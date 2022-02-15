"You guys use these?" Twitch streamer Myth confused by feminine product, leaving QTCinderella and Maya laughing

On Maya's latest stream, she and QTCinderella tested Myth's knowledge of feminine products, resulting in Maya unable to control her laughter.

Myth is a Twitch streamer that streams a variety of games, mostly playing battle royale shooters like Fortnite and Apex Legends. On this occasion, he joined Maya Higa and QTCinderella on their podcast Wine About It, where they drink wine and discuss various topics while livestreaming.

On this episode of the podcast, they introduced a segment where they would test their guest's knowledge of feminine hydgene products. Their first item given was a DivaCup, a reusable menstral cup that is used like a tampon but can be cleaned for future use. Maya specified when the item was shown that it was thoroughly cleaned, removing any doubt that the product was recently used.

When handed the item, Myth was immediately confused about what the object is used for. He studied it, observing each side of the object to try and figure out what it was.

"Oh... It's like a f*cking..."

And without any warning, he put the product up to his mouth and tried to blow air into it, thinking it was similar to a funnel.

Myth puts a feminine product in his mouth, leaving QTCinderella and Maya shocked

After attempting to blow air through the DivaCup, he immediately started explaining his thought process while Maya rolled off the couch laughing hysterically as he blew into it again.

"You don't blow air out of it, that's for sure. I thought the ending of it had like a... *blows into it again* but it's not. What the f*ck, you guys use these?"

Both QTCinderella and Maya confirmed that they use the product, leaving him even more confused on what the strange object could be used for.

"Ok, wait. Does this catch..."

Once he realized what the device was used for, he immediately went silent in shock, remembering what he was doing mere moments ago with the object. Both Maya and QTCinderella fell into laughter, with Myth sitting in shock.

Members on Reddit shared their reactions to the clip, with some confused about the device as well:

Many loved the reactions from all streamers, adding a cherry on top to the hilarious moment.

Edited by Siddharth Satish