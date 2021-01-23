UFC president Dana White predicts Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul is set to face undefeated boxing great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match on February 20. The fight has reportedly been rescheduled, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Ever since the match up was announced, MMA media has been trying to get UFC president Dana White's reaction to the same. Dana White has made it amply clear in multiple interviews that he is not interested in that kind of matches regardless of the moneymaking opportunity. However, he has emphasized that he understands that the likes of Jake and Logan Paul are trying to make good money out of these matches.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the UFC head opened up and gave his prediction for Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul.

"Listen, I understand. These kids want to make some money and they do what they got to do and they say what they got to say to try to get in there and make money. This is gonna be such a one-sided, ridiculous a**-whooping, it's not even going to be funny. It's going to be bad," said Dana White.

Dana White: It's going to be ridiculous

Dana White made it clear that he has got nothing against Logan Paul or his brother, or any number of YouTubers trying to get into boxing. But he has no doubt that if Floyd Mayweather really brings it on the day of the fight, it is going to end very badly for the internet sensation.

"I don't dislike either one of these kids. I don't know these kids, I don't dislike these kids. They're doing their thing. Good for them, they're trying to make some money, whatever. But if Floyd Mayweather really shows up and goes in and fights this kid, it's going to be an a**-whooping nobody has ever seen before.

Many fans have been bringing up the size and weight difference between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, saying it can open up a chance for the YouTuber to cause an upset. The 50-0 undefeated boxer stands at 5 ft. 8 inches, and Logan Paul, with a 6 inches height advantage, is 6 ft. 2 inches tall. When it comes to the weight, Logan Paul has a 50 pounds head-start as well.

However, Dana White dismisses any possibility of the height-weight disparity making any difference.

"Logan is going to find out what speed is. Speed is power. And when you get hit with s**t that you don't see coming and when a guy like Floyd Mayweather starts putting it on you, it's not even going to be a fight. It's going to be ridiculous. It's going to be the worst a**-whooping you have ever seen. Take the size difference and all the other things, it's going to look like what a grown man could do to his kid."