Who is Nalipls? Twitch streamer shares harrowing 2 years with abusive stalker

Twitch streamer Nalipls took to Twitter to talk about her experience dealing with an abusive stalker. She has provided her account of the events in the form of a document hosted on 'TwitLonger', along with photographic evidence of the alleged stalker harassment.

Nalipls is known for her World of Warcraft gameplay. However, she retired from streaming in early 2021, the reasons for which she discussed in her statement.

Nali has been posting about her harassment for the past few months, uploading screenshots of threats she received from her alleged stalker. She has now released an official statement citing the exact incidents that took place.

Read: finally going public with what my stalker has been doing to me the past 2 yrsRead: tl.gd/n_1srulak finally going public with what my stalker has been doing to me the past 2 yrsRead: tl.gd/n_1srulak

Nalipls shares story of dealing with abusive stalker

In her statement, Nali referred to her alleged stalker as "Propain", the alias he used in-game. Propain was a member and moderator of Nalipls' stream. The two met for the first time at Blizzcon in 2019, during Nali's signing at the Con Before the Storm.

Post this, she recalled, was when his behavior became worrisome:

"After that meeting, his behavior started to become concerning. It began with his increasing need for attention in my stream, increasing donations, and continued attempts to get me to speak with him privately in Discord."

Nali, who resided in Canada, described how Propain approached her friends about traveling from the US to meet her. When she informed him of her relationship with streamer BornGood, Propain made a fake account and commented inappropriately on her posts.

"When I made it clear I was in a relationship, he tried to talk to one of my friends about wanting to visit me in Canada. He lives in the United States. I had never indicated this was something I wanted. It was at this time I noticed the first fake account he made, which was making inappropriate comments on my photos."

A chat showing Propain requesting Nali to meet him (Image via Imgur)

When confronted about the fake accounts, Propain confessed to having created them. He then allegedly threatened to kill himself.

Continuation of the chat (Image via Imgur)

Following this episode, Nalipls ceased all contact with him, banned all accounts, and removed his mod privileges.

The former streamer noted:

"I confronted him about all of the above. He admitted to the fake account. He then threatened to kill himself. Being concerned, I called the police in his area. When it was determined he was alive the next day, for my safety, I ceased contact with him, eventually removing his mod privileges from my stream."

Following this, Nali accused Propain of creating multiple fake accounts and harassing her, her family, friends, and followers through social media and game chats. She also accused him of creating p***graphic deepfakes of her and circulating them. Police have been involved in the matter.

"He went ballistic. It started with numerous fake accounts on Twitter, Twitch, and in-game to harass my moderators and me. Blocking didn't matter. He made more. I never instigated nor communicated with him on any of these accounts. At one point, he successfully infiltrated my stream on one of these accounts, and I ended up playing with him unknown. This went on until November 2020. It was at this point he escalated into photoshopping my face onto the naked body of other women and paying others to do this as well. He would post these photos on Twitter and DM them to my friends and followers. I had to go to the emergency room for stress-related heart issues around this time. I had previously contacted law enforcement about him, but I chose to contact them at this time again."

Nalipls mentioned how her health deteriorated due to the stress caused by the situation. Facing constant harassment, she eventually quit streaming in February 2021.

"I quit streaming in February 2021 due to the constant harassment from Propain. This was my primary income at the time."

An alleged fake account created by Propain (Image via Imgur)

Propains's attempt to contact Nalipls through game chat (Image via Imgur)

Nalipls then talked about the legal action she took against his harassment. She tried to obtain a resisting order against Propain, but the complications of employing a lawyer in another country made it a rough process.

"Around the Spring of 2021, I started a GoFundMe for legal fees to get a restraining order against him. Given that I live in Canada and he lives in the United States, I was attempting to find a reputable lawyer in another country, which wasn't an easy task. The entirety of the GoFundMe went to the lawyer, and I ended up having to spend another $4000 of my own money (I feel very taken advantage of by that lawyer). The money ran out before we even got to court because his lawyer kept delaying it."

After being unable to employ a lawyer in the US consistently, she had to agree to a settlement made by Propain's attorney: the recuperation of an amount of the legal fees in return for dropping the charge for a restraining order. Propain signed an agreement to cease the harassment, but according to Nali, it worsened the situation.

"His lawyer presented me with a settlement offer. I could recoup a small portion of the legal fees ($2000), and if I dropped the restraining order, he would sign an agreement to stop harassing me. So, I took the settlement (in hindsight, I shouldn't have). Obviously, the harassment didn't stop. Due to the restraining order, he now had my full name. He repeatedly doxxed me with the information he received from it."

The remainder of Nalipls' statement talked about the incessant harassment she faced after her personal information was made available to Propain. She also briefly discussed her health issues.

Following a severe cardiac problem, Nali removed herself from stressful situations and focused on finishing her masters.

Nalipls has accused Propain of doxxing her and her boyfriend, Borngood, and threatening their families.

"He had made hundreds of accounts. They get banned from Twitter, and he just makes more. He was charged with nine different charges in Canada, but given he lives in the United States, the situation is very complicated. He tried to SWAT me here by calling the police and telling them I would kill myself. He was unsuccessful. He starts harassing my boyfriend, Borngood. Every post he made, Propain was there with his messages and photos. He doxxed Born and harassed his family. He harasses Eiya constantly for showing support towards me and has also attempted to infiltrate her stream many times."

However, Nalipls has mentioned that she hasn't discussed several other serious instances. She ended her statement by thanking her community for their support and provided a link to an 'Imgur' gallery containing screenshots backing her claims.

"I have been dealing with constant harassment from Propain for almost two years now. Some of you have correctly identified him, but I am choosing not to share his private information even though he repeatedly chooses to share mine. There are also many more incidents that have occurred that I am not able to speak publicly about. Anyways, there it is. If you read it all, thank you. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this. I'm happy to answer any questions to the extent I am able."

Fans show their support for Nalipls

The online star's community continued the support they showed her throughout the ordeal. Several commended her on her bravery to come forward, while others criticized Twitter for perpetuating Propain's actions.

Several fans and fellow content makers offered their assistance to Nalipls:

Kevin To, Esq. @demonicworm @nalipls It is horrible that you had to deal with this. As an attorney, I am also sorry you felt someone in the profession took advantage of you. If you need aid in finding legal resources to deal with the situation, feel free to dm me and I can point you in the right direction. @nalipls It is horrible that you had to deal with this. As an attorney, I am also sorry you felt someone in the profession took advantage of you. If you need aid in finding legal resources to deal with the situation, feel free to dm me and I can point you in the right direction.

Nalipls' accusations come on a similar note to recent statements about YouTuber SkyDoesMinecraft. No person has come forward claiming to be Propain, and thus no comment on these allegations has been received.

