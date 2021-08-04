"My life was turned upside down in five seconds”: Sweet Anita robbed during a London train journey

Twitch streamer Sweet Anita has revealed that she was recently robbed on a London train while visiting the city to look at a new house.

Sweet Anita suffers from a rare form of Tourette’s syndrome with coprolalia, which has made her one of the most recognizable streamers on Twitch. She plays a variety of games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, Among Us and GTA V, although most of her streams are of the “Just chatting” category.

I might be late to the strim, I can't count to how ever many fingers I have. — Sweet Anita (@sweetanita) February 3, 2020

The streamer regularly suffers from “tics”, which lead to her making involuntary sounds and movements during livestreams - something she has said people are allowed to “laugh about” without the fear of offending her. Regardless, during a recent livestream, Sweet Anita said that she was robbed on a London train. The streamer claimed that her wallet, which contained all her cards as well as her train ticket, was stolen, leaving her stranded at a railway station.

Twitch streamer Sweet Anita robbed during a London train journey, here is what happened

Sweet Anita was obviously shaken up after the incident, and said during a recent livestream that her “life was turned upside down.” The streamer also mentioned that she bumped into a guy, who she believes took her wallet:

“This guy bumped into me, like a bit weirdly. Like face on face, I think I felt one of his teeth, and he said “sorry,” and I was like “no problem.” Five seconds later we had to get off the train and I go to look at my ticket to find out what platform I’m on next, and it’s gone. That was all it took for my entire life to be upside down and for me to have my worst day ever.”

Sweet Anita said that she had taken a four-hour train ride to get to the city, and was forced to ask strangers for help:

“After that I had no ticket, and I had to go and approach loads of strangers who didn’t know me, firstly in London, then across the country, along a four-hour journey with many changes, to explain someone took my wallet and that I don’t have a ticket, but I need to get home and I can’t.”

The streamer went on to say that she could not use her phone as she exchanged “charging wires” with a friend by mistake. Sweet Anita later found out that the thief used her cards for food and Amazon movies, among other things. She is still trying to get her credit card canceled, as the company has not yet responded to her complaints.

I guess this is a good time to nudge people, we are not our conditions, we are people WITH conditions. I'm not just a chick who shouts weird shit at simps. Reddit takes my tics out of context and paints me as banking on my condition. But my content has always been about education — Sweet Anita (@sweetanita) July 25, 2020

So I'd like to take this moment to say, My stream is not all about my tic's I'm an animal rehabber, an artist, a gamer, an educator, I give talks, and crack jokes, and I'm pretty shit at jump king but even that can't keep me down. Let me be Sweet Anita, not "the tourett's E-girl" — Sweet Anita (@sweetanita) July 25, 2020

Regardless, while Sweet Anita did have a difficult experience, she was safe and sound and was able to make her way back home without any further incidents.

Edited by Sabine Algur