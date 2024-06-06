  • home icon
  MultiVersus Rick guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

MultiVersus Rick guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 06, 2024 08:41 GMT
MultiVersus Rick guide
MultiVersus Rick guide (Image via Player First Games)

MultiVersus Rick is a mage/ranged character from the famous cartoon called Rick & Morty. He has a laser, rockets, and Mr. Meeseeks summons, which provide him with different poking and zoning options. As a mage hero, he can use numerous spells to buff his teammates while using many others to debuff his opponents.

Rick's skills take a long time to recharge, which means that he will not be able to use them often, but when he does, he creates disorder against opponents with portals and delayed projectiles. In summary, getting comfortable with Rick is generally more challenging than with other heroes because you need to get acquainted with different charges and what buttons trigger his skills.

Thus, this MultiVersus Rick guide will thoroughly explain all of his essential combos, perks, and many more aspects.

Best combos for MultiVersus Rick

All Rick move sets in MultiVersus (Image via Player First Games)
All Rick move sets in MultiVersus (Image via Player First Games)

Rick embodies the essence of neutral control and cooperation with allies to create effective combos. He can summon portals for his teammates, allowing them to pass through or send projectiles.

Moreover, Rick can enhance his allies by using his cooldown abilities, though the effectiveness of these enhancements depends on proper coordination with his team due to the nature of his high-skill ceiling combo.

The following are some of Rick's best combos that you can execute in battles:

Combo PC Xbox PlayStation
Side Attack Into Portal Jump up 🡇 + J (Air)🡆 + J (3 times)🡆 + K 🡅 + J Jump up + J Jump up🡇 + X (Air)🡆 + X (3 times)🡆 + Y🡅 + XJump up + X Jump up🡇 + Square (Air)🡆 + Square (3 times)🡆 + Triangle🡅 + SquareJump up + Square
Polymorph Portal 🡇 + K🡆 + KJump Up 🡆 + J 🡆 + J (2 times)🡆+ K 🡅 + JJump Up + K Jump Up + J 🡇 + X🡆 + XJump Up 🡆 + X🡆 + X (2 times)🡆+ Y🡅 + XJump Up + YJump Up + X 🡇 + Square🡆 + SquareJump Up 🡆 + Square🡆 + Square (2 times)🡆+ Triangle🡅 + SquareJump Up + TriangleJump Up + Square

Rick move list combo

Here are all the details of Rick's standard and special attacks, along with how you can perform them on different devices:

Attack move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundPlasma RushA/D (Hold) + JLeft/Right (Hold) + XLeft/Right (Hold) + Square
GroundTrigger HappyJXSquare
GroundYou like Augments?A/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
GroundLaser Whip, Baby!W + JUp + XUp + Square
GroundYeah, Fart bomb!S + JDown + XDown + Square
AirShooting Guns in the Air!J
XSquare
Air Personal Space A/D + J Left/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
Air Shove It Waaay Up There W + J Up + XUp + Square
Air Collatrickal Damage S + J Down + XDown + Square

Special move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundMeeseek and DestroyKYTriangle
GroundPortal TheoryA/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
GroundObviously A JetpackW + KUp + YUp + Triangle
GroundPolymorphic RayS + KDown + YDown + Triangle
AirMeeseeks, Up Here!KYTriangle
AirAerial Portal StuntsA/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
AirGoin' Even Higher!W + KUp + YUp + Triangle
AirFreefall PolymorphS + KDown + YDown + Triangle

Best perks for MultiVersus Rick

Specific perks can boost Rick&#039;s capabilities in battles. (Image via Player First Games)
Specific perks can boost Rick's capabilities in battles. (Image via Player First Games)

Perks are essentially power-ups in MultiVersus that provide different enhancements to the fighters. When both players on a team choose the same perk, it will be stacked and consequently bolstered in strength.

Here are some top perk recommendations for Rick:

Perk typePerk Effect
Signature perkSquanchin' Pyrotechnics
Although Rick's portal has a longer cooldown, allies that pass through a portal can ignite enemies with their next melee attack.

Allied projectiles that pass through the portal also ignite enemies. If enemies pass through a portal, they are ignited.
Team perkThat's flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
Strong perkAirwalkerPressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
Standard perkArmor KillerHitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.

Rick perk list

All of Rick's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below:

Signature perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Well RoundedReceive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.Free
Squanchin' PyrotechnicsAlthough Rick's portal has a longer cooldown, allies that pass through a portal can ignite enemies with their next melee attack.

Allied projectiles that pass through the portal also ignite enemies. If enemies pass through a portal, they are ignited.		1500 perk currency
Hephaestus, Who?If Rick charges his whip attack, the final hit will knock enemies down toward Rick.
1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Purest of MotivationsYour team gains a 15% damage boost for ten seconds after an ally is rung out.

If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.		Free
That's Flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.1000 perk currency
Sturdy DodgerYour team obtains armor for one second after parrying a projectile.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Stronger Than EverYour team gains armor for two seconds after respawning.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Snowball EffectYour team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Protective MomentumYour team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.		1000 perk currency
Press the AdvantageYour team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.

If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.		1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Speed Force AssistYou receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.Free
Troll TacticsYour taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.1000 perk currency
Last StandWhile you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.1000 perk currency
Collateral DamageYou deal one additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain.1000 perk currency
AirwalkerPressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 BlockYour dash attacks break armor.1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
PugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.Free
Static ElectricityAfter moving on the ground for four seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your WindsYou refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.1000 perk currency
Clear the AirParrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.1000 perk currency
Armor KillerHitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.1000 perk currency
Armor CrushYour fully charged attacks can break armor.1000 perk currency

How to unlock MultiVersus Rick?

There is only one variant available for Rick as of now. (Image via Player First Games)
There is only one variant available for Rick as of now. (Image via Player First Games)

Rick is a locked character in MultiVersus. Thus, you need to buy him before using him in battle. There are only two ways for you to acquire him:

  • Using Fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Rick cost?

Rick can be obtained with 1000 Gleamium or 3000 Fighter currency from the store.

All Rick variants and prices

VariantsPrice
SEAL Team Rick1500 Gleamium

MultiVersus Rick fighter mastery rewards

The fighter mastery rewards system in MultiVersus is a major avenue for obtaining plentiful benefits within the game. It simply involves playing extensively with a particular character; this will lead to unlocking various in-game currency rewards.

Here are the rewards you can obtain by playing Rick:

LevelRewards
1Rick badge
2125 Perk Currency
3150 Perk Currency
4175 Perk Currency
5100 Fighter Currency
6250 Perk Currency
7275 Perk Currency
8300 Perk Currency
9325 Perk Currency
10200 Fighter Currency
11500 Perk Currency
12600 Perk Currency
13700 Perk Currency
14300 Fighter Currency
15150 Gleamium
Final300 Perk Currency

That's all to cover our MultiVersus Rick guide on his best combos, perks, and other details.

