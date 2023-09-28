tarik CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

CS2 was finally released to the players on September 27, 2023. The sequel to the iconic FPS (First Person Shooter) CS:GO was highly anticipated and saw several casual players and streamers make their way to this new iteration. One person amongst them is tarik.

Tarik "tarik" Celik is a former American Counter Strike esports player who played for many teams like Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, MIBR, NRG Esports, OpTic Gaming, etc. He fulfilled the role of a Rifler/ Entry Fragger in the squad.

During his time with Cloud9, Tarik won one of the biggest events of CS: GO, which was the “Boston ELEAGUE Major” in 2018. This was the first and the only time North America (NA) won a major event in the Counter Strike esports scene. Since his retirement, Tarik has been streaming many FPS titles and recently joined as a content creator for the NA organization Sentinels.

tarik has slowly become one of the biggest names in the streaming industry. He has gotten a significant viewership through his watchparties of Valorant's pro matches. His numbers have reached a point where the viewers on his channel are more than the ones on the main broadcast.

Everything fans need to know about tarik's CS2 settings (2023)

With the return of Counter Strike as Counter Strike 2 (CS2), tarik has seemingly returned to his roots by playing the game on his streams. He has constantly proved himself mechanically and continues entertaining his viewers with some fun moments in the new sequel.

He usually teams up to play Counter-Strike 2 with other retired Counter Strike professionals like Sean Gares, n0thing, etc. Mentioned below are all the known settings that tarik has been using in CS2.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 1.50

eDPI: 1200

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: -3

Crosshair

Draw outline: 0

Apha: 1

Color: Unknown

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 255

Dot: 1

Gap: -3

Size: 1

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: Unknown

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 21

Amt Lat: 0.4

Amt Vert: 0.25

Cycle: 0.98

Video settings

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 80%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Unknown

Wait for Vertical Sync: Unknown

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Unknown

Global Shadow Quality: Unknown

Model/Texture Detail: Unknown

Texture Filtering Mode: Unknown

Shader Detail: Unknown

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Setup & Streaming

Microphone: Shure SM7B

Arm: Rode PSA1+

Mixer: TC-Helicon GOXLR

Webcam: Logitech C920

Bungee: ZOWIE Camade II Divina Pink

Macropad: Elgato Stream Deck

Graphics card settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 70%

With over a million players instantly diving into play CS2, many streamers, including tarik, have decided to stream the game more often on their channels. It will be interesting to see how well the community responds to his CS2 content.