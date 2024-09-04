NBA 2K25: Los Angeles Lakers player ratings

Los Angeles Lakers (or LA Lakers) are one of the most popular NBA teams and with NBA 2K25's release drawing close, many fans would be excited to play as them. Crypto.com Arena is the home stadium of this highly decorated team. During the 2023-24 season, the Los Angeles-based side placed 3rd in the Pacific Division and won the inaugural NBA Cup.

The Lakers look stacked, having players like LeBron James, who is considered one of the best in the sport, and Anthony Davis in their ranks. With NBA 2K25 set to drop in a couple of days, let's take a look at all Los Angeles Lakers player ratings in the upcoming game.

Here are all Los Angeles Lakers NBA 2K25 player ratings

As already mentioned, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most decorated teams to compete in the NBA. They have won 18 Championships, 19 Conference titles, and a whopping 34 Division titles so far.

LeBron James, who plays Small Forward and Power Forward has secured the top spot in terms of overall ratings. He is followed by Anthony Davis, who plays Power Forward and Center. Both of them won the Olympic Gold Medal this summer in Paris with the US Men's National Basket Ball Team and are also among the top 10 frontcourt players in NBA 2K25.

They are the only two Los Angeles Lakers players to cross the 90 ratings mark this year, but the rest of the team is pretty decent as well. Here are all player ratings for the LS Lakers in the upcoming game:

LeBron James - 95

- 95 Anthony Davis - 94

- 94 D'Angelo Russell - 81

- 81 Austin Reaves - 81

- 81 Rui Hachimura - 79

- 79 Jarred Vanderbilt - 79

- 79 Christian Wood - 74

- 74 Gabe Vincent - 74

- 74 Max Christie - 73

- 73 Jaxson Hayes - 73

- 73 Cam Reddish - 73

- 73 Skylar Mays - 73

- 73 Jalen Hood-Schifino - 72

- 72 Harry Giles III - 70

- 70 Dalton Knecht - 70

- 70 Maxwell Lewis - 69

- 69 Bronny James - 68

- 68 Colin Castleton - 67

Despite dropping a point from his overall launch rating in NBA 2K24, LeBron James is still the highest-rated Los Angeles Lakers player this year.

James and Davis also rank among the top players in the game overall (Images via X/@NBA2K)

On the other hand, Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and Skylar Mays have shown improvement from the previous edition in their NBA 2K25 player ratings.

NBA 2K25 is set to release on September 6, 2024, on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC. It will also launch on the popular hand-held console, Nintendo Switch.

Also check: Golden State Warriors player ratings || Top 10 backcourt players in 2k25

