Twitch streamer Murda captures a car crash during a drag race

Twitch streamer Murda was streaming drag races when he captured the accident that happened in front of him. The livestream took a horrific turn when, just seconds after starting, one of the contenders lost control of his car and crashed.

'Drag Race' is a popular form of racing, where drivers compete on a short track to test their cars' acceleration. Murda captured a similar accident a few weeks ago while streaming from the same track.

Murda @Murdatv Time to go to Church!! HOOD TRACK!!! Time to go to Church!! HOOD TRACK!!! https://t.co/uR22cqhDFw

Murda captures a Mustang hitting the wall during a drag race

Murda's latest livestream took place from a familiar location. On a previous stream a few weeks ago, the same "hood track" was the site for a horrific crash involving another Mustang.

At the racetrack, the two competing cars were revving up, preparing for the green light. The race began as the cars blasted past the crowd, while the streamer livestreamed the exciting event from the track.

The car on the left, a yellow Mustang GT350, seemed to have had a slow start as it trailed behind its opponent. The gap between them continued to increase when suddenly, the yellow car spun out of control.

Murda @Murdatv Maaan Hood Track was fuckin Lit tonight folks sheeeeeee!!! Thank you all for tha Support folks i will see yall Tuesday for some GTA RP!! My fav race of tha night! Maaan Hood Track was fuckin Lit tonight folks sheeeeeee!!! Thank you all for tha Support folks i will see yall Tuesday for some GTA RP!! My fav race of tha night! https://t.co/xRP1fIIjwn

The Mustang spun 180° across the track and crashed into the sidewall. It, however, did not come to a stop and continued to accelerate in reverse. In doing so, the car's trunk repeatedly slammed against the sidewalls until it finally came to a stop.

Murda had earlier warned viewers, online and offline, that the track was not fully prepared for the races. After the crash took place, the streamer exclaimed in frustration:

"Didn't I just say that was gonna happen? I told you that s*** was going to happen! There you have it, folks."

Later in the stream, Murda and his group of friends analyzed the crash. They discussed how driving on wet tyres/track caused the accident.

Viewers react to the Mustang accident

In a second incident of a similar nature, Murda's viewers couldn't help but bring out the similarities between the crashes. The accidents seemed to have taken place at the same exact spot on the track, causing fans to wonder if the track itself was up to the required quality to host a drag race.

Others questioned the Mustangs involved in the race.

Scott @Chemainiac @Murdatv It’s always the Mustangs at hood track @Murdatv It’s always the Mustangs at hood track

Nick S @NickinCA88 @Murdatv I didn't even have to read the title or watch the full clip before I saw two Mustangs and already knew exactly what was going to happen.. @Murdatv I didn't even have to read the title or watch the full clip before I saw two Mustangs and already knew exactly what was going to happen..

Unique "Murda" is popular for streaming 'in-real-life' (IRL) car races. An enthusiastic racer himself, Murda often displays his car workshops and customized car builds on stream. He also holds a World Record for the Fastest Street Lexus.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul