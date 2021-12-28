“It’s been a good run”: Myth officially announces his departure from TSM

TSM or TeamSoloMid, as they are officially known, has seen Myth, one of their most prominent members, step away from the roster. This is fairly shocking news as he has become somewhat synonymous with TSM.

TSM and Myth announced the news via Twitter on December 27.

We've watched you grow from a Fortnite streamer to an incredibly talented and well-rounded content creator. Thank you for everything you brought to TSM over the last 3 years, it's been a wild ride.



Myth steps away from TSM, announces it via Twitter

While this is shocking news and a disappointment for many of his most ardent followers, it is a totally amicable split. He announced the move in a video posted by the official TSM account, which thanked Myth for the 3 years he had spent with the team:

"We've watched you grow from a Fortnite streamer to an incredibly talented and well-rounded content creator. Thank you for everything you brought to TSM over the last 3 years, it's been a wild ride. All the best for the future."

The Twitch streamer then quote-tweeted the post and announced the news to his followers, supporters and fans on Twitter:

"It's been a good run."

We've watched you grow from a Fortnite streamer to an incredibly talented and well-rounded content creator. Thank you for everything you brought to TSM over the last 3 years, it's been a wild ride.



While it's ultimately a bit of bad news, one fellow gamer is excited for the future for him.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD



The growth you’ve had as a person and content creator since the start of Fortnite to now is unbelievable. The best is still yet to come! @TSM_Myth Proud of everything you’ve accomplished and excited for your future as always.The growth you’ve had as a person and content creator since the start of Fortnite to now is unbelievable. The best is still yet to come! @TSM_Myth Proud of everything you’ve accomplished and excited for your future as always.The growth you’ve had as a person and content creator since the start of Fortnite to now is unbelievable. The best is still yet to come!

His fans are understandably upset about it, but will continue to support him wherever he ends up next.

GoldenBoyFTW is supporting Myth wherever he ends up, which has been a common theme among the responses to his announcement.

Goldenboy | G4 @GoldenboyFTW



So proud of everything you’ve done with them and I’m very excited for what’s next.



Whatever it is you got this ✊🏽 @TSM_Myth I know how important it was for you to join TSM and what an accomplishment it was when you finally did it.So proud of everything you’ve done with them and I’m very excited for what’s next.Whatever it is you got this ✊🏽 @TSM_Myth I know how important it was for you to join TSM and what an accomplishment it was when you finally did it. So proud of everything you’ve done with them and I’m very excited for what’s next.Whatever it is you got this ✊🏽

His time spent with TSM seems like a long time, but it's a small stepping stone in the grand scheme of things.

POACH @Poach @TSM_Myth Love ya brother, known you since the start of this and I know its just the beginning for you. @TSM_Myth Love ya brother, known you since the start of this and I know its just the beginning for you.

He'll go down as one of the most decorated members of TSM and will certainly be remembered fondly for his time spent with them.

Timmy @iiTzTimmy @TSM_Myth Love you homie and proud of everything you’ve accomplished! I know you have a bright future ahead of you and i can’t wait to see what you do next ❤️ @TSM_Myth Love you homie and proud of everything you’ve accomplished! I know you have a bright future ahead of you and i can’t wait to see what you do next ❤️

tarik @tarik @TSM_Myth Best of luck in the next part of your journey! You're a beast dude @TSM_Myth Best of luck in the next part of your journey! You're a beast dude

Myth is one of the most prominent and talented gamers in the professional arena, and no matter which path he takes he will succeed at it. It may be a while before he makes a choice on what his next steps are, but his supporters and friends are all in on whatever it is.

This is not uncommon in the gaming world as players move on from teams and games that they start with. It's a constantly shifting industry and moves like this have become commonplace.

TSM has become one of the most prominent teams in the eSports world (Image via TSM)

Still, this is one of the biggest moves in recent memory. TSM and Myth will continue to be linked long after he moves on to other things.

Edited by R. Elahi