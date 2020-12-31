"My brother's a fake fighter": Jake Paul on Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Jr

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul recently spoke about his brother Logan Paul's chances against Floyd Mayweather. It was far from encouraging.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, Jake Paul did not mince any words. He plainly stated that his brother is "f***ed" against Floyd Mayweather. He also reminded people that the boxing legend has a record of 50-0.

Logan Paul's a "fake fighter" who has no business being in the ring with Floyd Mayweather ... so says his own brother, Jake, who tells TMZ Sports the dude is "f***ked" against the 50-0 boxer. https://t.co/1t8IR63mOz — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 31, 2020

He didn't stop there, though. He went on to label the exhibition fight as "bad for the sport."

Jake Paul was quick to remind everyone that he was the "real fighter" in the family. He did not seem optimistic at all, which shouldn't really come as a surprise.

Jake Paul shares his thoughts on Logan Paul Vs Floyd Mayweather

The interviewer gave Jake Paul the example of Manny Pacquiao, who failed to make a significant impact against Mayweather. The interviewer also questioned Logan Paul's boxing credentials. Jake Paul agreed.

"My brother's f***ed! It's bad for the sport. I think it's just for clout. You know my brother's the fake fighter. I'm the real fighter. He's 0-. I'm 3-0. But you know, I wish him the best of luck ."

"Just don't get in there with the guy who's never been knocked down. He was knocked down once and it was by accident!"

Jake Paul's recent comments invited quite a few reactions online. Fans couldn't wait to respond to his comments on Twitter. Here's what some of them had to say:

that’s how low he is talking shit on his brother so much for family — leonel (@leonel4real_) December 31, 2020

anyone who thinks either one of them has a chance in a boxing career is inbred af — rightio then (@bruvondaskreets) December 31, 2020

Lmaooooo but him doing what he’s doing against MMA guys is “good” for the sport? — Melvin Mansoor (@MelvinMansoor) December 31, 2020

the truth is gonna hurt less than the actual pain of him getting laid out by Mayweather...he seriously can't think he stands a chance of winning does he... — Logan Carter (@misery186) December 31, 2020

not wrong but Jake’s trash too? — ✨MEG💰💞💎✨ (@h0ttgirlmeg) December 31, 2020

Both brothers are trash. But I’d like to see Jake accept Canelos fight so I can happily watch him get annihilated. — 𝕹𝖎𝖈𝖐 𝕾𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖑𝖎𝖓 (@SandlinInc) December 31, 2020

His first fight was even worse the guy just ran whole fight... — Séamus McHugh (@smchugh589) December 31, 2020

Has only fought two people who were smaller and less experienced than him. Has a fight booked with Askren which isn't even a boxer. Then proceeds to call his brother which is challenging one of the greatest of all time and has a decent shot because of the height. Delusional. — Leebenjonnen🌚 (@LeebenjonnenB) December 31, 2020

beating 2 midgets and a nba player got his ego sky high lol — PC Jacob (@PCJacob4) December 31, 2020

From making questionable statements to exhibiting reckless behavior, Jake Paul is one of the most polarizing figures on the internet.

After starting as a content creator, he is now focussed on making a full-time switch to professional boxing. He recently grabbed headlines with a KO demolition of NBA star Nate Robinson.

Since his victory, he has been calling out several MMA stars. He even called out the likes of Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul is scheduled to take on Floyd Mayweather Jr on the February 20th, 2021.