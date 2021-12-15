×
"My hair is very, very curly": Corpse Husband's first ever reveal breaks Twitter

Corpse Husband does a &#039;shadow reveal&#039; and breaks the internet (Image via Sportskeeda)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
Modified Dec 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Corpse Husband has grown to become one of the most popular streamers over the last few years. Although the streamer has been on YouTube for quite some time, he rose to fame during the Among Us era.

He has always kept his appearance a mystery. Although there have been some alleged face leaks, thus far, the streamer has successfully kept his identity a secret.

Corpse Husband recently took to Twitter to celebrate his song 'E-Girls Are Ruining My Life!' hitting 200 million streams on Spotify.

happy corpsetwtselfieday and happy 200M to E-Girlsthanku for everything ✨appreciateu endlessly......💤 https://t.co/1UHDMwI5T3
"Thank you for everything, appreciate you endlessly."

He shared his achievement along with a 2 second video of his shadow, which has sent his fans into a frenzy.

Twitter goes into a frenzy as Corpse Husband shares his 'shadow reveal'

Corpse Husband's appearance has been a matter of great curiosity for all his fans, so the streamer teasing his fans with a shadow reveal yielded the expected result. Fans on Twitter could not control their excitement, sharing the clip on their own pages as well.

im omw making apology letter ..[ #onlycurls #corpsehusbandfanart #corpsehusbandfanart @Corpse_Husband @CORPSE ] https://t.co/0aRHpnvnye
corpse husband: a very important thread https://t.co/yjNgf3Nwy5
Head empty, just Corpse Husband shadow thoughts https://t.co/NBrjUFo3ry

The streamer had revealed in a recent stream that his hair is quite curly.

"My hair is very, very curly. I have very curly hair."

Corpse also received a lot of support from his fellow streamers after sharing his achievements. Streamers like Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, Karl Jacobs, and many more congratulated Corpse.

@CORPSE CONGRATS ON 200MILLION EGIRLS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ALSO YOU HAVE VERY PRETTY CURLY HAIR !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
@CORPSE Handsome hunk!
@CORPSE HAPPY 200 MILLION!!!! SUCH LUSCIOUS LOCKS ✨
@CORPSE Even your shadow’s cool wtf
@CORPSE CONGRATS CORPSE! (your shadow is so handsome)

Not many streamers have met Corpse face to face, with Sykkuno being one of the few streamers who have. Corpse had earlier stated that he was not very comfortable with his appearance, which is why he had opted for a faceless identity.

However, it is great to see the streamer slowly becoming more and more comfortable with revealing details about his appearance, especially after the entire Corpse Husband face reveal controversy.

Back in early September, a few pictures surfaced online, claiming to be of Corpse Husand. The streamer faced a lot of backlash after these images surfaced, where people were harassing the person in the picture for their appearance. However, there is no concrete proof that the person in the pictures is Corpse Husband.

