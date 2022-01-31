Twitch streamer Murda captures horrific drag race accident on livestream

Twitch streamer Murda was streaming drag races from a 'hood track' when he captured an accident that took place in front of him. The livestream took a horrific turn when, just seconds after starting, one of the contenders lost control of his car and crashed.

The ill-fated accident took place during teh creator's livestream from a drag race. 'Drag Race' is a popular form of racing, where drivers compete on a short track to test their cars' acceleration. The crashed car, a 66 Mustang, took out its opponent prior to its own collision.

Unique "Murda" is popular for streaming 'in-real-life' (IRL) car races. An enthusiastic racer himself, Murda often displays his car workshops and customized car builds on stream. He also holds a World Record for the Fastest Street Lexus.

Murda captures a horrific accident while livestreaming a drag race, on-lookers rush to the drivers' aid

Two competing cars were revving up, preparing for the go light, as Murda livestreamed the race. The race began and the cars blasted past the crowd, onto the track. However, mere seconds later, the car on the left seemingly lost traction and spun out.

It crashed into its opponent on the right, and threw them into the sidewall. The car then continued to spin out of control until it collided head-on with the safety barrier. As the accident took place, the crowd could be heard gasping in the background. Several viewers then rushed towards the crashsite.

Filming the event from a distance, Murda exclaimed:

"Oh, that's bad! That's bad."

The streamer then began heading towards the crashsite. While walking, he talked about the probability of the accident, and referred to an incident that happened earlier in the stream. The same car had a near-miss earlier and he speculated that the car may have had some performance issues.

"I don't think he should've ran it (the car) after that one time where he almost hit the wall. Something's wrong with that car."

Murda @Murdatv they closed a lil early folks but thnx for comin out yall!!! See yall tomorrow Welp guys it was fun till My boy Dudely Crashedthey closed a lil early folks but thnx for comin out yall!!! See yall tomorrow Welp guys it was fun till My boy Dudely Crashed😔 they closed a lil early folks but thnx for comin out yall!!! See yall tomorrow

"Something's definitely wrong, cause that's the same car that almost crashed earlier. But he wanted to send it again."

The streamer also mentioned that the car spun out at the same location where it had narrowly avoided a collision earlier. Pointing with his hand, he indicated at a spot further down the straight stretch of the race track.

"And it's almost around the same area, up there."

A clip of the aftermath of the incident showed how the head-on collision severely damaged the car and injured its driver.

Audience displays concern for the driver

As clips of the incident began circulating online, viewers poured out their concerns for those involved in the crash. A discussion regarding safeguards against such crashes also took place.

Harry @kcfoodsci @Murdatv The 2nd hit was hard I hope they have safety gear @Murdatv The 2nd hit was hard I hope they have safety gear

Taylor Made @TaylorMade_88_ @Murdatv They need hay bales lined up before the walls for added protection/cushion. @Murdatv They need hay bales lined up before the walls for added protection/cushion.

Also Read Article Continues below

There was no official statement regarding the condition of the drivers involved in the crash. However, the driver involved in the head-on collision is alleged to have suffered some broken bones.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan