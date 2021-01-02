"My life is complete": Belle Delphine reacts to featuring on MrBeast's YouTube rewind 2020

Internet personality and OnlyFans star Belle Delphine had a wholesome response to featuring on MrBeast's highly anticipated YouTube rewind 2020.

The 21-year old South-African born British YouTuber took to Twitter to express her gratitude to the online community.

Here's the tweet:

my life is complete :')

I'm so thankful to be accepted into this community, even if everybody makes fun of me... I'm still thankful to be your internet troll <3#BeastRewind pic.twitter.com/VMe2qeES5V — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) January 2, 2021

Besides thanking her fans for their support, she also took a jibe at herself by stating that she is "thankful to be an internet troll."

MrBeast recently released his own version of YouTube Rewind. This was done to ensure that fans don't miss out on what has become an annual tradition.

Featuring loads of instrumental personalities that helped define 2020, fans were surprised to see Belle Delphine getting a brief mention. They had some strong opinions on her inclusion, which often seems to be the case with Delphine.

Twitter reacts to Belle Delphine x MrBeast Rewind 2020

With the previous YouTube rewind installments being major disappointments, the pressure was certainly on MrBeast. He had to deliver a memorable ode to what was an unforgettable year.

MrBeast, as has become a habit with anything he's involved in, delivered on the promise.

It featured beloved creators like Corpse Husband, Dream, Jacksepticeye, Markiplier, PewDiePie, Valkyrae and more to highlight the trends that took over the internet.

The big surprise came at the 1:01 mark with the inclusion of Belle Delphine. She had been trending throughout 2020. This was due to her podcast appearances and foray into the adult entertainment sector.

More recently, she broke the internet when Minecraft sensation Dream revealed that he watched her OnlyFans video on Christmas day.

Fans have always got an opinion on Delphine and they weren't going to be denied one on her inclusion in MrBeast's YouTube rewind 2020.

These were some of the best reactions on Twitter:

GOD that’s awkward right hahaha — jay🔮 (@SALIN3S0LUTION) January 1, 2021

holy shit its canon that mr beast talked to belle delphine — Noe. (@no_ayyyy) January 1, 2021

NOTHING AGAINST HER ITS JUST KINDA FUNNY — Making Ranboo's Tweets More Confusing (@ConfusingRanboo) January 1, 2021

i’m sure dream enjoyed the belle delphine aspect of the rewind — taylor ♡ (@CATGIRLTAYL0R) January 1, 2021

belle delphine being in the rewind after last nights story is so ironic — jay! (@wilbursmp) January 1, 2021

belle delphine showed up in the rewind and i was GONE — catboy the kitten // on a like limit wtf (@honknataliee) January 1, 2021

dttwt when they saw Belle Delphine in the yt rewind after last night’s podcast pic.twitter.com/Q7YviLG8qf — ?j? (@dreamthekettle) January 1, 2021

dream, george and sapnap when belle delphine was in the rewind: *swoons* — sam :D (@leaveemeunfound) January 1, 2021

never thought I'd see belle delphine and technoblade in the same rewind — 𝒃𝒓𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒆★ misses SBI (@L0GCHAMP) January 1, 2021

Belle Delphine makes it to 2020 rewind, Sive: pic.twitter.com/8L8eDsSbpR — Gerald Brendon (@MyNemJeff5) January 2, 2021

the only thing dream team was looking forward to in the rewind was belle delphine’s screen time — ًmeg (@dresflwr) January 1, 2021

belle delphine in mrbeast rewind kinda pog — krispit (@krisppacks) January 1, 2021

This is an iconic moment that shall go down in YouTube history. Belle Delphine alongside @benshapiro saying "Wet Ass P-Word." I salute you, @MrBeastYT #MRBEASTREWIND pic.twitter.com/SIl4e0ANm9 — Josh Lava (@JoshLava_) January 2, 2021

Featuring on YouTube Rewind is definitely a highlight in Belle Delphine's short YouTube career. It doesn't look like she's going to slow down anytime soon.

After capping off an eventful 2020 with an appearance on the MrBeast YouTube Rewind, Belle Delphine now looks all set to grab the headlines in 2021. This is just the beginning.