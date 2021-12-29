"Just don't": Myth criticizes people that attempt to replace N-word with "ninja"

Ali "Myth" Kabbani made his thoughts clear on the whole "ninja" usage during his recent stream.

While speaking to Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Myth began joking about the occurrence of "white boys" using the word "ninja" in place of the N-word, stating that he disliked it completely.

Myth urges people not to "find a workaround" to the N-word

During his latest Twitch stream, Ali "Myth" Kabbani had a plethora of news and information to drop to his followers. This included a long discussion on his decision to leave TSM and his steps moving forward.

Along the way, Myth spotted Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, who had joined his stream and sent in a few messages. The two were joking around, eventually prodding an opinion that Kabbani shared:

"I f**king- I hate that sh** by the way. I hate white boys that try, f**king, like- like since they can't say the N-word, they say "ninjas" instead. 'Yo, what up my ninja!' I'm like, no, just don't- you could just, not- you could just- like, I know what you're trying to do, you could just- we just- nah. Just don't. Just don't try to find, like, a workaround."

Prior to his statement, Myth and Ninja had been hyping a reveal about something "big." As this came right after Myth announced his departure from TSM, many assumed they were referring to a new esports and gaming organization. However, viewers quickly realized the duo were jesting.

Continuing the joke, Myth said that the two of them were starting a new group called the "Ninjas." Subsequently, the two streamers laughed out loud.

"Can you imagine the f**king memes, dude? Yo, what's up my Ninjas!"

Laughing even harder after saying the aforementioned sentence, Myth then spilled his take on people who replace the N-word with "ninja."

Earlier this year, Kabbani also voiced his opinion on the word "cracker," due to the ongoing debate regarding its status as an anti-white slur. While in conversation with Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, Myth had said the following:

"I would rather just describe people with things that aren't just broad stroke deragotary terms based of the color of their skin."

Myth's departure from TSM was a shocker to many. As of now, the Twitch streamer has stated he will possibly remain a free agent for some time. He cited a variety of reasons which he explored on stream.

The reception to his departure was warm, with many wishing the Fortnite player good energy and a bright future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul