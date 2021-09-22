Natus Vincere vs OG CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Prediction, head to head, live streaming details, and more

As Group A and B matches wrap up in CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021, fans look forward to the clash of titans in Group C on September 24, where Natus Vincere will meet OG in a best-of-three series in the upper-bracket.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of the FaZe vs Complexity match in the Group C Upper Bracket Finals of BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021.

BLAST Premier Fall 2021 boasts a combined prize pool of $150,000 with 12 CS:GO teams fighting for it.

Everything CS:GO players need to know ahead of Natus Vincere vs OG Blast Premier match

Head to head results for Natus Vincere vs OG

Out of the four series between Natus Vincere and OG since 2020, Natus Vincere has won three of them. Out of the 13 maps in those four series, the win-loss tally for Na’Vi stands at 7:6.

Recent results for Natus Vincere and OG

Natus Vincere is on terrific form with a 5-series win streak. Out of their last ten series, they have lost only once against BIG.

On the other hand, OG’s recent results are nothing to scoff at. Their win-loss tally in the last ten series stands at 7:3. They have lost against Vitality, Renegades, and BIG.

The CS:GO rosters of Natus Vincere and OG in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021

Natus Vincere:

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Denis “electronic” Sharipov

Kirill “boombl4” Mikhailov

Ilya “perfecto” Zalutskiy

Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskyi

OG:

Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen

Valdemar “valde” Bjørn Vangså

Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski

Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen

Shahar “flameZ” Shushan

Predictions for Natus Vincere vs OG in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021

With OG being one of the more promising CS:GO teams of Europe, the series is expected not to be a squash. However, CS:GO fans overwhelmingly expect Natus Vincere to win the series comfortably. Na'Vi stands at #1 on the HLTV world rankings, and with their recent results kept in mind, it is hard to dispute Na’Vi’s chance.

When and where to watch Natus Vincere vs OG

CS:GO fans can tune into BLAST Premier’s official Twitch channel on September 24, 2021, at 8.00 PM IST / 2.30 PM UTC for the Natus Vincere vs OG match.

