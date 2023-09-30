Esports & Gaming
n0thing CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

By Sneh Jadhav
Modified Sep 30, 2023 14:18 GMT
n0thing CS2 settings in 2023 (Image via Valve
n0thing CS2 settings in 2023 (Image via Valve's Youtube)

The long-awaited Counter Strike 2 (CS2) finally hit Steam in September 2023. The successor of the legendary CS:GO added new features to the game, quality-of-life improvements to the UI, upgraded visuals, and some key changes to its utility. Many pro players and steamers have given a go to the new FPS title, and among them is n0thing.

Jordan "n0thing" Gilbert is a former American Counter-Strike professional who has played for numerous teams like compLexity Gaming, Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, etc. He was in the game's esports scene for almost a decade with achievements like winning ESL Pro League Season 4 - Finals, Americas Minor Championship - Kraków 2017, iBUYPOWER Cup, and many more top-tier events.

Since his retirement, n0thing has become a full-time streamer and content creator with over half a million followers on his Twitch channel. He had also shown some interest in competing in Riot's tactical shooter, Valorant.

Everything fans need to know about n0thing's CS2 settings (2023)

youtube-cover

n0thing has been streaming and creating content surrounding CS2 ever since its early access was handed out. He can be seen playing with other former Counter-Strike professionals like skadoodle, Shroud, and Tarik. Mentioned below are all the known settings that n0thing has been seen using in CS2.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 1600
  • Sensitivity: 0.50
  • eDPI: 800
  • Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00
  • Hz: 500
  • Windows sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input: 1
  • Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair

  • Drawoutline: 1
  • Apha: 255
  • Color: 1
  • Blue: 50
  • Green: 250
  • Red: 50
  • Dot: 0
  • Gap: 1
  • Size: 3.5
  • Style: 4
  • Thickness: 1
  • Sniper Width: Unknown

Viewmodel

  • FOV: 68
  • Offset X: 2.5
  • Offset Y: 0
  • Offset Z: -1.5
  • Preseptos: 3
  • Shift Left Amt: 0.50
  • Shift Right Amt: 0.25
  • Recoil: 0
  • Righthand: 1

Bob

  • Lower Amt: 5
  • Amt Lat: 0.40
  • Amt Vert: 0.25
  • Cycle: 0.98

Video settings

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Scaling Mode: Native
  • Color Mode: Computer Monitor
  • Brightness: 100%
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

  • Boost Player Contrast: Unknown
  • Wait for Vertical Sync: Unknown
  • Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Unknown
  • Global Shadow Quality: Unknown
  • Model/Texture Detail: Unknown
  • Texture Filtering Mode: Unknown
  • Shader Detail: Unknown
  • Particle Detail: Unknown
  • Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
  • High Dynamic Range: Unknown
  • FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
  • NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Gear

  • Monitor: Alienware AW2521H
  • Mouse: Logitech G100S Custom
  • Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Elite
  • Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset Shroud Edition
  • Mousepad: SteelSeries Qck Heavy

PC Specs

  • Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
youtube-cover

Setup & Streaming

  • Chair: Herman Miller Aeron
  • Microphone: Rode NTG5
  • Arm: Rode PSA1
  • Webcam: Logitech C922

Graphics card settings

Display

  • Digital Vibrance: 75%

After acquiring the above settings, players can expect some improvements and differences while playing Counter-Strike 2 or CS2. However, they will need to dedicate themselves to a proper aim routine to be consistent.

With many players pouring in to experience Counter-Strike for the first time, chances are that the already accomplished FPS title might explode even further in its esports scene. This has also created a gateway for retired professionals to possibly make a comeback in the future.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
