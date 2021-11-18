Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, channel rank, monthly income, and Discord link

Free Fire's increasing popularity has subsequently led to increased content being created in various languages globally. Munna Bhai Gaming has emerged as one of the most popular Indian YouTubers who regularly uploads videos in Telugu.

He has a massive subscriber base of 2.53 million at the time of writing. In addition, the number of views on his YouTube channel has surpassed 237 million.

Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 402752655.

Lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Munna Bhai Gaming has 11981 squad games to his name and has outclassed his enemies in 3703, which comes down to a win percentage of 30.90%. With 47493 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.74.

Meanwhile, he has bettered his foes in 647 of 2614 duo games, leading to a win rate of 24.75%. In the process, he has 9733 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.95.

The content creator has played 4119 solo matches as well and has come out on top on 1106 occasions, equating to a win ratio of 26.85%. He has accumulated 19019 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.31.

Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, he has played 255 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 111, translating to a win rate of 43.52%. Munna Bhai Gaming has notched 1664 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 11.56.

Apart from this, he has played three duo games and has a single victory, maintaining a win percentage of 33.33%. He has racked up 27 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 13.50.

Munna Bhai Gaming has participated in 45 solo matches and has triumphed in 12 of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 26.66%. With a K/D ratio of 5.73, he has 189 kills.

Note: Stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Munna Bhai Gaming continues to play matches.

Monthly income and discord link

Munna Bhai Gaming's earnings and more (Image via Free Fire)

According to Social Blade, his monthly earnings are said to lie between $1.9K and $30.7K.

To join Munna Bhai Gaming's server on Discord, use this link.

YouTube channel and rank

Munna Bhai Gaming's YouTube channel has been active for several years, with regular videos and livestreams of Free Fire. Within the last 30 days, he has earned 70 thousand subscribers and received 7.683 million views.

According to Social Blade, his country rank is 1210.

Edited by Siddharth Satish