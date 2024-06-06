MultiVersus Reindog guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more
MultiVersus Reindog is a character solely created for Player First Games' title. Although he is classified as a Mage/ranged character in the game, he is a support unit. Reindog excels at weakening the opponent team through various status effects. For this reason, he shines best in 2v2 matches, where his partner (usually the damage dealer) needs to work closely with him.
If you want to learn more about Reindog in MultiVersus, this guide should give you all the essential details.
Best combos for MultiVersus Reindog
Reindog is a supporting character who can function as a zoner due to the nature of the projectiles he can use. The key to playing him effectively lies in using this zoning ability and his tether skill, which can pull your teammate out of harm's way.
Here are some of the prominent Reindogcombos that you can perform in battles:
Combo
PC
Xbox
PlayStation
Tail Swat & Back Bumper
Jump Up 🡇 + J (Air) 🡅 + J (Ground) Jump Up + J (Air)
Jump Up 🡇 + X (Air) 🡅 + X (Ground) Jump Up + X (Air)
Jump Up 🡇 + Square (Air) 🡅 + Square (Ground) Jump Up + Square (Air)
In MultiVersus combat, one of the critical components is the use of perks. These power-ups offer specific enhancements for characters upon attachment. This means choosing the right perks can make Reindog efficient and more competent in battle.
Here are some top perk recommendations for Reindog:
Perk type
Perk
Effect
Signature perk
Fire Fluff
Reindog's fireball creates a larger firewall after hitting the ground.
Team perk
That's flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
Strong perk
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Standard perk
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage.
Reindog perk list
All of Reindog's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below:
Signature perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Well Rounded
Receive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.
Free
Fire Fluff
Reindog's fireball creates a larger firewall after hitting the ground.
1500 perk currency
Crystal Pal
Reindog's crystal follows him as it descends.
1500 perk currency
Team perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Purest of Motivations
Your team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.
If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.
Free
That's Flammable, Doc!
Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
1000 perk currency
Sturdy Dodger
Your team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile. If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Stronger Than Ever
Your team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Snowball Effect
Your team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.
1000 perk currency
Protective Momentum
Your team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.
1000 perk currency
Press the Advantage
Your team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.
If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.
1000 perk currency
Strong perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Speed Force Assist
You receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Free
Troll Tactics
Your taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.
1000 perk currency
Last Stand
While you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.
1000 perk currency
Collateral Damage
You deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain.
1000 perk currency
Airwalker
Pressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.
1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 Block
Your dash attacks break armor.
1000 perk currency
Standard perk list:
Perk
Effect
Price
Pugilist
Your melee attacks deal increased damage.
Free
Static Electricity
After moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies.
1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your Winds
You refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.
1000 perk currency
Clear the Air
Parrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.
1000 perk currency
Armor Killer
Hitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.
As Reindog is locked first, you must purchase him to use him in battles. There are only two ways to acquire him:
Using Fighter currency
Using Gleamium (requires money)
How much does Reindog cost?
You can unlock Reindog by purchasing him using 1000 Gleamium or 3000 Fightercurrency from the store.
All Reindog variants and prices
Variants
Price
Battle Reindog
1500 Gleamium
Golden Reindog
1500 Gleamium
Mummy Reindog
1500 Gleamium
Tea Time Reindog
1500 Gleamium
Chef Reindog
800 Gleamium
Guardian Reindog
800 Gleamium
Holiday Reindog
800 Gleamium
Tooniverse Reindog
500 Gleamium
MultiVersus Reindog fighter mastery rewards
The fighter mastery rewards system in MultiVersus is a prominent way to get numerous benefits in the game. All you have to do is play with a specific character more and more, and it will unlock different in-game currency rewards.
The following table shows the rewards you can get by playing Reindog:
Level
Rewards
1
Reindog badge
2
125 Perk Currency
3
150 Perk Currency
4
175 Perk Currency
5
100 Fighter Currency
6
250 Perk Currency
7
275 Perk Currency
8
300 Perk Currency
9
325 Perk Currency
10
200 Fighter Currency
11
500 Perk Currency
12
600 Perk Currency
13
700 Perk Currency
14
300 Fighter Currency
15
150 Gleamium
Final
300 Perk Currency
That's all to cover our MultiVersus Reindog guide on his best combos, perks, and other details.