MultiVersus Rick guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
MultiVersus Rick is a mage/ranged character from the famous cartoon called Rick & Morty. He has a laser, rockets, and Mr. Meeseeks summons, which provide him with different poking and zoning options. As a mage hero, he can use numerous spells to buff his teammates while using many others to debuff his opponents.
Rick's skills take a long time to recharge, which means that he will not be able to use them often, but when he does, he creates disorder against opponents with portals and delayed projectiles. In summary, getting comfortable with Rick is generally more challenging than with other heroes because you need to get acquainted with different charges and what buttons trigger his skills.
Thus, this MultiVersus Rick guide will thoroughly explain all of his essential combos, perks, and many more aspects.
Best combos for MultiVersus Rick
Rick embodies the essence of neutral control and cooperation with allies to create effective combos. He can summon portals for his teammates, allowing them to pass through or send projectiles.
Moreover, Rick can enhance his allies by using his cooldown abilities, though the effectiveness of these enhancements depends on proper coordination with his team due to the nature of his high-skill ceiling combo.
The following are some of Rick's best combos that you can execute in battles:
Combo
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Side Attack Into Portal
Jump up 🡇 + J (Air)🡆 + J (3 times)🡆 + K 🡅 + J Jump up + J
Jump up🡇 + X (Air)🡆 + X (3 times)🡆 + Y🡅 + XJump up + X
Perks are essentially power-ups in MultiVersus that provide different enhancements to the fighters. When both players on a team choose the same perk, it will be stacked and consequently bolstered in strength.
Here are some top perk recommendations for Rick:
Perk type
Perk
Effect
Signature perk
Squanchin' Pyrotechnics
Although Rick's portal has a longer cooldown, allies that pass through a portal can ignite enemies with their next melee attack.
Allied projectiles that pass through the portal also ignite enemies. If enemies pass through a portal, they are ignited.
Team perk
That's flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
Strong perk
Airwalker
Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
Standard perk
Armor Killer
Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.
Rick perk list
All of Rick's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below:
Signature perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Well Rounded
Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.
Free
Squanchin' Pyrotechnics
Although Rick's portal has a longer cooldown, allies that pass through a portal can ignite enemies with their next melee attack.
Allied projectiles that pass through the portal also ignite enemies. If enemies pass through a portal, they are ignited.
1500 perk currency
Hephaestus, Who?
If Rick charges his whip attack, the final hit will knock enemies down toward Rick.
1500 perk currency
Team perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Purest of Motivations
Your team gains a 15% damage boost for ten seconds after an ally is rung out.
If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.
Free
That's Flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
1000 perk currency
Sturdy Dodger
Your team obtains armor for one second after parrying a projectile. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Stronger Than Ever
Your team gains armor for two seconds after respawning.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect
Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Protective Momentum
Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.
1000 perk currency
Press the Advantage
Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.
If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.
1000 perk currency
Strong perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Free
Troll Tactics
Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.
1000 perk currency
Last Stand
While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.
1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage
You deal one additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain.
1000 perk currency
Airwalker
Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block
Your dash attacks break armor.
1000 perk currency
Standard perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage.
Free
Static Electricity
After moving on the ground for four seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies.
1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your Winds
You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.
1000 perk currency
Clear the Air
Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.
1000 perk currency
Armor Killer
Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.
Rick is a locked character in MultiVersus. Thus, you need to buy him before using him in battle. There are only two ways for you to acquire him:
Using Fighter currency
Using Gleamium (requires money)
How much does Rick cost?
Rick can be obtained with 1000 Gleamium or 3000 Fighter currency from the store.
All Rick variants and prices
Variants
Price
SEAL Team Rick
1500 Gleamium
MultiVersus Rick fighter mastery rewards
The fighter mastery rewards system in MultiVersus is a major avenue for obtaining plentiful benefits within the game. It simply involves playing extensively with a particular character; this will lead to unlocking various in-game currency rewards.
Here are the rewards you can obtain by playing Rick:
Level
Rewards
1
Rick badge
2
125 Perk Currency
3
150 Perk Currency
4
175 Perk Currency
5
100 Fighter Currency
6
250 Perk Currency
7
275 Perk Currency
8
300 Perk Currency
9
325 Perk Currency
10
200 Fighter Currency
11
500 Perk Currency
12
600 Perk Currency
13
700 Perk Currency
14
300 Fighter Currency
15
150 Gleamium
Final
300 Perk Currency
That's all to cover our MultiVersus Rick guide on his best combos, perks, and other details.