Trilok 'Trilok' Singh is a professional PUBG Mobile player who currently plays for Team Mayhem. He plays as the In-Game Leader(IGL) and assaulter for the team. He is also active on several social media platforms. His Instagram handle is Trilok_pubg, while his YouTube channel is by the name Trilok Gaming.

In an exclusive chat, Trilok tells Sportskeeda about his journey from winning PMIT to finishing 3rd in PMIS. He also talks about the reason behind leaving Revenge Esports, and taking a break from competitive gaming.

Q: Other than gaming, how were you in studies and which field you had opted for?

A: I've been pretty average in studies throughout my life. I'm currently pursuing Law from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Q: How was your family support initially when you started gaming?

A: At first, they weren't sure if this was the right thing for me to do. However, they got immensely supportive after the PMIT 2018 Championship, as I had achieved something.

Q: Who is your favorite teammate, and why?

A: My fav teammate is jigglee. She has been really helpful as a coach and analyst.

Q: Previous games you used to play before PUBG Mobile?

A: I used to play Call of Duty Mobile, Clash of Clans, DM, and CR before PUBG Mobile came into existence.

Q: What was the Turning point of your career?

A: The turning point of my career was when I won the PUBG MOBILE INDIA TOUR 2019 (PMIT). Before that, only a few people knew me. But after winning that tournament, I got a lot of support from the gaming community and the audience.

Q: What could be the reasons behind not having a good performance of the team after winning PMIT?

A: The primary reason for my downfall after PMIT is that my team got disbanded. I also had to take a break from competitive gaming due to some personal reasons. Recently, I joined Team Mayhem, and we were able to perform well in PMIS and secured the 3rd position. I'm glad everything is coming back on track.

Q: What was the reason behind leaving Revenge Esports?

A: I wanted to focus on my studies and also wanted some time and space for my personal life. This is the main reason why I decided to take a break from competitive gaming for some time.

Q: What are your expectations from your current roster?

A: I expect an excellent performance in the upcoming PMCO, and also look forward to qualifying for the Pro League.

Q: Who is the person in the community whom you can rely on blindly?

A: I can completely rely on Jigglee.

Q: What are your plans as a competitive gamer and as a content creator?

A: My main aim is to create good content and inspire players to come forward and showcase their skills.