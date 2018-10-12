NBA 2K19: Best Built trio for the Park

Big issue players have when playing in the playground is that they get dominated by a squad that is a perfect fit together

For others, they are still struggling to gain any type of win streak and find themselves losing game after game, even though they have a good build and are good players.NBA 2K19 has been out for a little over a month now, and many people have quickly figured out how to get hundreds of wins at the playground.

Here we will go through the three archetypes you want to put together to make the deadliest triple threat combo to take to your next visit to the playground.

#1 Shooting Guard: Pure sharpshooter

Player Creation: Height - 6'6, Weight - 198 Pounds, Wingspan - 88 inches

Going into a game dominated by threes, you must have a guard that can shoot the long ball. The luxury to spread the floor will keep your defender locked on you at all times and unable to help on any of your teammates, if they try otherwise, they have to pay the ultimate price.

By now everyone at some point has no doubt come across a pure sharpshooter. They are extremely hard to stop and barely miss a shot once all the hall of fame badges are achieved.

With this build, at 6'6 and a long wingspan you'll lower you're three-point shot a marginal amount, but be well and truly better off in other key areas of the game.

You'll have a much greater shot contest, steals and actually being able to help on rebounds as there is nothing worse than having a good defensive possession just to give up some second-chance points.

