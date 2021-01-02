"My life is complete": Belle Delphine reacts to featuring on MrBeast's YouTube rewind 2020

Internet personality and OnlyFans star Belle Delphine had a wholesome response to featuring on MrBeast's highly anticipated YouTube rewind 2020.
The 21-year old South-African born British YouTuber took to Twitter to express her gratitude to the online community.
Here's the tweet:
Besides thanking her fans for their support, she also took a jibe at herself by stating that she is "thankful to be an internet troll."
MrBeast recently released his own version of YouTube Rewind. This was done to ensure that fans don't miss out on what has become an annual tradition.
Featuring loads of instrumental personalities that helped define 2020, fans were surprised to see Belle Delphine getting a brief mention. They had some strong opinions on her inclusion, which often seems to be the case with Delphine.
Twitter reacts to Belle Delphine x MrBeast Rewind 2020
With the previous YouTube rewind installments being major disappointments, the pressure was certainly on MrBeast. He had to deliver a memorable ode to what was an unforgettable year.
MrBeast, as has become a habit with anything he's involved in, delivered on the promise.
It featured beloved creators like Corpse Husband, Dream, Jacksepticeye, Markiplier, PewDiePie, Valkyrae and more to highlight the trends that took over the internet.
The big surprise came at the 1:01 mark with the inclusion of Belle Delphine. She had been trending throughout 2020. This was due to her podcast appearances and foray into the adult entertainment sector.
More recently, she broke the internet when Minecraft sensation Dream revealed that he watched her OnlyFans video on Christmas day.
Fans have always got an opinion on Delphine and they weren't going to be denied one on her inclusion in MrBeast's YouTube rewind 2020.
These were some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Featuring on YouTube Rewind is definitely a highlight in Belle Delphine's short YouTube career. It doesn't look like she's going to slow down anytime soon.
After capping off an eventful 2020 with an appearance on the MrBeast YouTube Rewind, Belle Delphine now looks all set to grab the headlines in 2021. This is just the beginning.
Published 02 Jan 2021, 19:29 IST