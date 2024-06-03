MultiVersus Arya Stark guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
Arya Stark is one of the most prominent characters to use in MultiVersus. She has a quicksilver grace in her movements that makes her almost untouchable on the ground and displays surprising power in mid-air. Hence, if you choose the right perks and pull off killer combos, taking down your opponents should be a walk in the park.
Arya Stark falls into the category of assassins. Although she may not be a hero who is easily controlled when equipped with appropriate setups and combinations, she can be threatening to enemies.
If you are interested in making Arya Stark your main character, this guide should provide all the crucial details.
Best combos for Arya Stark in MultiVersus
Arya Stark from Game of Thrones has joined MultiVersus as an assassin. It's only fitting given her actual role in the show. She's a nimble character able to swiftly traverse the stage, leaving her opponents in pieces using skillful combos.
Here are all the Arya Starkcombos that you can perform in battles:
Combo
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Side Attack & Dagger Slash
🡆 + J 🡅 + K 🡅 + J (Air)
🡆 + X 🡅 + Y 🡅 + J (Air)
🡆 + Square 🡅 + Triangle 🡅 + J (Air)
Stinger & Dagger Slash
Jump Up 🡇 + J (Air) 🡆 + J (Air) 🡆 + J (Ground) 🡅 + K 🡅 + K (Air)
Jump Up 🡇 + X (Air) 🡆 + X (Air) 🡆 + X (Ground) 🡅 + Y 🡅 + Y (Air)
One of the crucial elements in MultiVersus combat is the utilization of perks. These power-ups provide particular enhancements for the characters when attached. Therefore, the correct selection of perks can make Arya stronger and more capable in battle.
Here are some top perk recommendations for Arya Stark:
Perk type
Perk
Effect
Signature perk
Trophy
If Arya knocks out an enemy, she automatically gets their face.
Team perk
That's flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
Strong perk
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Standard perk
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage.
Arya Stark perk list
All of Arya Stark's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are shown below:
Signature perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Well Rounded
Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.
Free
Trophy
If Arya knocks out an enemy, she automatically gets their face.
1500 perk currency
Betrayal
Hitting a teammate with Arya's dagger hands them an enraged buff. If Arya dashes to a dagger on a teammate, she enrages herself.
1500 perk currency
Team perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Purest of Motivations
Your team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.
If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.
Free
That's Flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
1000 perk currency
Sturdy Dodger
Your team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Stronger Than Ever
Your team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect
Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Protective Momentum
Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.
1000 perk currency
Press the Advantage
Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.
If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.
1000 perk currency
Strong perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Free
Troll Tactics
Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.
1000 perk currency
Last Stand
While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.
1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage
You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain.
1000 perk currency
Airwalker
Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block
Your dash attacks break armor.
1000 perk currency
Standard perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage.
Free
Static Electricity
After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies.
1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your Winds
You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.
1000 perk currency
Clear the Air
Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.
1000 perk currency
Armor Killer
Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.
1000 perk currency
Armor Crush
Your fully charged attacks can break armor.
1000 perk currency
How to unlock Arya Stark in MultiVersus
As Arya is locked first, you must purchase the character to use her in battles. You can unlock Arya in two different methods:
Using Fighter currency
Using Gleamium (requires money)
How much does Arya Starkcost?
Arya Stark costs 3000 Fightercurrency or 1000 Gleamium.
All Arya Starkvariants and prices
Variants
Price
Ugly Sweater Arya
800 Gleamium
Tooniverse Arya
500 Gleamium
Arya Stark fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus
As you master the art of playing Arya Stark, you will unlock numerous rewards. These include fighter currency, perk currency, and Gleamium.
Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Arya Stark:
Level
Rewards
1
Arya badge
2
125 Perk Currency
3
150 Perk Currency
4
175 Perk Currency
5
100 Fighter Currency
6
250 Perk Currency
7
275 Perk Currency
8
300 Perk Currency
9
325 Perk Currency
10
200 Fighter Currency
11
500 Perk Currency
12
600 Perk Currency
13
700 Perk Currency
14
300 Fighter Currency
15
150 Gleamium
Final
300 Perk Currency
That covers our Arya Stark guide on the best combos and perks in MultiVersus.