GTA RP: Sweet Anita wins hearts online while attempting to role-play with Tourettes

In the world of GTA RP, what a player says not only has a huge impact on their character but also on the interactions they have with other people on the server.

For Sweet Anita, who has Tourette's, it is massively impeded because her verbal tics can slip through and lead to moments that she'd rather avoid. Giving it a shot, however, Sweet Anita recently posted about her GTA RP experience as a player with Tourette's and the results were hilarious.

Sweet Anita attempts Tourette's GTA roleplay to hilarious results

Right off the bat, Anita seems to run into a world of trouble as her Tourette's gets her into trouble with the law. After calling up Puk's Taxi Truck in search of a job and getting the lay of the land, Anita and Puk get pulled over by a cop.

Conversing with the policeman however led to more chaos as her expletive laden sentences got the policeman to escort her out of the vehicle and question her if she was okay. Claiming that she is "possessed," Anita attempts to absolve the responsibilities of her actions.

She then gets into a fistfight where her sailor mouth gets her into trouble again and her apology somehow had a death threat inside it. After being driven around by Puk for a while, his intentions of kidnapping her are revealed, which sends her into a panic. Her on-foot escape attempt didn't pan out as Puk managed to catch up to her and stuff her in the back of his "taxi."

Luckily, a police officer managed to intervene and bring them both in for questioning, foiling Puk's kidnapping attempt and serving as the perfect ending to Sweet Anita's first day in GTA RP as a player with Tourette's.

