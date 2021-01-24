Nate Robinson memes take over the internet after Poirier knocks out McGregor 

Nate Robinson's knock out has resurfaced on Twitter, even though Conor McGregor was the one knocked out.

Nate Robinson can't seem to catch a break. It has been months since the November fight between Jake Paul and Nate Robinson, but it doesn't seem to matter. Robinson's meme was back, making for some of the funniest posts on Twitter.

Conor McGregor and Nate Robinson right now pic.twitter.com/fM589e01fL — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 24, 2021

Conor Mcgregor really just did the Nate Robinson on tv 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/4hjXHqARFh — Matt Montoya (@mattmontoya_) January 24, 2021

Nate Robinson to Conor Mcgregor tonight pic.twitter.com/GAcFo5Kodq — mink flow (@currypiston) January 24, 2021

This is rather strange because Nate Robinson and Jake Paul are not professionals, unlike Conor McGregor. The former's fight was clout-chasing exercise.

Conor getting knocked out is common in professional sports and isn't very funny in isolation, but pairing it with Nate Robinson's meme has made for some hilarious content.

Conor McGregor when he wakes up in the ring beside Nate Robinson #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/YfbjhNoern — 🉐️ (@biryaniabdul) January 24, 2021

Nate Robinson watching Connor McGregor

pic.twitter.com/MOLk1RjEX3 — 💜𝔽𝟛𝕒ℝ𝕎𝕣𝕃𝔻💛🐍X👑 (@F3aR_WrLD) January 24, 2021

Nate Robinson when Connor Mcgregor shows up in his dream: pic.twitter.com/BznNy3cuEc — Gunnasdripp 🔌 (@ggunnasdrip) January 24, 2021

Nate Robinson vs Jake Paul highlights a worrying trend in boxing

Nate Robinson trending is not a coincidence. Ever since Floyd Mayweather agreed to fight Logan Paul, the trajectory of boxing has become quite clear. It doesn't feel like a sporting event anymore. It's more of a show.

Logan Paul is set to fight Mayweather on February 20th, and it can't possibly be good for the sport of boxing. Mayweather should win within seconds. If he doesn't, it will be quite clear that most of the event is fake.

Mayweather is an undefeated champion, who retired recently. He could quite easily knock out most of the boxers today.

Don’t do it Floyd! This fight will only harm your legacy sir!!! — Kelly Coleman (@coleman_316) December 10, 2020

Spoiling the sport of boxing...this isn't a game and starting to turn in to @WWE — 🖤🅴🅻.🅲⓪🅻🅴 🖤 (@ELCole86) December 6, 2020

Lost all respect for Floyd. Money isn’t more important then your legendary title. You spent your whole life building that title to lose it to a donkey — Louie Pimentel (@reallouiesoares) December 6, 2020

For now, the only good thing to have come out of YouTuber boxing are the memes.

