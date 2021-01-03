How old is Logan Paul and is he good enough to beat Floyd Mayweather?

YouTube personality-turned-boxer Logan Paul is going up against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout next month.

The matchup has divided the combat sports community - while some are saying Logan Paul has no chance against the undefeated boxing icon, some others are surprisingly expecting for an upset.

Logan Paul: Age

Born on April 1, 1995, Logan Paul is 25 years of age. He was born and brought up in Westlake, Ohio, along with his brother Jake Paul, who is two years younger than him.

Logan Paul, who has 22.7 million subscribers and more than 5 billion views only on his YouTube channel. He has several millions more hits on his Impaulsive podcast and other social media platforms. He started his journey as a content creator at the age of 10 on a YouTube channel called Zoosh. However, he only really shot to fame was on Vine in around 2014, when he dropped out of Ohio University to pursue a fulltime career as a social media entertainer.

Vine has since been discontinued, and Paul has shifted to YouTube followed by his loyal fanbase.

Can Logan Paul beat Floyd Mayweather?

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul is quite obviously a massive mismatch, with the former being a 50-0 undefeated legend of the sport. Logan Paul, on the other hand, is coming off a majority draw and a split decision loss to another YouTuber KSI.

Some are taking into consideration the 50 pounds and 6 inches advantage Logan Paul has on Floyd Mayweather. However, that should not be a factor compared to the two and a half decades of boxing experience Floyd has amassed.

Earlier this week, another legend of the sport, Mike Tyson, appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast and gave his opinion on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight. When asked what he thinks would be the outcome, Tyson had a clear and cut answer.

"Floyd is going to beat his f***ing a**."

Logan Paul asked Mike Tyson if he stands a chance to land a couple of punches on 'Money'. Iron Mike laughingly suggested that Floyd might let Logan Paul to take a few shots for the sake of the show, but that's it.

More than experience or size, the thing that will factor in the most in Tyson's opinion is the fact that Floyd Mayweather has remained in terrific shape throughout.

Despite having retired from professional boxing in 2015, Floyd Mayweather came out looking better than ever for the Conor McGregor fight. It is highly expected that this time would be no different as well.

"Mike Tyson: Let me tell you something about Floyd. This is what I don't like about him either. No matter whatever we say about him, it could be true, but he's in that gym. He's a [gym] rat. He retired but he stayed in the gym. He can't help it... that's his heroin."