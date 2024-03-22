N3on vs Jack Doherty: Who's the more popular IRL Kick streamer in 2024?

Kick streamers Rangesh "N3on" and Jack Doherty have rapidly ascended to prominence within the streaming community over the past year or two. Despite their initial origins on separate platforms, both are now firmly established as leading figures on Kick, the streaming platform supported by online casino and betting platform Stake.

Interestingly, both N3on and Doherty have also garnered a notorious reputation due to the numerous feuds and controversies they've been involved in. This article will provide a comparative breakdown to determine which of the two currently enjoys greater fame.

Who has more followers on Kick - N3on or Jack Doherty?

At present, both N3on and Jack Doherty are dominating the Kick-streaming scene. Remarkably, they are both quite young, with Rangesh being only 19 and Jack being 20.

Firstly, let's examine who has more followers at the time of writing. According to their Kick profiles, N3on boasts just over 280,000 followers, positioning him as the seventh most followed streamer on the platform.

Jack Doherty also commands a significant following, although notably lower than Rangesh. At present, he has just over 135,000 followers on his Kick account. Therefore, it's fair to conclude that N3on is the more popular of the two, at least in terms of Kick followers.

N3on is the seventh most followed streamer on Kick (Image via streamscharts.com)

Who averages more viewers on Kick?

N3on also outperforms Jack when it comes to average viewership. According to streamcharts, N3on currently averages 66,000 viewers per stream, whereas Jack averages 8,500 viewers.

In terms of peak viewership, N3on once again surpasses Jack, with his highest viewed livestream reaching a peak of 93,000 viewers. On the other hand, Jack has reached a peak of 63,000 viewers. Both numbers are impressive, but N3on wins again.

N3on averages over 65K viewers on Kick (Image via streamscharts.com)

Jack averages over 8K viewers per stream (Image via streamscharts.com)

(Note: There have been allegations of both N3on and Jack employing view bots to boost their viewership numbers)

Who has more social media followers?

While N3on may be more popular within the Kick circle, he is not as popular on social media platforms like Instagram. Jack Doherty boasts 892,000 followers on Instagram, surpassing N3on, who only has 579,000 followers.

The most significant gap is evident in their YouTube numbers. Jack currently boasts over 13 million subscribers, whereas N3on has just over 820,000 subscribers, indicating a considerable difference in their YouTube following.

Both are fairly close in terms of X followers. Jack has just over 90,000 followers, while N3on has just over 120,000 followers on the platform. Considering these factors, it's safe to say Jack Doherty is the more popular of the two in general.