MultiVersus Rick guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

MultiVersus Rick is a mage/ranged character from the famous cartoon called Rick & Morty. He has a laser, rockets, and Mr. Meeseeks summons, which provide him with different poking and zoning options. As a mage hero, he can use numerous spells to buff his teammates while using many others to debuff his opponents.

Rick's skills take a long time to recharge, which means that he will not be able to use them often, but when he does, he creates disorder against opponents with portals and delayed projectiles. In summary, getting comfortable with Rick is generally more challenging than with other heroes because you need to get acquainted with different charges and what buttons trigger his skills.

Thus, this MultiVersus Rick guide will thoroughly explain all of his essential combos, perks, and many more aspects.

Trending

Best combos for MultiVersus Rick

All Rick move sets in MultiVersus (Image via Player First Games)

Rick embodies the essence of neutral control and cooperation with allies to create effective combos. He can summon portals for his teammates, allowing them to pass through or send projectiles.

Moreover, Rick can enhance his allies by using his cooldown abilities, though the effectiveness of these enhancements depends on proper coordination with his team due to the nature of his high-skill ceiling combo.

The following are some of Rick's best combos that you can execute in battles:

Combo PC Xbox PlayStation Side Attack Into Portal Jump up 🡇 + J (Air)🡆 + J (3 times)🡆 + K 🡅 + J Jump up + J Jump up🡇 + X (Air)🡆 + X (3 times)🡆 + Y🡅 + XJump up + X Jump up🡇 + Square (Air)🡆 + Square (3 times)🡆 + Triangle🡅 + SquareJump up + Square Polymorph Portal 🡇 + K🡆 + KJump Up 🡆 + J 🡆 + J (2 times)🡆+ K 🡅 + JJump Up + K Jump Up + J 🡇 + X🡆 + XJump Up 🡆 + X🡆 + X (2 times)🡆+ Y🡅 + XJump Up + YJump Up + X 🡇 + Square🡆 + SquareJump Up 🡆 + Square🡆 + Square (2 times)🡆+ Triangle🡅 + SquareJump Up + TriangleJump Up + Square

Rick move list combo

Here are all the details of Rick's standard and special attacks, along with how you can perform them on different devices:

Attack move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Plasma Rush A/D (Hold) + J Left/Right (Hold) + X Left/Right (Hold) + Square Ground Trigger Happy J X Square Ground You like Augments? A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Ground Laser Whip, Baby! W + J Up + X Up + Square Ground Yeah, Fart bomb! S + J Down + X Down + Square Air Shooting Guns in the Air! J

X Square Air Personal Space A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Air Shove It Waaay Up There W + J Up + X Up + Square Air Collatrickal Damage S + J Down + X Down + Square

Special move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Meeseek and Destroy K Y Triangle Ground Portal Theory A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Ground Obviously A Jetpack W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Ground Polymorphic Ray S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle Air Meeseeks, Up Here! K Y Triangle Air Aerial Portal Stunts A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Air Goin' Even Higher! W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Air Freefall Polymorph S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle

Read more: Best MultiVersus Mage/ranged characters

Best perks for MultiVersus Rick

Specific perks can boost Rick's capabilities in battles. (Image via Player First Games)

Perks are essentially power-ups in MultiVersus that provide different enhancements to the fighters. When both players on a team choose the same perk, it will be stacked and consequently bolstered in strength.

Here are some top perk recommendations for Rick:

Perk type Perk Effect Signature perk Squanchin' Pyrotechnics

Although Rick's portal has a longer cooldown, allies that pass through a portal can ignite enemies with their next melee attack.



Allied projectiles that pass through the portal also ignite enemies. If enemies pass through a portal, they are ignited.

Team perk That's flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. Strong perk Airwalker Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. Standard perk Armor Killer Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.

Rick perk list

All of Rick's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense. Free Squanchin' Pyrotechnics Although Rick's portal has a longer cooldown, allies that pass through a portal can ignite enemies with their next melee attack.



Allied projectiles that pass through the portal also ignite enemies. If enemies pass through a portal, they are ignited. 1500 perk currency Hephaestus, Who? If Rick charges his whip attack, the final hit will knock enemies down toward Rick.

1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations Your team gains a 15% damage boost for ten seconds after an ally is rung out.



If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds. Free That's Flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Your team obtains armor for one second after parrying a projectile.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Your team gains armor for two seconds after respawning.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled. 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster. 1000 perk currency Press the Advantage Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.



If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage. 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Free Troll Tactics Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff. 1000 perk currency Last Stand While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect. 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage You deal one additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain. 1000 perk currency Airwalker Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage. Free Static Electricity After moving on the ground for four seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Winds You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy. 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it. 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor. 1000 perk currency Armor Crush Your fully charged attacks can break armor. 1000 perk currency

Read more: MultiVersus Reindog guide

How to unlock MultiVersus Rick?

There is only one variant available for Rick as of now. (Image via Player First Games)

Rick is a locked character in MultiVersus. Thus, you need to buy him before using him in battle. There are only two ways for you to acquire him:

Using Fighter currency

Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Rick cost?

Rick can be obtained with 1000 Gleamium or 3000 Fighter currency from the store.

All Rick variants and prices

Variants Price SEAL Team Rick 1500 Gleamium

MultiVersus Rick fighter mastery rewards

The fighter mastery rewards system in MultiVersus is a major avenue for obtaining plentiful benefits within the game. It simply involves playing extensively with a particular character; this will lead to unlocking various in-game currency rewards.

Here are the rewards you can obtain by playing Rick:

Level Rewards 1 Rick badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Final 300 Perk Currency

That's all to cover our MultiVersus Rick guide on his best combos, perks, and other details.

Check out more guides for MultiVersus:

MultiVersus Joker guide || MultiVersus Morty guide ||

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback