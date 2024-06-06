MultiVersus Reindog guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

MultiVersus Reindog is a character solely created for Player First Games' title. Although he is classified as a Mage/ranged character in the game, he is a support unit. Reindog excels at weakening the opponent team through various status effects. For this reason, he shines best in 2v2 matches, where his partner (usually the damage dealer) needs to work closely with him.

If you want to learn more about Reindog in MultiVersus, this guide should give you all the essential details.

Best combos for MultiVersus Reindog

All Reindog move sets in MultiVersus (Image via Player First Games)

Reindog is a supporting character who can function as a zoner due to the nature of the projectiles he can use. The key to playing him effectively lies in using this zoning ability and his tether skill, which can pull your teammate out of harm's way.

Here are some of the prominent Reindog combos that you can perform in battles:

Combo PC Xbox PlayStation Tail Swat & Back Bumper Jump Up

🡇 + J (Air)

🡅 + J (Ground)

Jump Up + J (Air)

Jump Up

🡇 + X (Air)

🡅 + X (Ground)

Jump Up + X (Air) Jump Up

🡇 + Square (Air)

🡅 + Square (Ground)

Jump Up + Square (Air) Ptoo & Tail Swipe

Neutral Attack (Mid Range) + 🡆

🡆 + J

🡇 + J

RB (Mid Range) + 🡆

🡆 + X

🡇 + X

R1 (Mid Range) + 🡆

🡆 + Square

🡇 + Square Side Attack & Flying Chomp

🡆 + J (Close)

🡆 + J

🡅 + J

🡅 + J (Air)

🡆 + X (Close)

🡆 + X

🡅 + X

🡅 + X (Air) 🡆 + Square (Close)

🡆 + Square

🡅 + Square

🡅 + Square (Air) Jumping Spin Dog & Flying Chomp

🡆 + Jump Forward Short

🡆 + J (Air)

🡆 + J (Ground)

🡆 + J

🡅 + J (2 Times)

🡆 + Jump Forward Short

🡆 + X (Air)

🡆 + X (Ground)

🡆 + X

🡅 + X (2 Times)

🡆 + Jump Forward Short

🡆 + Square (Air)

🡆 + Square (Ground)

🡆 + Square

🡅 + Square (2 Times)

Reindog move list combo

Here are all the details of Reindog's standard and special attacks, along with how you can perform them on different devices:

Attack move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Stormdeer's Assault A/D (Hold) + J Left/Right (Hold) + X Left/Right (Hold) + Square Ground Ptoo! J X Square Ground Fluffy Combo A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Ground Back Bumper W + J Up + X Up + Square Ground Tail Swipe S + J Down + X Down + Square Air Ptoo! J X Square Air Spin-Dog A/D + J Left/Right + X Left/Right + Square Air Flying Chomp W + J Up + X Up + Square Air Tail Swat S + J Down + X Down + Square

Special move list combos:

Move type Move name PC Xbox PlayStation Ground Love Leash K Y Triangle Ground Flounce Pounce A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Ground Power Crystal W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Ground Fireball S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle Air Love Leash K Y Triangle Air Fireworks Master A/D + K Left/Right + Y Left/Right + Triangle Air Flying Floof W + K Up + Y Up + Triangle Air Meteor S + K Down + Y Down + Triangle

Read more: Best MultiVersus characters for new players

Best perks for MultiVersus Reindog

Choosing the best perks for Reindog is crucial. (Image via Player First Games)

In MultiVersus combat, one of the critical components is the use of perks. These power-ups offer specific enhancements for characters upon attachment. This means choosing the right perks can make Reindog efficient and more competent in battle.

Here are some top perk recommendations for Reindog:

Perk type Perk Effect Signature perk Fire Fluff

Reindog's fireball creates a larger firewall after hitting the ground.

Team perk That's flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. Strong perk Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Standard perk Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage.



Reindog perk list

All of Reindog's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below:

Signature perk list:

Perk Effect Price Well Rounded Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense. Free Fire Fluff Reindog's fireball creates a larger firewall after hitting the ground. 1500 perk currency Crystal Pal Reindog's crystal follows him as it descends. 1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

Perk Effect Price Purest of Motivations Your team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.



If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds. Free That's Flammable, Doc! Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them. 1000 perk currency Sturdy Dodger Your team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Stronger Than Ever Your team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled. 1000 perk currency Snowball Effect Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled. 1000 perk currency Protective Momentum Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.



If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster. 1000 perk currency Press the Advantage Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.



If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage. 1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

Perk Effect Price Speed Force Assist You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed. Free Troll Tactics Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff. 1000 perk currency Last Stand While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect. 1000 perk currency Collateral Damage You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain. 1000 perk currency Airwalker Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry. 1000 perk currency 2 Fast 2 Block Your dash attacks break armor. 1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

Perk Effect Price Pugilist Your melee attacks deal increased damage. Free Static Electricity After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency Second Wind Beneath Your Winds You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy. 1000 perk currency Clear the Air Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it. 1000 perk currency Armor Killer Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor. 1000 perk currency Armor Crush Your fully charged attacks can break armor. 1000 perk currency

Read more: MultiVersus Arya Stark guide

How to unlock MultiVersus Reindog

Unlock Reindog using Fighter currency or Gleamium. (Image via Player First Games)

As Reindog is locked first, you must purchase him to use him in battles. There are only two ways to acquire him:

Using Fighter currency

Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Reindog cost?

You can unlock Reindog by purchasing him using 1000 Gleamium or 3000 Fighter currency from the store.

All Reindog variants and prices

Variants Price Battle Reindog 1500 Gleamium Golden Reindog 1500 Gleamium Mummy Reindog 1500 Gleamium Tea Time Reindog 1500 Gleamium Chef Reindog 800 Gleamium Guardian Reindog 800 Gleamium Holiday Reindog 800 Gleamium Tooniverse Reindog 500 Gleamium

MultiVersus Reindog fighter mastery rewards

The fighter mastery rewards system in MultiVersus is a prominent way to get numerous benefits in the game. All you have to do is play with a specific character more and more, and it will unlock different in-game currency rewards.

The following table shows the rewards you can get by playing Reindog:

Level Rewards 1 Reindog badge 2 125 Perk Currency 3 150 Perk Currency 4 175 Perk Currency 5 100 Fighter Currency 6 250 Perk Currency 7 275 Perk Currency 8 300 Perk Currency 9 325 Perk Currency 10 200 Fighter Currency 11 500 Perk Currency 12 600 Perk Currency 13 700 Perk Currency 14 300 Fighter Currency 15 150 Gleamium Final 300 Perk Currency

That's all to cover our MultiVersus Reindog guide on his best combos, perks, and other details.

