy DodgerYour team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Stronger Than EverYour team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Snowball EffectYour team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Protective MomentumYour team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.		1000 perk currency
Press the AdvantageYour team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.

If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.		1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Speed Force AssistYou receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.Free
Troll TacticsYour taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.1000 perk currency
Last StandWhile you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.1000 perk currency
Collateral DamageYou deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain.1000 perk currency
AirwalkerPressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 BlockYour dash attacks break armor.1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
PugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.Free
Static ElectricityAfter moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your WindsYou refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.1000 perk currency
Clear the AirParrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.1000 perk currency
Armor KillerHitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.1000 perk currency
Armor CrushYour fully charged attacks can break armor.1000 perk currency

How to unlock Arya Stark in MultiVersus

Unlocking Arya requires Fighter currency or Gleamium (Image via Player First Games)
Unlocking Arya requires Fighter currency or Gleamium (Image via Player First Games)

As Arya is locked first, you must purchase the character to use her in battles. You can unlock Arya in two different methods:

  • Using Fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Arya Stark cost?

Arya Stark costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium.

All Arya Stark variants and prices

VariantsPrice
Ugly Sweater Arya800 Gleamium
Tooniverse Arya500 Gleamium

Arya Stark fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

As you master the art of playing Arya Stark, you will unlock numerous rewards. These include fighter currency, perk currency, and Gleamium.

Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Arya Stark:

LevelRewards
1Arya badge
2125 Perk Currency
3150 Perk Currency
4175 Perk Currency
5100 Fighter Currency
6250 Perk Currency
7275 Perk Currency
8300 Perk Currency
9325 Perk Currency
10200 Fighter Currency
11500 Perk Currency
12600 Perk Currency
13700 Perk Currency
14300 Fighter Currency
15150 Gleamium
Final300 Perk Currency

That covers our Arya Stark guide on the best combos and perks in MultiVersus.

