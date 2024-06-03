MultiVersus Arya Stark guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

Arya Stark is one of the most prominent characters to use in MultiVersus. She has a quicksilver grace in her movements that makes her almost untouchable on the ground and displays surprising power in mid-air. Hence, if you choose the right perks and pull off killer combos, taking down your opponents should be a walk in the park.

Arya Stark falls into the category of assassins. Although she may not be a hero who is easily controlled when equipped with appropriate setups and combinations, she can be threatening to enemies.

If you are interested in making Arya Stark your main character, this guide should provide all the crucial details.

Best combos for Arya Stark in MultiVersus

Arya Stark's move list (Image via Player First Games)

Arya Stark from Game of Thrones has joined MultiVersus as an assassin. It's only fitting given her actual role in the show. She's a nimble character able to swiftly traverse the stage, leaving her opponents in pieces using skillful combos.

Here are all the Arya Stark combos that you can perform in battles:

Combo PC Xbox PlayStation Side Attack & Dagger Slash 🡆 + J 🡅 + K 🡅 + J (Air) 🡆 + X 🡅 + Y 🡅 + J (Air)

🡆 + Square 🡅 + Triangle 🡅 + J (Air) Stinger & Dagger Slash Jump Up 🡇 + J (Air) 🡆 + J (Air) 🡆 + J (Ground) 🡅 + K 🡅 + K (Air) Jump Up 🡇 + X (Air) 🡆 + X (Air) 🡆 + X (Ground) 🡅 + Y 🡅 + Y (Air) Jump Up 🡇 + Square (Air) 🡆 + Square (Air) 🡆 + Square (Ground) 🡅 + Triangle 🡅 + Triangle (Air) Knife Throw & Dagger Slashes

🡆 + K (Knife Thrower) 🡆 + J 🡅 + K 🡇 + J (Air) 🡆 + K (Air) 🡅 + K (Air) 🡅 + J (Air)

🡆 + Y (Knife Thrower) 🡆 + X 🡅 + Y 🡇 + X (Air) 🡆 + Y (Air) 🡅 + Y (Air) 🡅 + X (Air)

🡆 + Triangle (Knife Thrower) 🡆 + Square 🡅 + Triangle 🡇 + Square (Air) 🡆 + Triangle (Air) 🡅 + Y (Air) 🡅 + Square (Air)

Air Knife & Side Attack Jump Up Short Quick Neutral Attack (Air) 🡆 + J (Ground) 🡆 + J Jump Up Short Quick Neutral Attack (Air) 🡆 + X (Ground) 🡆 + X Jump Up Short Quick Neutral Attack (Air) 🡆 + Square (Ground) 🡆 + Square Knife Flourish & Dagger Slash Jump Up Short Neutral Attack (Air) 🡆 + J (Ground) 🡅 + J 🡅 + K 🡅 + J (Air) Jump Up Short Neutral Attack (Air) 🡆 + X (Ground) 🡅 + X 🡅 + Y 🡅 + X (Air) Jump Up Short Neutral Attack (Air) 🡆 + Square (Ground) 🡅 + Square 🡅 + Triangle 🡅 + Square (Air) Aerial & Dagger Slash

Move Forward Jump Forward Short Very Quick 🡆 + J (Air) 🡆 + J (Ground) 🡅 + J 🡅 + K 🡅 + J (Air) Move Forward Jump Forward Short Very Quick 🡆 + X (Air) 🡆 + X (Ground) 🡅 + X 🡅 + Y 🡅 + X (Air)

Move Forward Jump Forward Short Very Quick 🡆 + Square (Air) 🡆 + Square (Ground) 🡅 + Square 🡅 + Triangle 🡅 + Square (Air) Rolling Slash & Sharp Edges

🡇 + Attack Neutral Dodge (On Hit) 🡄 + J (2 Times) 🡇 + Attack Neutral Dodge (On Hit) 🡄 + X (2 Times)

🡇 + Attack Neutral Dodge (On Hit) 🡄 + Square (2 Times) Needle Strike & Dagger Slash Neutral Attack 🡆 + Dodge (On Hit) 🡆 + J 🡅 + J 🡅 + K 🡅 + J (Air)

Neutral Attack 🡆 + Dodge (On Hit) 🡆 + X 🡅 + X 🡅 + Y 🡅 + X (Air) Neutral Attack 🡆 + Dodge (On Hit) 🡆 + Square 🡅 + Square 🡅 + Triangle 🡅 + Square (Air)



Arya Stark move list combo

Here are all the details of the standard and special attacks by Arya Stark, along with how to perform them on different devices:

Attack move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Waterdancer A/D (Hold) + J Left/Right (Hold) + X Left/Right (Hold) + Square Ground Needle Strike J X Square Ground Sharp Edges A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Ground Upward Slash W + J Up + X Up + Square Ground Rolling Slash S + J Down + X Down + Square Air Knife Flourish J X Square Air Aerial Slash A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Air Whirling Stab W + J Up + X Up + Square Air Stinger S + J Down + X Down + Square

Special move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Face-Stealer K Y Triangle Ground Knife-Thrower A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Ground Dagger Slash W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Ground Blade-Sharpener S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle Air Face-Stealer K Y Triangle Air Knife-Thrower A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Air Dagger Slash W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Air Blade-Sharpener S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle

Along with these move sets, Arya has some passive abilities as well, as listed below:

Arya and her teammate can deal increased damage with melee attacks when they hit the opponents in the back.

Arya and her teammate briefly obtain a turn attack when the former dodges an attack on the ground.

If Arya rings out an enemy, she can spawn a pie that will heal and deal slow effects to enemies.

If Arya's teammate is rung out, she is enraged and will apply a max stack of weakened effects on her next melee attack.

Best perks for Arya Stark in MultiVersus

Choosing the correct perks can significantly enhance Arya's abilities (Image via Player First Games)

One of the crucial elements in MultiVersus combat is the utilization of perks. These power-ups provide particular enhancements for the characters when attached. Therefore, the correct selection of perks can make Arya stronger and more capable in battle.

Here are some top perk recommendations for Arya Stark:

Perk type Perk Effect Signature perk Trophy If Arya knocks out an enemy, she automatically gets their face.

Team perk That's flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. Strong perk Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Standard perk Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage.



Arya Stark perk list

All of Arya Stark's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are shown below:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense. Free Trophy If Arya knocks out an enemy, she automatically gets their face. 1500 perk currency Betrayal Hitting a teammate with Arya's dagger hands them an enraged buff. If Arya dashes to a dagger on a teammate, she enrages herself. 1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations Your team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.



If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds. Free That's Flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Your team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Your team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled. 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster. 1000 perk currency Press the Advantage Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.



If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage. 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Free Troll Tactics Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff. 1000 perk currency Last Stand While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect. 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain. 1000 perk currency Airwalker Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage. Free Static Electricity After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Winds You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy. 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it. 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor. 1000 perk currency Armor Crush Your fully charged attacks can break armor. 1000 perk currency

How to unlock Arya Stark in MultiVersus

Unlocking Arya requires Fighter currency or Gleamium (Image via Player First Games)

As Arya is locked first, you must purchase the character to use her in battles. You can unlock Arya in two different methods:

Using Fighter currency

Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Arya Stark cost?

Arya Stark costs 3000 Fighter currency or 1000 Gleamium.

All Arya Stark variants and prices

Variants Price Ugly Sweater Arya 800 Gleamium Tooniverse Arya 500 Gleamium

Arya Stark fighter mastery rewards in MultiVersus

As you master the art of playing Arya Stark, you will unlock numerous rewards. These include fighter currency, perk currency, and Gleamium.

Here's a list of rewards you get by mastering Arya Stark:

Level Rewards 1 Arya badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Final 300 Perk Currency

That covers our Arya Stark guide on the best combos and perks in MultiVersus.

