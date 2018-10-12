×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NBA 2K19: Best Built trio for the Park

Joseph Catalano
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18   //    12 Oct 2018, 15:47 IST

Big issue players have when playing in the playground is that they get dominated by a squad that is a perfect fit together
Big issue players have when playing in the playground is that they get dominated by a squad that is a perfect fit together

For others, they are still struggling to gain any type of win streak and find themselves losing game after game, even though they have a good build and are good players.NBA 2K19 has been out for a little over a month now, and many people have quickly figured out how to get hundreds of wins at the playground.

A big issue players have when playing in the playground is that they get dominated by a squad that is a perfect fit together, while they're coming in with too many guards or no big man.

Here we will go through the three archetypes you want to put together to make the deadliest triple threat combo to take to your next visit to the playground.

#1 Shooting Guard: Pure sharpshooter

With this build, at 6'6 and a long wingspan you'll lower you're three-point shot a marginal amount, but be well and truly better off in other key areas of the game
With this build, at 6'6 and a long wingspan you'll lower you're three-point shot a marginal amount, but be well and truly better off in other key areas of the game

Player Creation: Height - 6'6, Weight - 198 Pounds, Wingspan - 88 inches

Going into a game dominated by threes, you must have a guard that can shoot the long ball. The luxury to spread the floor will keep your defender locked on you at all times and unable to help on any of your teammates, if they try otherwise, they have to pay the ultimate price.

By now everyone at some point has no doubt come across a pure sharpshooter. They are extremely hard to stop and barely miss a shot once all the hall of fame badges are achieved.

With this build, at 6'6 and a long wingspan you'll lower you're three-point shot a marginal amount, but be well and truly better off in other key areas of the game.

You'll have a much greater shot contest, steals and actually being able to help on rebounds as there is nothing worse than having a good defensive possession just to give up some second-chance points.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Miami Heat Klay Thompson Paul George NBA Players NBA Rumors NBA 2k19: News, Ratings & Updates
Joseph Catalano
ANALYST
Top 20 strongest players in NBA 2K13
RELATED STORY
Top 20 Vertical Leapers in NBA 2K13
RELATED STORY
Top 25 most Durable players in NBA 2K13
RELATED STORY
Top 20 mid-range shooters in NBA 2K13
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19 Review
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19: 8 lowest-rated superstars in the game
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19: Top 5 opponents for Ronda Rousey in Universe mode
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19: 5 storylines that could have been a part of the...
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
Top 30 rebounds specialists in NBA 2K13
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us