NBA 2K26: Minnesota Timberwolves player ratings

The ratings of the Minnesota Timberwolves squad are currently live in NBA 2K26. Founded in 1989, the Timberwolves have yet to appear in an NBA Finals, and their best run happened in the 2024 playoffs, when they reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time. Therefore, fans are excited to learn about the ratings of their favorite players and what they can produce in the game this season.
While we cannot predict the performance of the players, we have listed the ratings of all Minnesota Timberwolves players in 2K26 below.
Complete list of all Minnesota Timberwolves player ratings in NBA 2K26
The ratings of the Minnesota Timberwolves squad in NBA 2K26 is as follows:
Leading the Timberwolves' player ratings is the fifth-highest-rated player in the game, Anthony Edwards, with a 95 overall rating. While he is already great in inside scoring, especially driving dunks (97) and layups (96), his outside scoring ratings are also quite good, with 98 in offensive consistency and 92 in close shots. He also has an exceptional vertical (97) and is a highly athletic player.
Julius Randle is the team's second-highest-rated player. He comes with an overall rating of 86 and boasts a 91 mid-range shot rating and a 95 rating in offensive consistency.
The Timberwolves also feature four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who is a sturdy option as a Center due to his rebounding (84) and defensive stats, the latter of which includes 95 ratings in Help Defense IQ and Defensive Consistency. Players like Nax Reid and Jaden McDaniels, both rated 82, are also reliable options in their respective positions.
Minnesota Timberwolves also features a strong bench with players like Donte DiVincenzo (78), Joe Ingles (73), and Rob Dillingham (74), among others.
