tarik CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

CS2 was finally released to the players on September 27, 2023. The sequel to the iconic FPS (First Person Shooter) CS:GO was highly anticipated and saw several casual players and streamers make their way to this new iteration. One person amongst them is tarik.
Tarik "tarik" Celik is a former American Counter Strike esports player who played for many teams like Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, MIBR, NRG Esports, OpTic Gaming, etc. He fulfilled the role of a Rifler/ Entry Fragger in the squad.
During his time with Cloud9, Tarik won one of the biggest events of CS: GO, which was the “Boston ELEAGUE Major” in 2018. This was the first and the only time North America (NA) won a major event in the Counter Strike esports scene. Since his retirement, Tarik has been streaming many FPS titles and recently joined as a content creator for the NA organization Sentinels.
tarik has slowly become one of the biggest names in the streaming industry. He has gotten a significant viewership through his watchparties of Valorant's pro matches. His numbers have reached a point where the viewers on his channel are more than the ones on the main broadcast.
Everything fans need to know about tarik's CS2 settings (2023)
With the return of Counter Strike as Counter Strike 2 (CS2), tarik has seemingly returned to his roots by playing the game on his streams. He has constantly proved himself mechanically and continues entertaining his viewers with some fun moments in the new sequel.
He usually teams up to play Counter-Strike 2 with other retired Counter Strike professionals like Sean Gares, n0thing, etc. Mentioned below are all the known settings that tarik has been using in CS2.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.50
- eDPI: 1200
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: -3
Crosshair
- Draw outline: 0
- Apha: 1
- Color: Unknown
- Blue: 255
- Green: 255
- Red: 255
- Dot: 1
- Gap: -3
- Size: 1
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: Unknown
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 1.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.75
- Recoil: 0
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 21
- Amt Lat: 0.4
- Amt Vert: 0.25
- Cycle: 0.98
Video settings
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 80%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Unknown
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Unknown
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Unknown
- Global Shadow Quality: Unknown
- Model/Texture Detail: Unknown
- Texture Filtering Mode: Unknown
- Shader Detail: Unknown
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Setup & Streaming
- Microphone: Shure SM7B
- Arm: Rode PSA1+
- Mixer: TC-Helicon GOXLR
- Webcam: Logitech C920
- Bungee: ZOWIE Camade II Divina Pink
- Macropad: Elgato Stream Deck
Graphics card settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 70%
With over a million players instantly diving into play CS2, many streamers, including tarik, have decided to stream the game more often on their channels. It will be interesting to see how well the community responds to his CS2 content.