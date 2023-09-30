n0thing CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

The long-awaited Counter Strike 2 (CS2) finally hit Steam in September 2023. The successor of the legendary CS:GO added new features to the game, quality-of-life improvements to the UI, upgraded visuals, and some key changes to its utility. Many pro players and steamers have given a go to the new FPS title, and among them is n0thing.
Jordan "n0thing" Gilbert is a former American Counter-Strike professional who has played for numerous teams like compLexity Gaming, Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, etc. He was in the game's esports scene for almost a decade with achievements like winning ESL Pro League Season 4 - Finals, Americas Minor Championship - Kraków 2017, iBUYPOWER Cup, and many more top-tier events.
Since his retirement, n0thing has become a full-time streamer and content creator with over half a million followers on his Twitch channel. He had also shown some interest in competing in Riot's tactical shooter, Valorant.
Everything fans need to know about n0thing's CS2 settings (2023)
n0thing has been streaming and creating content surrounding CS2 ever since its early access was handed out. He can be seen playing with other former Counter-Strike professionals like skadoodle, Shroud, and Tarik. Mentioned below are all the known settings that n0thing has been seen using in CS2.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.50
- eDPI: 800
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00
- Hz: 500
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 1
- Apha: 255
- Color: 1
- Blue: 50
- Green: 250
- Red: 50
- Dot: 0
- Gap: 1
- Size: 3.5
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 1
- Sniper Width: Unknown
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 0.50
- Shift Right Amt: 0.25
- Recoil: 0
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 5
- Amt Lat: 0.40
- Amt Vert: 0.25
- Cycle: 0.98
Video settings
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Scaling Mode: Native
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 100%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Unknown
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Unknown
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Unknown
- Global Shadow Quality: Unknown
- Model/Texture Detail: Unknown
- Texture Filtering Mode: Unknown
- Shader Detail: Unknown
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Gear
- Monitor: Alienware AW2521H
- Mouse: Logitech G100S Custom
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Elite
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset Shroud Edition
- Mousepad: SteelSeries Qck Heavy
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
Setup & Streaming
- Chair: Herman Miller Aeron
- Microphone: Rode NTG5
- Arm: Rode PSA1
- Webcam: Logitech C922
Graphics card settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 75%
After acquiring the above settings, players can expect some improvements and differences while playing Counter-Strike 2 or CS2. However, they will need to dedicate themselves to a proper aim routine to be consistent.
With many players pouring in to experience Counter-Strike for the first time, chances are that the already accomplished FPS title might explode even further in its esports scene. This has also created a gateway for retired professionals to possibly make a comeback in the future.