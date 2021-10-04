Mushrooms in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: How and where to get them, DIY recipes, and more

Fall brings a lot of new items to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. One of these items is the multipurpose mushroom.

Mushrooms are a very important item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Not only can they be used for multiple DIY recipes, they can also be consumed by players to gain stamina and health.

Since mushrooms are so important in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players aim to collect as much of them as possible. Here's how players can collect mushrooms in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what they can use them for.

How to collect mushrooms in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are quite a few varieties of mushrooms in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They are divided into the following categories:

Elegant mushrooms

Round mushrooms

Skinny mushrooms

Flat mushrooms

Rare mushrooms

Mushrooms are generally quite easy to collect, as players simply have to go near them and pull them up. However, mushrooms only spawn near hardwood trees, so make sure you have plenty of them on your Animal Crossing island.

Rare mushrooms, however, pose a slightly more difficult challenge. Since this variety of mushrooms is located underground, they are somewhat more elusive to find. However, they will always be situated near hardwood trees, and can be located by the star symbol that denotes the presence of a fossil. Players can usually harvest about five mushrooms per day.

YouTuber Mayor Mori shared multiple tips and tricks for collecting mushrooms in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Uses of mushrooms in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players can use mushrooms in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for two main purposes: gaining stamina and crafting DIY recipes. To gain stamina from mushrooms, players have to consume them.

Here are all the DIY mushroom recipes that players can craft in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during mushroom season.

Also Read

Forest Flooring

Forest Wall

Mush Lamp

Mush Log

Mush Low Stool

Mush Parasol

Mush Partition

Mush Table

Mush Wall

Mush Umbrella

Mushroom Wand

Mushroom Wreath

Mushrooms provide a very cozy and woodland theme to the island, which appeals to a lot of people's esthetics. This, thereby, adds to the appeal of the fall update in Animal Crossing.

Edited by Danyal Arabi