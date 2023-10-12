My Hero Ultra Rumble guide: How to block an enemy attack

Hero Ultra Rumble has garnered a favorable reception within the gaming community thanks to its unique gameplay mechanics. It is basically an online free-to-play battle royale game where you join forces with two other players to take on rival teams. If you're seeking an engaging way to pass the time, Hero Ultra Rumble is an ideal choice, as its gameplay can captivate you for hours. Nonetheless, there are some crucial aspects of the game that you should definitely be aware of.

Hero Ultra Rumble is a thrilling action game where blocking enemies’ attacks can significantly boost your chances of winning matches. The better you skillfully evade your opponents' attacks, the higher your odds of emerging victorious. This article offers insights into effectively defending against enemy attacks in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

Dodge mechanics in My Hero Ultra Rumble

Execute dodge rolls in order to evade (Image via Bandai Namco)

The game features a dedicated blocking mechanism for incoming enemy strikes. It features a distinctive dodge system that hinges on the Guard Points Bar. Basically, whenever your character sustains damage, the Guard Points Bar automatically absorbs a portion of that damage. Once the bar is fully depleted, you can replenish it using Potions.

You also have the option to execute dodge rolls to evade enemy attacks. To perform a dodge roll, simply double-tap the jump button in a specific direction. In summary, it's crucial to monitor the Guard Points Bar in My Hero Ultra Rumble because it's the sole means of enhancing your character's survivability.

When your Guard Points Bar is depleted, make an effort to restore it using potions, which can be found in chests. It's worth noting that these potions come in various colors: green potions replenish your health, while blue potions aid in restoring the Guard Points Bar.

Restore Guard Points Bar (Image via Bandai Namco)

Additionally, there's another defensive technique in the game known as the Plus Ultra mechanics. At the beginning of each match, your character gradually fills the PU scale. When it reaches 100%, it will completely restore your shield, enhancing your defensive capabilities.

Notably, the game also includes various NPCs (Non Playable Characters), and one of them is Kota Izumi. Upon engaging with this particular NPC, you will be rewarded with a powerful potion that restores all attributes for your entire team and augments the Quirk Skill of all your allies by one. Furthermore, during combat, defeating enemies allows you to execute special finishing moves, after which your GP bar is completely replenished.

It's worth noting that My Hero Ultra Rumble offers a diverse selection of characters spanning various classes. Including assault characters on your team grants a GP regeneration bonus, making them particularly advantageous for offense-oriented tactics.

Furthermore, incorporating characters from the defense class, such as Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo, Eijiro Kirishima, and Tomura Shigaraki, can be a valuable asset for a defensive approach. Ultimately, achieving victory in this game hinges on your ability to employ strategic gameplay and make effective use of key characters.