MultiVersus Reindog guide: Best combos, perks, how to unlock, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 06, 2024 06:26 GMT
MultiVersus Reindog guide (Image via Player First Games)

MultiVersus Reindog is a character solely created for Player First Games' title. Although he is classified as a Mage/ranged character in the game, he is a support unit. Reindog excels at weakening the opponent team through various status effects. For this reason, he shines best in 2v2 matches, where his partner (usually the damage dealer) needs to work closely with him.

If you want to learn more about Reindog in MultiVersus, this guide should give you all the essential details.

Best combos for MultiVersus Reindog

All Reindog move sets in MultiVersus (Image via Player First Games)
Reindog is a supporting character who can function as a zoner due to the nature of the projectiles he can use. The key to playing him effectively lies in using this zoning ability and his tether skill, which can pull your teammate out of harm's way.

Here are some of the prominent Reindog combos that you can perform in battles:

ComboPCXboxPlayStation
Tail Swat & Back BumperJump Up
🡇 + J (Air)
🡅 + J (Ground)
Jump Up + J (Air)
Jump Up
🡇 + X (Air)
🡅 + X (Ground)
Jump Up + X (Air)		Jump Up
🡇 + Square (Air)
🡅 + Square (Ground)
Jump Up + Square (Air)
Ptoo & Tail Swipe
Neutral Attack (Mid Range) + 🡆
🡆 + J
🡇 + J
RB (Mid Range) + 🡆
🡆 + X
🡇 + X
R1 (Mid Range) + 🡆
🡆 + Square
🡇 + Square
Side Attack & Flying Chomp
🡆 + J (Close)
🡆 + J
🡅 + J
🡅 + J (Air)
🡆 + X (Close)
🡆 + X
🡅 + X
🡅 + X (Air)		🡆 + Square (Close)
🡆 + Square
🡅 + Square
🡅 + Square (Air)
Jumping Spin Dog & Flying Chomp
🡆 + Jump Forward Short
🡆 + J (Air)
🡆 + J (Ground)
🡆 + J
🡅 + J (2 Times)
🡆 + Jump Forward Short
🡆 + X (Air)
🡆 + X (Ground)
🡆 + X
🡅 + X (2 Times)
🡆 + Jump Forward Short
🡆 + Square (Air)
🡆 + Square (Ground)
🡆 + Square
🡅 + Square (2 Times)

Reindog move list combo

Here are all the details of Reindog's standard and special attacks, along with how you can perform them on different devices:

Attack move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundStormdeer's AssaultA/D (Hold) + JLeft/Right (Hold) + XLeft/Right (Hold) + Square
GroundPtoo!JXSquare
GroundFluffy ComboA/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
GroundBack BumperW + JUp + XUp + Square
GroundTail SwipeS + JDown + XDown + Square
AirPtoo!JXSquare
AirSpin-DogA/D + JLeft/Right + XLeft/Right + Square
AirFlying ChompW + JUp + XUp + Square
AirTail SwatS + JDown + XDown + Square

Special move list combos:

Move typeMove namePCXboxPlayStation
GroundLove LeashKYTriangle
GroundFlounce PounceA/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
GroundPower CrystalW + KUp + YUp + Triangle
GroundFireballS + KDown + YDown + Triangle
AirLove LeashKYTriangle
AirFireworks MasterA/D + KLeft/Right + YLeft/Right + Triangle
AirFlying FloofW + KUp + YUp + Triangle
AirMeteorS + KDown + YDown + Triangle

Read more: Best MultiVersus characters for new players

Best perks for MultiVersus Reindog

Choosing the best perks for Reindog is crucial. (Image via Player First Games)

In MultiVersus combat, one of the critical components is the use of perks. These power-ups offer specific enhancements for characters upon attachment. This means choosing the right perks can make Reindog efficient and more competent in battle.

Here are some top perk recommendations for Reindog:

Perk typePerk Effect
Signature perkFire Fluff
Reindog's fireball creates a larger firewall after hitting the ground.
Team perkThat's flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.
Strong perkSpeed Force AssistYou receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.
Standard perkPugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.

Reindog perk list

All of Reindog's signature, strong, team, and standard perks are listed below:

Signature perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Well RoundedReceive a 5% boost to damage dealt and defense.Free
Fire FluffReindog's fireball creates a larger firewall after hitting the ground.1500 perk currency
Crystal PalReindog's crystal follows him as it descends.1500 perk currency

Team perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Purest of MotivationsYour team gains a 15% damage boost for 10 seconds after an ally is rung out.

If a teammate also selects this perk, the boost lasts for 20 seconds.		Free
That's Flammable, Doc!Your teammate can melee an enemy after hitting them with a projectile to ignite them.1000 perk currency
Sturdy DodgerYour team obtains armor for 1 second after parrying a projectile.
If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Stronger Than EverYour team gains armor for 2 seconds after respawning.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the armor duration is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Snowball EffectYour team obtains a 7% damage boost against the enemy with the highest damage.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the damage boost is doubled.		1000 perk currency
Protective MomentumYour team obtains a projectile shield after running on the ground in a similar direction for at least 0.5 seconds.

If a teammate also chooses this perk, the projectile shield will activate faster.		1000 perk currency
Press the AdvantageYour team applies a stack of weakened after knocking back enemies that are above 125 damage.

If a teammate chooses the same perk, weakened is applied above 110 damage.		1000 perk currency

Strong perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
Speed Force AssistYou receive a 5% increase in base movement speed.Free
Troll TacticsYour taunts are fancier. However, taunting gives your enemies a rage buff.1000 perk currency
Last StandWhile you have at least 100 damage, knocking back enemies will apply the weakened effect.1000 perk currency
Collateral DamageYou deal 1 additional damage when you knock back enemies into terrain.1000 perk currency
AirwalkerPressing a neutral dodge in the air will spawn a platform beneath you. It consumes half of your dodge meter and overrides parry.1000 perk currency
2 Fast 2 BlockYour dash attacks break armor.1000 perk currency

Standard perk list:

PerkEffectPrice
PugilistYour melee attacks deal increased damage.Free
Static ElectricityAfter moving on the ground for 4 seconds, the next projectile applies a shocked effect to enemies. 1000 perk currency
Second Wind Beneath Your WindsYou refresh all air abilities after ringing out an enemy.1000 perk currency
Clear the AirParrying an enemy projectile will reflect it.1000 perk currency
Armor KillerHitting an armored opponent will briefly stop them from using armor.1000 perk currency
Armor CrushYour fully charged attacks can break armor.1000 perk currency

Read more: MultiVersus Arya Stark guide

How to unlock MultiVersus Reindog

Unlock Reindog using Fighter currency or Gleamium. (Image via Player First Games)

As Reindog is locked first, you must purchase him to use him in battles. There are only two ways to acquire him:

  • Using Fighter currency
  • Using Gleamium (requires money)

How much does Reindog cost?

You can unlock Reindog by purchasing him using 1000 Gleamium or 3000 Fighter currency from the store.

All Reindog variants and prices

VariantsPrice
Battle Reindog1500 Gleamium
Golden Reindog1500 Gleamium
Mummy Reindog1500 Gleamium
Tea Time Reindog1500 Gleamium
Chef Reindog800 Gleamium
Guardian Reindog800 Gleamium
Holiday Reindog800 Gleamium
Tooniverse Reindog500 Gleamium

MultiVersus Reindog fighter mastery rewards

The fighter mastery rewards system in MultiVersus is a prominent way to get numerous benefits in the game. All you have to do is play with a specific character more and more, and it will unlock different in-game currency rewards.

The following table shows the rewards you can get by playing Reindog:

LevelRewards
1Reindog badge
2125 Perk Currency
3150 Perk Currency
4175 Perk Currency
5100 Fighter Currency
6250 Perk Currency
7275 Perk Currency
8300 Perk Currency
9325 Perk Currency
10200 Fighter Currency
11500 Perk Currency
12600 Perk Currency
13700 Perk Currency
14300 Fighter Currency
15150 Gleamium
Final300 Perk Currency

That's all to cover our MultiVersus Reindog guide on his best combos, perks, and other details.

