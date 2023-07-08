Nat in Animal Crossing New Horizons: Personality type, how to meet, and more

Animal Crossing New Horizons is known for its vibrant cast of animal critters. These NPCs come in all shapes and sizes. They boast varying personalities, too, from the upbeat Apollo to the always-cheerful Isabelle. This makes for a positive experience as players explore their getaway island. One of the many NPCs that players can encounter is Nat.

He was introduced to the game with the 2021 update. He is primarily met via the Happy Home Designer DLC.

Who exactly is Nat in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Nat is a chameleon NPC in the game, which sports glasses. He is green in color with paler light green dots adorning his forehead. He has large yellow eyes, just like the real-life critter that inspired his design. His birthday is July 5th, and he spots a Mush umbrella during the rainy season. His attire is fit for an explorer, which he is.

Nat carries a net and insect case around to find and catch rare insects. This also ties into his nature as a bug eater creature. However, his in-game personality clashes with this idea as he claims not to hurt his catch and only admires them. He uses British mannerisms when speaking to the player as well.

Nat was first introduced in the Nintendo Wii-exclusive Animal Crossing: City Folk game. He was responsible for hosting the Bug-Off events in past entries. In the latest game, this role has been handed over to his son Flick. He can be met in-game if players own the Animal Crossing New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC.

In this case, he will appear outside of the Paradise Planning building. His request will allow him to appear at the school, lecturing students about bugs. This allows players to decorate vacation homes using the bugs they have in their inventory. Alternately, Nat also appears at The Roost if players scan his amiibo card at the location.

He will also appear around the Archipelago's beach area. However, players need to have built the 30th vacation home for a client. So if fans are worried about not having met him yet, be sure to fulfill this requirement. That is all players need to know about Nat in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

What is the Happy Home Paradise DLC about?

The first ever major DLC expansion released for an Animal Crossing game, Happy Home Paradise, is an exciting take on the formula. It is built upon the Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer spin-off for the Nintendo 3DS. Arriving at the expansive Archipelago, players are tasked with creating new homes from dozens of denizens that the series is known for.

Those creative minds enamored by the home decoration aspect of the game will undoubtedly find this worth checking out. There is a basic narrative to follow, with various milestones to meet for progression. Most of it is self-contained, so players need not worry about affecting their base island. The best part is that the new home designing aspects, like partitioning and other QOL improvements, make it over to the core experience.

Happy Home Paradise was released in 2021 alongside the version 2.0 update and is available separately from the base game. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can access this DLC for free.

