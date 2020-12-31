"My brother's a fake fighter": Jake Paul on Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Jr

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul recently spoke about his brother Logan Paul's chances against Floyd Mayweather. It was far from encouraging.
In an exclusive interview with TMZ, Jake Paul did not mince any words. He plainly stated that his brother is "f***ed" against Floyd Mayweather. He also reminded people that the boxing legend has a record of 50-0.
He didn't stop there, though. He went on to label the exhibition fight as "bad for the sport."
Jake Paul was quick to remind everyone that he was the "real fighter" in the family. He did not seem optimistic at all, which shouldn't really come as a surprise.
Jake Paul shares his thoughts on Logan Paul Vs Floyd Mayweather
The interviewer gave Jake Paul the example of Manny Pacquiao, who failed to make a significant impact against Mayweather. The interviewer also questioned Logan Paul's boxing credentials. Jake Paul agreed.
"My brother's f***ed! It's bad for the sport. I think it's just for clout. You know my brother's the fake fighter. I'm the real fighter. He's 0-. I'm 3-0. But you know, I wish him the best of luck ."
"Just don't get in there with the guy who's never been knocked down. He was knocked down once and it was by accident!"
Jake Paul's recent comments invited quite a few reactions online. Fans couldn't wait to respond to his comments on Twitter. Here's what some of them had to say:
From making questionable statements to exhibiting reckless behavior, Jake Paul is one of the most polarizing figures on the internet.
After starting as a content creator, he is now focussed on making a full-time switch to professional boxing. He recently grabbed headlines with a KO demolition of NBA star Nate Robinson.
Since his victory, he has been calling out several MMA stars. He even called out the likes of Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis.
Logan Paul is scheduled to take on Floyd Mayweather Jr on the February 20th, 2021.
Published 31 Dec 2020, 22:14 IST