Na’Vi vs ENCE CS:GO ESL Pro League prediction, odds, live streaming details, and more

The time draws near for the last two CS:GO quarterfinals of the ESL Pro League Season 14 as Natus Vincere (Na’Vi) gets ready for a face-off against ENCE.

ESL Pro League has been one of the most esteemed leagues in the history of professional CS:GO. This is where countless legends of CS:GO have delivered several inexplicable moments that have made the tournament even grander.

Na’Vi on one hand has gone through many changes ever since the team was made. Numerous players have donned the jersey of Natus Vincere to create history across time. On the other end, ENCE was a sort of one-hit-wonder that stood out as an unstoppable force and nearly won a major in the past. But nowadays, the unstoppable force has mellowed.

For Na’Vi, their time is finally here. Recruiting Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskyi into the main roster has helped Na’Vi to finally go on and defeat Gambit Esports. Recently, Na’Vi 3-0’d the CS:GO roster of G2 Esports in IEM XVI - Cologne and finally lifted a major trophy as Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev becomes player of the series.

The opening CS:GO rosters of Na’Vi and ENCE

The opening rosters of Na’Vi and ENCE in this ESL Pro League Season 14 quarter-finals are:

Natus Vincere (Na’Vi)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Denis “electronic” Sharipov

Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov

Ilya “ perfecto” Zalutskiy

Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskyi

ENCE

Joonas “doto” Forss

Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer

Lotan “Spinx” Giladi

Paweł “dycha” Dycha

Olek “hades” Miskiewicz

The maps that this series will be played on will be revealed during the map veto closer to the start of the game.

Head to head results of Na’Vi and ENCE so far

Before 2021, ENCE dominated Natus Vincere in most of their head-to-head matchups. In 2020, Na’Vi lost two series against ENCE 0-2, and the last time Na’Vi won against ENCE before that was in 2019 at Starseries.

However, recently, Na’Vi has become much stronger with fewer matches dropped against any team. And now, Na’Vi dominates ENCE in a commanding fashion.

Recent results of Na’Vi and ENCE matches

In the last eight series where Natus Vincere and ENCE have gone up against each other, Na’Vi has secured seven out of eight victories. This goes to show that historically, even before the addition of b1t to their roster, Na’Vi has been extremely dominant against ENCE. While ENCE has maintained its integrity and secured a respectable 3-2 series score in the group stage and survived the 'round of 12' in ESL Pro League Season 14. Going up against Na’Vi could prove to be a roadblock to their ESL Pro League hopes.

The recent head to head results of Na'Vi versus ENCE (image via HLTV)

Odds of the series between Na’Vi and ENCE

As Na’Vi gets ready to face ENCE, there are some predictions that the CS:GO fans would like to get before watching the series. According to bet395, the odds bet in favor of Na’Vi is 1.36 while the odds for ENCE is 3.00. This implies that most people have bet in favor of Na’Vi winning which stands out to say that the CS:GO community is much more lenient towards Na’Vi winning this upcoming series in ESL Pro League Season 14.

When and where to this CS:GO series?

This best-of-3 quarter-finals match will be streamed on the official ESL CS:GO Twitch channel.

The match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST (10 AM ET) today, September 10th, 2021.

