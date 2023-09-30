n0thing CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

The long-awaited Counter Strike 2 (CS2) finally hit Steam in September 2023. The successor of the legendary CS:GO added new features to the game, quality-of-life improvements to the UI, upgraded visuals, and some key changes to its utility. Many pro players and steamers have given a go to the new FPS title, and among them is n0thing.

Jordan "n0thing" Gilbert is a former American Counter-Strike professional who has played for numerous teams like compLexity Gaming, Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, etc. He was in the game's esports scene for almost a decade with achievements like winning ESL Pro League Season 4 - Finals, Americas Minor Championship - Kraków 2017, iBUYPOWER Cup, and many more top-tier events.

Since his retirement, n0thing has become a full-time streamer and content creator with over half a million followers on his Twitch channel. He had also shown some interest in competing in Riot's tactical shooter, Valorant.

Everything fans need to know about n0thing's CS2 settings (2023)

n0thing has been streaming and creating content surrounding CS2 ever since its early access was handed out. He can be seen playing with other former Counter-Strike professionals like skadoodle, Shroud, and Tarik. Mentioned below are all the known settings that n0thing has been seen using in CS2.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.50

eDPI: 800

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00

Hz: 500

Windows sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 1

Apha: 255

Color: 1

Blue: 50

Green: 250

Red: 50

Dot: 0

Gap: 1

Size: 3.5

Style: 4

Thickness: 1

Sniper Width: Unknown

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 0.50

Shift Right Amt: 0.25

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 5

Amt Lat: 0.40

Amt Vert: 0.25

Cycle: 0.98

Video settings

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Scaling Mode: Native

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 100%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Unknown

Wait for Vertical Sync: Unknown

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Unknown

Global Shadow Quality: Unknown

Model/Texture Detail: Unknown

Texture Filtering Mode: Unknown

Shader Detail: Unknown

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Gear

Monitor: Alienware AW2521H

Mouse: Logitech G100S Custom

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Elite

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset Shroud Edition

Mousepad: SteelSeries Qck Heavy

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Setup & Streaming

Chair: Herman Miller Aeron

Microphone: Rode NTG5

Arm: Rode PSA1

Webcam: Logitech C922

Graphics card settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 75%

After acquiring the above settings, players can expect some improvements and differences while playing Counter-Strike 2 or CS2. However, they will need to dedicate themselves to a proper aim routine to be consistent.

With many players pouring in to experience Counter-Strike for the first time, chances are that the already accomplished FPS title might explode even further in its esports scene. This has also created a gateway for retired professionals to possibly make a comeback in the future.